The Barefoot Country Music Fest brings a hootin’ hollerin’ good time to the beach in Wildwood

The Zac Brown Band brings more than just country music to the table, mixing in elements of a variety of genres from rock to EDM.
Beloved southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd will appear at the Barefoot Country Music Fest as part of their farewell tour.
We’ve had country music shows in South Jersey before. We’ve even had country music shows on the beach before. But we have never had anything on the level of the Barefoot Country Music Fest, which comes to the beaches of Wildwood Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 19 to 22.
With over 30 performers on two stages spanning the course of four days, the festival is an absolute monster based on its size alone, but add to that some seriously big name headliner acts — we’re talking Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay, Lee Brice and legendary southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd — and you have something that no self-respecting country fan should even think about skipping.
Not just a country band - a chat with Chris Fryar of Zac Brown Band
Chris Fryar’s got a different difficult task every time the Zac Brown Band takes the stage.
The group never plays the same show twice while twisting its brand of country music in all kinds of directions.
“We change lanes every night when we play on stage,” Fryar says. “Our catalog is so varied, we’ll do something that sounds like a rock song, we’ll do a country ballad or a power ballad and then something that’s EDM dance music. We’re changing lanes, musically speaking from song to song.”
That has to be hard for the drummer, who has to keep the sprawling ensemble on track.
“It’s exceptionally challenging as far as the drumming is concerned,” Fryar said. “There are eight people on stage. I don’t want to overplay and step on anyone’s toes. Somebody might have a great musical idea that they’re playing, and I don’t want to squash that. But at the same time, I have to be the weaver of the golden thread that stitches all these things together.”
The Zac Brown Band is now getting back to touring behind “The Owl,” the genre-bending album it released in 2019, which incorporates EDM beats, hip-hop-style lyrics, a good helping of pop and some rock.
“Zac had this really beautiful idea about wanting to work with some of the greatest pop producers around today,” Fryar says. “We had several different guys get involved — Max Martin, Poo Bear and Skrillex. We were going down the path with these great pop minds — we’d do what we do, create what we create and have that producer come in and shape it and color it. 'The Owl’ for us, was to see what we could do to kick the genre up a little.”
The genre is country music. But well before “The Owl” was released, it was clear, from the group’s shows and previous records that the Zac Brown Band isn’t a straight-up country outfit.
In fact, Fryar said, it has never been pure country, even back in 2009 when “Chicken Fried” topped the country charts and sent “The Foundation,” the group’s debut album up to No. 9 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart.
“I think it’s safe to say country music, country music radio and fans were the first sort of genre group to embrace what we do,” he says. “Immediately, we were able to project to the fans that we’re the kind of band that likes to play different things. We’re not just a country band.
“I would like to hope that one day when we’re done, people will say we were a country band, but more than that,” Fryar said. “We all have varied musical tastes and influences and bring those in. We try to color outside the lines a lot.”
In returning to touring, the Zac Brown Band gets to once again face the challenge of assembling a set list that includes songs from “The Owl” alongside earlier material without it becoming a show that runs for hours and hours.
“We’re in the really beautiful position of having had a lot of radio success over the years,” Fryar says. “While we don’t play all our singles, we try to include a lot of them, otherwise people might not want to show up. So there aren’t a lot of spots in the set list for new songs, and we have to choose them kind of carefully.”
Then there are the covers. On a recent tour, the ZBB did either bits and pieces or full versions of — to name a few — Van Morrison’s “Into The Mystic,” Hozier’s “Take It to Church,” BIlly Joel’s “The Longest Time,” The Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby,” The Dixie Chicks’ “Long Time Gone" and Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode.”
Which brings things to the unfair question. Does Fryar have a favorite song or two when he plays live?
“It changes from night to night,” Fryar said. “Everyone in the band, categorically, will answer that question this way. Sometimes, for me, it’s ‘Uncaged’. Sometimes, it’s ‘Chicken Fried,' believe it or not. I never know what my favorite song is that night until I’ve played it.”
On with the show – Lynyrd Skynyrd continue farewell tour at Barefoot Country Music Fest
Lynyrd Skynyrd has joined several other major rock acts, including KISS, Elton John and Ozzy Osbourne, that have decided to retire from touring and are doing farewell tours to mark the occasion. So their appearance at the Barefoot Country Music Fest may be the last chance a lot of folks get to see them.
For the members of Skynyrd, the decision came down to wanting to go out on their terms, rather than having touring taken away from them.
“Well, the major reason, a lot of it, actually has to do with Gary’s health,” guitarist Rickey Medlocke explains. “He’s had a lot of ups and downs in the recent years, heart (disease), etc., you know. Basically, he’s not able to go out and do the real grind as such. And we’re all, we completely understand that. I promised Gary almost, what is it, 26, years ago, that I would be with him through everything. I wanted to be there with him standing on stage until the last note of ‘Free Bird’ was hit. So you know, I hope I’ve done my job, and I hope that the fans have enjoyed us.
“Honestly, this is the best way to do it, go out on a high note and bid farewell,” he says.
Gary, of course, is Gary Rossington, the guitarist and last remaining original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd. In October 2015, Rossington was sidelined by a heart attack and has had complications since then. It’s clear from talking to Medlocke that health issues have taken a toll on Rossington and the band wanted to give fans a proper farewell tour rather than be abruptly forced off of the road by a health setback or some other problem.
“I know that the fans, a lot of fans are really sad about it because it (Skynyrd’s tours) gave them something to look forward to every summer and come out and have a good time and listen to the music and all of that kind of stuff,” Medlocke says. “I’ve often said to a lot of people, and I’ve said in interviews, that while it lasted, people should take the time and the opportunity to get out and see the band and have a good time with us because you never knew when you were going to wake up one day and we had called it a day.”
Right now, though, it looks like this could be a longer farewell than expected. The group had planned to do a three-year final tour, but the pandemic interrupted things as the third year of concerts was just beginning. So now the band is doing a handful of dates each month into November. And the band is hinting that these sort of shorter runs will continue into the future.
Rossington reports that he’s in better health than he was when plans for the farewell tour were assembled. The pandemic also caused the band members to appreciate being able to play live and connect with fans — and be around each other as bandmates.
So it’s on with the show, and Medlocke says the band’s shows will go beyond the expected selection of hits and fan favorites.
“It’s a mixed bag of tricks,” Medlocke says of the setlist, which will include some songs Lynyrd Skynyrd has not played live for some time. “It (the setlist) changes, like one night on a Friday night we’ll do one set and on the next night we’ll do a different one. I think that’s one good way of kind of covering all the ground.”
