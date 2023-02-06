The Counterfeiters are the real deal

Even the most awful cover band in the world has more musical ability than this writer, so I’m not knocking them when I say that cover bands are a dime a dozen. And just like anything else that’s readily available — coffee, pizza or reality shows — it helps to have something special, something truly unique, to get people to buy in. After all, how else are we to distinguish one cup of coffee, or in this case, one ’80s party band from the next? In the case of The Counterfeiters, it’s easy — they’re the band with David Fagin. And they’re performing 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Nola’s Bar & Lounge at Ocean Casino Resort.
David Fagin may not have the name recognition of, say, Dave Grohl or Harry Styles, but he’s legitimately famous, or as famous as you can be when people know your band better than they know your name. Fagin, currently the front man for The Counterfeiters, was the founder and lead singer of indie-rock darlings The Rosenbergs, who rose to fame in 2001. Notable for, among other things, being the first band credited with ‘going viral,’ The Rosenbergs were —pretty much accidentally — leaders in an indie-music revolution. While Pearl Jam bucked Ticketmaster, The Rosenbergs bucked FarmClub.com, a precursor to “American Idol” for their less-than-ideal contract terms, becoming the patron saints of standing up for yourself in the music industry.
And while The Rosenbergs may not play anymore, Fagin is still in the music business, albeit in a totally different way.
“I stopped playing for a while and then I realized, I love doing karaoke and shtick. My mom was a singer in the Catskills and I grew up around the Catskill comedians so I thought maybe I’ll check out a cover band,” says Fagin. “I went on a bunch of auditions and no one picked me and I was feeling really dejected.”
Fortunately, Fagin’s final audition was with The Counterfeiters, then called Counterfeit Sally.
“I said I’d join as long as they changed the name,” says Fagin.
Over a decade later, and The Counterfeiters are still going strong — as an actual, honest to God, good cover band. And while Fagin has the most name recognition, he’s far from the only reason to check out The Counterfeiters, which also includes Carmine Vacca, Gina Ruberton, Dan Jordan, Daniel Truica and Tess Lobell.
“They are all fantastic musicians and that’s what keeps this thing going forward. It’s the way we sound together,” Fagin says of his bandmates. “When we play a song, people say we sound like the actual band, and that’s the best compliment we can get.”
As for who and what music they play, the list is extensive. In fact, it’s probably easier to share what music they don’t play — anything by Creed and “Summer of ’69.” Other than those (hyper-specific) exclusions, there’s pretty much nothing The Counterfeiters won’t play, from the polka and tarantella to “You Should Be Dancing” by the Bee Gee’s, a Ramones medley, “Fly Me to the Moon” by Frank Sinatra “Killing in the Name” by Rage Against the Machine and “Ace of Spades” by Motorhead, among many, many others.
“We don’t have a set list, but we have set guides,” says Fagin. “We basically read the audience. If they look like they could be our parents, it’s Elton John, The Beach Boys, America. If we end up at Ocean and it’s packed, we’ll do some Killers, Third Eye Blind, Gin Blossoms, Goo Goo Dolls, throw in some Florence and the Machine, Shania Twain … we look at the crowd and we read them and try and adapt to that.”
And, they’re good. When they played the Duran Duran after-party at Ocean, it resulted in a 30- minute wait outside of Nola’s.
“The place was mobbed,” says Fagin. “We played ‘Rio’ and the crowd went ballistic.”