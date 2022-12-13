The Atlantic City Ballet celebrates the big 4-0 with a sprinkling of holiday magic

Atlantic City is pretty lucky to have Phyllis Papa. We’ve got a lot of good things down here in South Jersey — picturesque beaches, local seafood, a whole bunch of fun breweries and places to get a great cheesesteak and learn to surf and go gambling — but let’s face it: we’re not the hub of cultural activities like our neighbors to the north and west (NYC and Philly, in case that wasn’t clear). We have art, and performances and museums, but we don’t have the best of those things. Usually.
Yet somehow, we do have Phyllis Papa, and she is the real deal.
Phyllis Papa is the director and choreographer of the Atlantic City Ballet. And if you’re wondering who was the director and choreographer of the Atlantic City Ballet before Ms. Papa, you’ll find … no one. Because she literally started the Atlantic City Ballet, which is now celebrating its 40th year with a string of holiday performances, including “The Nutcracker,” which takes place 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Caesars Atlantic City; and “It’s a Shore Holiday” which has shows 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 21 and 22; and Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 27 and 28, at Showboat Hotel.
Who is Phyllis Papa?
The how and why of the Atlantic City Ballet’s founding are complex, as projects of this magnitude usually are, but if you’re thinking that Papa was just a local aspiring artist who needed to create an outlet for herself — to create opportunities for herself — guess again. Papa is an international ballerina with a breadth of experience so vast that it would take a ballerina’s grace, and a 365-degree twirl, to take it all in.
Raised in the Italian section of Trenton, Papa was the daughter of a local dance teacher. And while Papa’s mother was her first ballet teacher, it wasn’t long before she realized Papa had the kind of talent that needed to be nurtured.
“When I was about 11, she sent me to a summer camp for nine weeks because she thought I had some potential,” says Papa. “It was a performing arts camp. At that point, when I left that camp, I didn’t even want to go home.”
From there, Papa went to New York with a scholarship to the Harkness Ballet, under the patronage of Rebekah Harkness. She was in good company — another notable Harkness Ballet scholarship dancer was Patrick Swayze.
At 17, she joined the American Ballet Theatre, considered by many to be the top ballet company in the world. From there, she spent three years living in Denmark as the only American invited to perform with the Danish Ballet before moving back to New York and becoming Artistic Director of Stars of American Ballet. She has performed for everyone from President Lyndon Johnson to the Shah of Iran to King Frederick IX of Denmark, and had principal parts in “Les Sylphides,” “Etudes,” “Swan Lake,” “The Lady and the Fool” and “Triumph of Death.” She’s won global awards, and in 2015 was elected to the Hall of Fame of the American Repertory Ballet.
Like we said, she’s the real deal.
So how did Papa — and the Atlantic City Ballet — wind up in Atlantic City?
“I remember being 11 years old in the subway on 59th Street in Manhattan, and thinking to myself that I really would like to have my own company, but I know nothing about this,” says Papa.
Fast forward to the early ’80s, when Lillian Norton, then-wife of Resorts executive Steve Norton, encouraged Papa to form a company in Atlantic City.
“It was very difficult to give up my life in New York. I considered it my home, and it’s the dance capital of the world. It was a difficult decision,” says Papa. “One of the things that edged me on was my father said that Atlantic City was up and coming.”
Norton perked Papa’s ears when she explained there was seed money for the arts in Atlantic County. So Papa brought six female (herself included), and six male dancers down from New York to kick things off. After a year and a half of back and forth communications to get the feeder grant, the fledgling company was awarded funding.
And then the grant was eliminated.
“I said to the dancers, we can go back to New York, or we can do some performances here and split the money,” says Papa.
They stayed. At least temporarily. At least long enough for the apprentice company to learn and step in to become the main company.
Thus began the Atlantic City Ballet.
In the beginning, the Ballet wasn’t a full-time company, but it was growing. In addition to annual performances of “The Nutcracker” and spring shows, Papa started the Atlantic Contemporary Ballet Theatre (ACBT) Performing Arts Academy, the official school of the Atlantic City Ballet. She also became a mother in 1985, raising four daughters along with entire generations of dancers.
“Once my children were grown, I went back to it full time. It’s been full-fledged since maybe 2003, 2005,” says Papa of the Atlantic City Ballet. “I’ve choreographed close to 50 ballets.”
The Atlantic City Ballet today
These days, the Atlantic City Ballet is busier than ever, performing multiple shows per year and boasting talented professional dancers from across the globe — Papa holds annual auditions in New York, Rome, London and Florence. Currently, the Atlantic City Ballet consists of 26 professional dancers, as well as students who sometimes have the opportunity to perform in “The Nutcracker.”
“The (ACBT) Academy is unique to other ballet schools, where they’ll do a recital but the students don’t have that link to professional productions that you get here,” says Kim Heyman, whose daughter Sadie has been enrolled at ACBT for several years and performs annually in “The Nutcracker.” “They get to learn about all of the behind-the-scenes work that goes on with a production, they get to interact and dance with professionals and meet likeminded performers of a similar age. And it feels pretty huge to be part of four sold out shows in one weekend.”
“(The Atlantic City Ballet) has definitely grown over the years,” says company member Caitlin McElroy, who’s been with the Ballet for 13 years. “We got new flower costumes this year, which we are all pretty excited about.”
Though it’s a significantly bigger operation than in the early years, the Ballet still relies most significantly on Papa.
“We had one staff member in the beginning, and now we have two,” says Papa. “I do all the choreography but from time to time I let the company members, if they want, to choreograph a piece and I’ll call it ‘young choreographers’ and I try to support that.”
There are two company members who assist in teaching classes and very recently, a Ballet Mistress, who can step in when Papa in unavailable, but mostly, for 40 years, it’s been Papa. And for the first 30 years, she did it without a salary. Because like many endeavors in the arts, the Atlantic City Ballet, despite its success, still struggles financially.
“The ballet career is hard. If you’re seeking money, this is not the career to go into,” says Papa. “We are doing a 40th Gala on March 4. If we get a little more financially stable, we could produce more ballets and develop more of an audience. We still have people in the area after 40 years say, ‘I didn’t know we had a ballet company here. So I would hope that would change.”
Struggles aside, Papa finds herself purely content in her role.
“It’s my love. I love it,” says Papa. “I feel basically that this is what I was put on earth to do.”