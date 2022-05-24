Summer’s unofficial kickoff is a weekend worth celebrating in South Jersey

Memorial Day Weekend – it’s known as the unofficial kickoff to summer, and because of that, we think a proper celebration of some sort is in order. In other words, it’s not the weekend for sitting home and binge watching shows on Hulu or whatever other timesuckers you normally engage in. Memorial Day Weekend is a time for celebrating the beginning of the actual “most wonderful time of the year” (sorry Christmas), by getting out and enjoying a parade, festival, concert or other fun activity. Here are a few ways you can take in the spirit of summer this weekend:
Wildwood’s Kite Festival
“Hey - go fly a kite!”
This phrase has been used for decades as a less foul-mouthed way to let someone know you are unhappy with them and would like them to leave, but as semi-hostile suggestions go, it’s one of the friendliest. After all, who doesn’t enjoy an afternoon spent watching a colorful kite soar high into the air on an almost summer day? There is a certain magic and majesty about the way nature and this man-made invention come together in a graceful, windswept ballroom dance in the sky.
This weekend, the 36th annual International Kite Festival returns to the beaches of Wildwood for what is sure to be one of the most visually stunning events you can attend all year. After so many years, the festival has become a must-do event in Wildwood for many folks.
“2022 marks the event’s 36th year, which speaks volumes in and of itself,” says Beatrix Pelton, owner of Sky Festival Productions, the company behind the festival. “With every year comes more kite flyers, additional and different kites in the sky and added activities for a robust and constantly-growing kite festival.”
The fun kicks off on 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, with the Unlocking of the Ocean Ceremony on the beach at Andrews Avenue. Kite festivities follow with the opening of the Kite Sales Tent, a kite social and, at 9 p.m., an illuminated kite fly at the Rio Grande Avenue beach behind the famous “WILDWOODS” sign.
The Kite Festival continues Saturday and Sunday, May 28 and 29, starting at 9 a.m. each day with a series of events geared toward introducing those with little or no experience to the sport of kiting. Guests can join in the Kite Candy Drop, the Running of the Bols, and the Rev Meg Fly, fly a kite on the Learn to Fly Field; or watch the professional Fighter Kite Competition. Free kite exhibits and workshops on the beach will also take place throughout the day.
Beginning 7 p.m. Saturday, The Wildwoods International Kite Festival Auction will be held inside the Wildwoods Convention Center. The auction is open to the public, and an impressive array of unique kites and collectibles will be up for bid.
Two days of “playshops” are planned as well for Saturday and Sunday. Presented by George Peters, the playshops are designer-intensive and focus on the creative limits of one’s mind.
Things will wind down 9:30 a.m. Monday May 30, as the World Indoor Kite Competition closes out the festival at the Wildwoods Convention Center. Kite fliers will showcase their ability to fly kites indoors without wind, and all performances will be choreographed to music.
“It is the largest and longest running Kite Festival on the East Coast, and here is something to see or do for every demographic and age from 1 to 100. It is like no other event you have has been to,” Pelton promises.
For more info, go to SkyFestivals.com.
Free Memorial Day concert with ‘The Singing Lifeguard’
Though it’s thought of as the unofficial kickoff to summer, Memorial Day’s true meaning is to honor the men and women of our nation’s military who were lost in battle.
Beginning 5:15 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Brighton Park Amphitheater in Atlantic City, there will be a free concert from Jim Craine and the Atlantic City All Stars honoring all members of the military past and present and their families, as well as police, firemen and first responders.
For those unfamiliar, Craine is something of an Atlantic City legend. Commonly known as “The Singing Lifeguard,” the man is a true performer and regularly weaves comedy into his magnetic onstage persona. For this show, he will perform with his backing band The Atlantic City All Stars, which boasts Stan Richards on guitar, Jim Hines on bass, Ray Nunzi on drums and Jack Griffith on keyboard.
If that lineup wasn’t enough to get you to head down and check it out, the band will also perform several songs with special guest Jim Yester of famed ’60s rock act The Association.
An afterparty will take place at the outdoor deck at The Irish Pub following the show. Brighton Park is located at 124 Park Place, Atlantic City. For more info, go to JimCraine.com
Have a ‘ball’ at Resorts
You know it’s summer when the beach balls come out. At Resorts Casino Hotel, they REALLY come out as their Memorial Day Weekend tradition involves dropping 5,000 of the inflatables onto the boardwalk in celebratory fashion. Last year’s event was a virtual ball drop, but this year the festivities are back in full swing, and the Beach Ball Drop will be held in person 5 p.m. Friday, May 27.
There is an entire day’s worth of warm-up attractions happening, so you might as well get there early and enjoy. At 10 a.m. the live radio broadcast from WMMR begins, with the official Opening of the Sea ceremony at 1 p.m. After that, expect contests, games and giveaways all leading up to the big drop.
This year a brand-new, pop-up bar concept will debut just in time for the festivities as Bar One transforms into an under-the-sea themed space called Coral Lounge. The bar’s exterior will be wrapped and draped like an underwater abyss, and once inside you’ll be made to feel like you’re in a coral reef. Keep an eye out for occasional mermaid sightings and sample from their new cocktail list that includes must have drinks such as The Diving Horse, Orange Crush and Jersey Hurricane.
Resorts is located at 1133 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to ResortsAC.com.
Parades
Nothing says Memorial Day quite like a parade. A surefire way to bring a community together in celebration, many towns in South Jersey will host parades this weekend, and with weather looking decent all weekend long, the chances of it “raining on your parade” are slim. Here are a few worth checking out:
Egg Harbor Township will host its Memorial Day Parade 9 a.m. Monday, May 30. The parade, which is hosted by the Veteran’s Advisory Board, will commence with mobilized units starting at Diamond Drive, traveling west on Zion Road to North Mount Airy Avenue, where the marching units will join in. The parade will continue west on Zion Road to Ocean Heights Avenue and down Ocean Heights Avenue to Veterans Memorial Park for the Memorial Day ceremony.
Attendees will enjoy a mix of military vehicles, antique cars and various organizations marching in the parade. For more info, go to EHTGOV.org.
Absecon’s festivities will begin with a Children’s Patriotic Bicycle Parade at 8:15 a.m. followed by the Memorial Day Parade at 9 a.m. with a tribute ceremony at Absecon Veteran’s Park to follow. The parade can be viewed along New Jersey Avenue through downtown, on Shore Road between Station Avenue and the Jonathan Pitney House and along Church Street.
The annual Memorial Day Parade in Somers Point it set to begin at 11 a.m., so if you are the type to sleep in, this may be your best bet if you still want to enjoy the festivities.
The parade will begin at the intersection of Dawes Avenue and Shore Road and will proceed to City Hall, concluding with a ceremony at Patriots Park. Veterans, scouts, military vehicles, antique cars, bands and decorated children’s bicycles will all be participating.
For more info, go to SomersPoint.com.