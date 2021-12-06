Swing into the holidays with Ocean City Theatre Company

It’s officially the most wonderful time of the year. The stockings have been hung, the lights have been strung, and we’re all sugared up on cookies and candy canes. It’s a holly, jolly, holiday season, and after the last year and a half, it’s just what we need.
Making things even better is the return of the Greater Ocean City Theatre Company’s annual holiday spectacular, “Swingin’ Into the Holidays.” The show will be held throughout the weekend with a 7:30 p.m. show Friday, Dec. 10, 2 and 7:30 p.m. shows Saturday, Dec. 11, and a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, Dec. 12.
Recreated this season by Elizabeth Worley, the production is in the original choreography of Michael Hartman, OCTC’s founding artistic director.
“We stick with the tradition of Ocean City, and we have family at the heart of it,” says Hartman of the show. “We also have a vision as a theater company to always do things that are affordable. … So it’s the idea of families, or seniors, or whoever they are getting to see an affordable Christmas holiday show.”
“Swingin’ Into the Holidays” plays with the idea of swinging into the holidays through different eras of music, whether it’s ’30s jive, ’70s disco or ’50s rock ’n’ roll. Hartman spends months each year plumbing the depths of holiday music to find the unexpected, which is how he discovered the Village People’s own adaptation of “Y.M.C.A.” in the form of “N.O.E.L.”
“It’s a little different. We try to keep the audience guessing on doing our own take on things but also keeping tradition at the heart of it,” Hartman says. “For the kids … it’s, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s Frosty the Snowman, there’s Santa’s sleigh,’ but it’s entertaining for the adults because it’s clever and it’s things they’re not expecting in some ways, so they really just enjoy the uniqueness.”
While the holiday spectacular is an annual tradition, it changes each year. Now in it’s 12th season, previous years have seen shows such as “Lights, Camera, Christmas,” a show of all holiday movies; “A Very Ocean City Christmas” that featured projections of local O.C. footage; and “A Christmas Wonderland” that focused on the magic of Christmas as seen through the eyes of children.
“Every year, we try to do a different type theme,” Hartman says. “We keep some things the same because people like certain things and there are some core foundational things that we have. Santa comes in for the show. He commits every year to be in our production direct from the North Pole, so he does appear with all the reindeer and the kids love that.”
And though it’s a different show each year, guests can always expect a top-tier production full of professional talent and eye-catching costumes.
“We spend the primary amount of our budget on lighting and costumes,” Hartman adds. “Each of our performers changes like 16 times in a (70-minute) show.”