Steve Martin and Martin Short bring comedy show back to Borgata

Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short have teamed up once again for another live tour. The hilariously titled “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today” tour heads to Atlantic City 8 pm. Saturday, March 26, at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.
A truly dynamic duo
If you somehow managed to travel this far in life without being familiar with the work of either of these men, I honestly feel sorry for you, but here is a quick refresher course just in case:
Steve Martin first earned fame in the ’70s through his stand-up comedy albums as well as his appearances on “Saturday Night Live,” which he hosted and guest starred regularly. He would go on to have a successful film career, starring in such beloved comedies as ‘The Jerk,” “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” “Parenthood” and “Father of the Bride,” among others.
A native Canadian, Martin Short became a household name in the ’80s after starring as part of the sketch comedy teams of both “SCTV” and “Saturday Night Live,” where his portrayal of offbeat characters like the wacky Wheel of Fortune-obsessed manchild Ed Grimley helped bring back viewers in big numbers.
He and Martin met in 1986 on the set of the film “Three Amigos” which they – along with fellow “SNL” alum Chevy Chase – each had lead roles in. Short and Martin became fast friends, teaming up again in “Father of the Bride” and most recently on the hit Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building,” which set a record for the most-watched comedy premiere in Hulu history.
I had the opportunity to review their live show a few years back, and it ended up being one of the highlights of my writing career, as Steve Martin actually posted a quote from my review on his Facebook account, saying: “I love this line! ‘By the end it became clear that this was not a case of two old men rehashing bits and getting pity laughs from a crowd of boot-licking sycophants.’”
When I wrote that line I intended it to be funny, but it was also true. Steve Martin and Martin Short have a long history as established heroes in the world of comedy, but in their live show they don’t use the fact that the audience is already on their side as an excuse to be lazy from a writing standpoint.
The show pairs the two together onstage as they riff back and forth in rapid-fire succession, taking potshots at one another and themselves in a way that is both endearing and hysterically funny. The duo are clearly old friends, and that comes across vividly in every joke they tell, as the natural rhythm to their banter plays like a dinner party conversation between two old college buddies, where the buzz from a few glasses of wine has stripped all the politeness and formality of the setting away.
Punchlines without party lines
At a time when Americans are more divided politically than at any point in recent memory, political humor of any kind can bring palpable tension to a comedy show. But that’s not on the menu at Saturday’s show, as Short and Martin have made a point of staying away from it, at least for now.
"I think that you don’t mention President Biden or you don’t mention the other guy and you let people have a respite from this endless division politically,” Short said in a recent interview with The Florida Times-Union. “We do a nonpolitical show, and the audiences have a riot. And they’re Republican, Democrat and independent. Johnny Carson, you never knew where he stood politically, because he was playing to all of America. You’d like to think that every president plays to all of America and it’s not a polarized country, so I don’t think our show should ever be polarizing.”
Martin echoed the sentiment, saying: “I think Marty and I made a decision that we’re essentially doing an apolitical show with a philosophy behind it that, ‘Here’s two hours, just for fun.’ And we haven’t always been apolitical. But if we find something gets a boo or an excited yay, then we start thinking twice about it.”
Not just stand up
The show makes use of a variety of mediums to entertain the crowd, with video segments and musical numbers keeping things fresh throughout. Martin’s banjo playing prowess is on full display, as well, as he performs musical interludes with the Steep Canyon Rangers, which serves as a wonderful opportunity for everyone in the audience to catch their breath, take a break from the laughs and marvel at the extent of this man’s talent.
For Martin, the banjo isn’t merely some silly hobby he picked up to try and keep busy as a senior citizen either. He has been playing since he was a child and even managed to win a Grammy in 2010 for his first all-music album “The Crow: New Songs for the 5-String Banjo.”