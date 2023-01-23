The Gambler’s Classic celebrates 20 years on the track at Boardwalk Hall

Every sport has its list of offspring who successfully followed in their parents’ proverbial footsteps, but the bond seems particularly intense in auto racing.
Even those who may not have paid close attention to motorsports have heard the names Michael and Mario Andretti, Lee and Richard Petty, Al Unser Sr. and Jr., Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr., and the list goes on and on over decades and different racing styles.
“My father was a big race fan and it tends to follow a bloodline – once you get it in your blood, you don’t get it out,” says promotor Len Sammons, who rekindled indoor auto racing in Atlantic City two decades ago and passed the love of racing along to his sons.
Before Sammons there was the Stockinger Era in A.C., run by Pleasantville businessman George Stockinger, when high-performance midget cars zoomed around an oval track at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall from 1965 through 1981. Prior to that, indoor auto racing’s history at Boardwalk Hall dates to the late 1930s, and Atlantic City in general is considered a pioneer of small-car racing indoors during a time when most other motorsports were on winter hiatus.
Sammons’ NAPA Know How Indoor Auto Racing series – the A.C. stop entitled the Gambler’s Classic – celebrates its 20th anniversary at Boardwalk Hall starting 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and resuming 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. The premier auto class is Three Quarter Midgets (TQM), and the two nights of racing also includes Slingshots, Champ Karts and Micro Sprints.
“These guys race the big cars all over the country the rest of the year, and this is like a pre-season fun deal for them, but also a good workout as well,” Sammons says. “They don’t usually realize the crowds like they do in Atlantic City, because everyone’s so close. When driver introductions happen and they hear the crowd reactions before the start, it gets them super hyped up. That often turns into some crazy action on the track. It’s like a pep rally before the race.”
The three support classes to the TQMs have preliminary races on Friday and title races on Saturday. That is typically how the TQM races have been structured as well, with a nearly 50-car field pared down to 24 on Friday, and the championship-race winner taking home the vaunted Gambler’s Cup trophy on Saturday night.
This year there will be two sets of preliminaries and championships for TQMs on Friday and Saturday, with each night’s winner taking home a separate Cup. Ordinarily, the A.C. event is the second of three in the Indoor Auto Racing Championships; the first taking place in Allentown, Pa., and the final one in Syracuse, New York, in February, but the latter got waylaid due to technical issues.
“We changed the program around a little bit (in A.C.), in part because we lost a year due to the pandemic, and in part because the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse had to cancel all their events due to an electrical problem,” Sammons says. “So we’ll run one Gambler’s Classic on Friday night, re-do the heats and time trials on Saturday, and have another separate event on Saturday night. That gives them the three events they are accustomed to for the indoor season.”
Sammons says this year’s TQM field is among the strongest it has ever been in the history of his presence in the resort town, which started in the midst of A.C. having an ECHL hockey team called the Boardwalk Bullies from 2001 to 2005.
“When we started doing the races in A.C. (after a short run at the bygone Philadelphia Civic Center), the building was quite different,” Sammons says. “In the first couple of years, management of Hall would not remove the ice, and we had to try different things to keep the drivers off the ice. The racing was just so-so.
“(Racing) improved over time, and the last two years have been much, much better than in years past,” he says. “It was hard to get cars to run well on the outside of a flat concrete surface, but we figured that out, and last weekend in Allentown was probably the best indoor race anybody had ever seen on concrete. We’re really excited to bring that to Atlantic City.”
Returning Atlantic City TQM champion Tim Buckwalter is in the mix of about 20 racers that Sammons says have the potential to win, among the others three-time Gambler’s Cup winner Anthony Sesely, past champion Ryan Flores, and perennial frontrunners Erich Rudolph, Andy Jankowiak, Tommy Catalano, Tyler Thompson and others.
“Racers love Atlantic City because there’s so much for them to do at any hour of the day, and also because of how the parking situation is structured,” Sammons says. “In other locations you’re parked as far as five miles away and taking shuttles. Here you just park your trailers in the (West Hall) garage and you’re good for the weekend. And there’s always something to do in Atlantic City when you’re not on the track.”