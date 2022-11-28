Stockton Choal Group brings Handel’s ‘The Messiah’ back to Borgata for the first time in three years

Among the holiday traditions that are etched not only in American society but those worldwide is the classical music opus “The Messiah” – an oratorio written in 1741 by famed composer George Frideric Handel that has become one of the best-known musical works in history.
Stockton University has incorporated the oratorio – which is similar to an opera in how it fuses an orchestra, choir and soloists, but different in that there are no costumes, scenery or dancers – as part of its musical program during the holiday season for at least three decades.
Typically presented by Stockton biennially, the college’s last performance of “The Messiah” was in 2019. It was waylaid last year by the pandemic, but will make its triumphant return 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, to the Event Center at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, which has served as the school’s home for the production since 2017.
Stockton University Choral Director Beverly Vaughn, who has been a member of the college’s staff since 1982, is completing what she believes is her 15th appearance at the directorial helm of “The Messiah.”
Vaughn speaks as passionately of the oratorio as is humanly possible, but is quick to point out that she is only one key element in the total community effort. The production involves not just members of the Stockton Choral Program and Oratorio Society, but volunteer orchestral musicians, school choir members, and singers from many segments of the Delaware Valley metropolitan region.
“You know the old expression ‘It takes a village to raise a child’? It takes a village to do ‘The Messiah,’” she says. “Everybody has their part and everyone involved in this production is needed to make this village come together, and I’m just moved beyond words to be a part of it.
“I feel like I’m planning a wedding, where all these details are coming together and building up to the big day,” she adds. “The anticipation, doing the things that you have to do, that you love to do, step by step toward this wonderful evening that brings so much joy to our community, all in one room together – it’s a special feeling.”
More than 60 children from various grade-school and high-school choirs are part of the production, and have been rehearsing together since late September. Nearly 200 singers in total will participate in the production. Its emcee is Stockton Chief Operating Officer Brian Jackson, who has been a staff member at the college since 1998.
“The choir represents all parts and all ages of our community joining together in singing some magnificent music that lifts your spirits up tremendously,” Vaughn says.
This year’s rendition of “The Messiah” serves as a tribute to Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman and his wife, Lynne. Harvey Kesselman announced that he will retire at the end of this school year in June.
Kesselman was a member of Stockton University’s first graduating class in 1971, when it was then called Stockton State College. He has held leadership positions in every major facet of the school in a career spanning more than four decades. In 2015 he became Stockton’s fifth president, guiding its expansion into a new Atlantic City branch campus and helping it thrive in many other ways.
“Dr. Kesselman and his wife Lynne have been strong supporters of the performing-arts program at Stockton for years,” Vaughn says. “We are eternally grateful to them both.”
“The Messiah,” as written by Handel more than 280 years ago, is divided into three parts – the Nativity or birth of Jesus Christ in the first part; the Passion, representing Christ’s suffering, crucifixion and burial in the second part; and the Resurrection or Easter portion in the third part.
Performing all three parts in their entirety would require more than three hours, explains Vaughn. Stockton does an abbreviated version that includes several selections from each part. Some are arias, which she explains are solo performances; others are recitative, which are essentially long sentences sung to help the audience follow the storyline (attendees will also receive printed programs of the selections); and others are chorus selections involving an entire group.
“We have performed ‘The Messiah’ in its entirely in years past at (Atlantic City’s historic) St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, but this version is often called the Christmas version, which involves two parts and an intermission in between them,” says Vaughn, who received her Doctor of Musical Arts degree from The Ohio State University in 1982 before joining Stockton’s staff. “And we are indeed singing selections from each of the three parts.
“When we hear the chorus singing ‘Hallelujah,’ when we are watching some 60 kids marching in the opening candlelight procession singing ‘O Come Let Us Adore Him,’ and then going into ‘The Messiah,’ it’s going to be wonderful,” she says.
“Hallelujah” is among the most widely recognized choral pieces in music history, and is traditionally the final choral piece of the second of the oratorio’s three parts. Among the other renowned pieces that Stockton will perform include “And The Glory Of The Lord,” “For Unto Us A Child Is Born,” “I Know That My Redeemer Liveth,” “And He Shall Purify,” “Surely He Hath Borne Our Griefs” and “Behold The Lamb Of God.”
“Regardless of your religious background or your inclinations, there’s something about the power of the music that helps bring the community together in a special way,” says Vaughn. “The audience is going to be so moved. This is going to be magical.”