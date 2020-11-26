Spreads get tighter for bettors as NFL season progresses

As NFL Week 12 approaches, we have the most unique betting board of the entire season.
There are no double-digit favorites. That’s a far cry from some earlier weeks. Remember when the Kansas City Chiefs were giving the New York Jets 20 points? And covered?
The spreads speak to the parity of the league this week.
The largest line is the Green Bay Packers giving 8.5 points to the Chicago Bears at DraftKings. Most games are under a touchdown.
One of the major storylines concerns the NFC Least and whether the Eagles will still lead it after they host the Seattle Seahawks at +5 on Monday Night.
How do you like this poker hand? Four 3s, as in four NFC East teams having three seasonal wins apiece heading into Week 12. Any of these teams can be sitting atop the division when the week concludes.
The big injury news concerns this division. Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has been lost for the season after suffering a torn ACL against the Washington Football Team last week. That benefits the Giants, who have been installed as nearly a touchdown favorite to win a must game against Cincinnati.
Weekend bettors can enjoy one extra game. The Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens matchup has been moved from Thursday night to Sunday because several Ravens tested positive for COVID 19. This is the second time the Steelers have been victimized by the pandemic. An earlier game against the Tennessee Titans had to be moved back a couple of weeks because of a COVID outbreak on the Titans.
The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are slightly favored against the now-scuffling Tampa Bay Bucs. The addition of Tom Brady gives Tampa Bay some lopsided wins, but the team cannot seize a big game. Brady looked mediocre Monday night, missing some open targets and throwing two head-scratching, second-half picks in Tampa’s 27-24 loss.
What’s interesting now is that Bucs head coach Bruce Arians is not defending Brady. He is calling out the six-time Super Bowl champion to make better throws. Brady is playing more like the quarterback who looked lost last year in New England than as one of the stars in the league.
The over-under for Kansas City-Tampa Bay 56 is the highest in the league. Many games involving Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes will be high-scoring.
The winless New York Jets have covered in three of their last four meetings and try to upend the Miami Dolphins, who trail the Buffalo Bills by one game in the AFC East. Tua Tagovailoa has been tabbed as the starter for Miami despite being benched last week during the team’s loss to the Denver Broncos.
Week 12 Lines
This week’s lines, courtesy of Draft Kings:
New York Giants-6 AT Cincinnati
New Orleans Saints -6 AT Denver
Miami -7 AT New York Jets
Tennessee -3 vs Indianapolis Colts
Kansas City -3.5 AT Tampa Bay
Buffalo -5.5 vs Los Angeles Chargers
Cleveland -6.5 AT Jacksonville
Pittsburgh -4 vs Baltimore
Las Vegas -3 AT Atlanta
Arizona -2.5 AT New England
Los Angeles Rams -6.5 vs San Francisco
Green Bay -8.5 vs Chicago
Seattle -5 AT Philadelphia
This week's picks
This week’s selections against the spread, excerpted from Beat the Degenerates, which I co-host with Scott Cronick, director of entertainment publications for The Press of Atlantic City, and Brian Cahill. The show airs 5 p.m. Wednesdays on Newstalk 1400-AM, WONDRadio.com and 92.5-FM from 5 to 6 p.m. Catch the next one 5Dec 2 at 5 p.m.
Pickett Russell, “Da Kipster,” general manager of Tennessee Ave. Beer Hall in Atlantic City: Miami
Cahill: Baltimore
Cronick: New Orleans
Bontempo: Dallas
David Weinberg, Weinberg Extra Points: Seattle
Dan Skeldon, WOND meteorologist: TBD
Ky Carlin, WOND correspondent: Seattle
James Rabic, WOND producer: Cleveland
Listeners: New York Giants
Last Week
A tip of the hat to Cronick, who secured Indianapolis over Green Bay in a 1-point spread victory.
Weinberg and Rabic triumphed with Cleveland over the Eagles. Cahill romped with the Titans over the Ravens at +6. The Titans won the game outright in overtime.
Week 11 action around the NFL
Taysom Hill played respectably for New Orleans in its 24-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Hill replaced the injured Drew Brees, who will miss several additional weeks with fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. But the Saints, dating back to last year, are 6-0 without him. They will try to make it seven against the Denver Broncos.
The Cleveland Browns may be re-tooling after the loss of top receiver Odell Beckham. Their ground attack of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt continues to be the best in the game.
The 7-3 Browns defeated the Eagles behind a consistent theme of a big Chubb run in the fourth quarter. They should air it out more in the warmer confines of Jacksonville this week.
The Green Bay Packers committed a legion of uncharacteristic errors, including a kickoff-return fumble and a fumble in overtime en route to their setback against the Indianapolis Colts. We’ll see if the Pack is angry this week when they host the Chicago Bears.
