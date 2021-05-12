Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models hang at Hard Rock

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City hosted models and the production teams of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue for their annual Swim Search this past week. The week-long effort was a part of Hard Rock International and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s multi-faceted strategic partnership announced in March.
Along with traditional photoshoots throughout the Jersey Shore, Hard Rock Atlantic City hosted a private pastry decorating contest with Executive Pastry Chef, Thaddeus Dubois, as well as a partnership with the Atlantic City Arts Foundation where models and artist Charles Barbin of DUNES Art Gallery painted an Adirondack chair mural to be formally unveiled on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk Memorial Day Weekend. The week ended with a private charity blackjack tournament with legendary athletes Andre Dawson, Keith Byars and Wayne Chrebet, and Sports Illustrated models Camille Kostek, Josephine Skriver, Brooks Nader and Haley Kalil, where Kostek won $10,000 to benefit The Gronk Nation Youth Foundation.