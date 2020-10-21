The Amazing Kreskin will deliver his 2020 Presidential Election prediction to Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall on tonight

The Amazing Kreskin, the world-renowned mentalist, will bring his 2020 Presidential Election Prediction to Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall during Scott Cronick’s radio show at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
Kreskin, who makes international news every presidential election cycle for his predictions, will keep his sealed prediction locked inside a safe that will be stored – and be on full display - at the Beer Hall behind one of its bars until after the election.
Kreskin will then return to Tennessee Avenue at a to-be-announced date to open the safe and reveal his prediction on Cronick’s radio show, Off The Press with Scott Cronick, which airs 4 to 6 p.m. weekdays on Newstalk 1400-AM WOND, 92.5-FM and WONDRadio.com.
“I am so honored that Kreskin has chosen Atlantic City, and in particular, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, to be the site where his historic election prediction will be stored,” said Cronick, one of the Beer Hall owners. “Kreskin is an absolute legend, and it’s very cool that the Beer Hall and Atlantic City will be part of his legacy.”
The mentalist has famously predicted the last four elections correctly, including President Donald Trump’s surprise victory in 2016.
The 85-year-old mentalist has appeared on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” a record 61 times and has made countless visits on “Late Night with David Letterman” and “The Howard Stern Show.” He also has hosted two television series about his mentalist capabilities.
Though Kreskin makes "predictions," he does not claim to have paranormal or clairvoyant powers, and he does not like to be considered a psychic. He was born in Monclair and raised in Lehigh Valley. He has performed many times in Atlantic City, including a string of recent Halloween-centric gigs at the Golden Nugget.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!