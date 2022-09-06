The Genesis Show brings The Duke Tour to Levoy Theatre

As a band, Genesis has reinvented itself in so many distinct ways over the years that clear lines can be drawn between each of them, and each seems to have its own separate sect of fandom. There are those who love the group’s super commercial Phil Collins-fronted late-’80s and early- ’90s era, best known for hits like “Invisible Touch,” “Land of Confusion” and “Jesus He Knows Me,” while purists tend to prefer the original lineup, which featured Peter Gabriel as vocalist and was far more experimental and avant garde in nature. Somewhere in between are the initial years after Gabriel’s departure, which had Collins on lead vocals, but with a far less pop-driven sound.
That sound is exactly what The Genesis Show – a tribute band that will perform 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Levoy Theatre in Millville – chooses to focus on. The band sets out to perfectly recreate the sounds of Genesis from the years 1976-1982 and will focus on the band’s 1980 “Duke Tour” for their current show at The Levoy. We had a chance to speak to Guitarist Stephen McQuaid and Keyboardist Matt Thomas about the band, the fans and their upcoming show. Here is what they had to say:
Matt Bryk: So how did this project come together initially?
Stephen McQuaid: I was part of another Genesis tribute band that ended up breaking up and the then bass player and myself wanted to keep it going. So we decided to reach out to some new people and Matt and I had played together in a play in the orchestra pit.
Matt Thomas: Yeah, it was a musical theater production of Footloose at Cumberland County College.
SM: Eventually about a year later I reached out to Matt. I also recruited one of my childhood friends Chuck Giuliani who I had played in bands with, and then we knew Vince from being a local drummer, he’s a great talent and a big fan of Genesis. The last piece of the puzzle was the bass player. The one we originally formed the band had left, and we recruited Mike Bitts, who Matt had played with the doing sessions.
MB: Do you guys do this full time or do you have day jobs?
MT: It’s definitely part time. We don’t really go on tour, we do weekend jaunts, with the goal of playing once or twice a month, but we all have day jobs.
MB: Your upcoming show, at the Levoy Theatre focuses on Genesis’ 1980 Duke Tour. What was it about that tour in particular that made you want to focus on it?
MT: I think the main thing about the Duke Tour, there’s two really key songs that weren’t really anywhere else. And one was their song “Ripples,” which is kind of a big, sweeping ballad from the “A Trick of the Tail” album. A lot of people had been asking us to do that. And then the other thing was what is called “The Duke Suite,” which is probably 30 minutes of music from the “Duke” album, played in like a long-form medley, which was how they were originally going to do it on the “Duke” album, but they decided to break it up in pieces to make it more palatable to album listeners. But as a live piece, it was this big thing. It includes things like “Turn It On Again,” which are radio famous, but it also has a lot of really neat instrumental passages. So that was a challenge. Those two pieces of music – “Ripples,” and “The Duke Suite” were kind of like, “oh, man, could you imagine if we pull this off?” So now that we have we’re we’re excited to play live because it’s really fun. It’s really exciting to play.
SM: And I don’t think anybody’s done it, since Genesis has done it.
MT: Yeah, at least not in the United States. There might be Eurpoean bands, or whatever. But as far as Genesis themselves or any kind of tribute acts, we’ve never found anyone that’s done this tour.
MB: Genesis reached the peak of its commercial success in the mid to late ’80s, but you guys tend to stick to the early Phil Collins period from ‘76 to ‘82. Do you dislike the more commercially slanted Genesis material?
SM: No, we actually love it. That’s the era when we all got to see them. We were we were teenagers in high school when those albums came out, so we were just starting to go to concerts. But we grew up on these albums too, and kind of always wished we could have been there to see it live.
MT: My first Genesis concert was “Invisible Touch” in ’86. Yeah I loved all that stuff, but you know, Genesis has an interesting fan base. They’re often divided. There are some, like us, who really truly do love all the eras. And I think that’s because we, we grew up with all of it, but then the you had the Peter Gabriel purists who think that think Genesis ended in 1975 when Peter left.
SM: Right and they’re very vocal about it. But typically, the first two Phil Collins-lead albums are usually albums that all fans agree on. After that, some of the Gabriel purists start to fall off a little bit with each subsequent album.
MT: The nice thing about what we do is in the course of one show, you’ll see a bunch of people air drumming, getting excited at all these instrumental passages from the earlier stuff. And then the next song everyone is up dancing because it’s a radio song you know. There are those kinds of “common ground” songs where everyone’s excited.