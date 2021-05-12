 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models hang at Hard Rock
0 comments
top story

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models hang at Hard Rock

  • 0
Swimsuit models

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models and charity blackjack participants Josephine Skriver, Haley Kalil, Brooks Nader and Camille Kostek.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City hosted models and the production teams of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue for their annual Swim Search this past week. The week-long effort was a part of Hard Rock International and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s multi-faceted strategic partnership announced in March.

Along with traditional photoshoots throughout the Jersey Shore, Hard Rock Atlantic City hosted a private pastry decorating contest with Executive Pastry Chef, Thaddeus Dubois, as well as a partnership with the Atlantic City Arts Foundation where models and artist Charles Barbin of DUNES Art Gallery painted an Adirondack chair mural to be formally unveiled on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk Memorial Day Weekend. The week ended with a private charity blackjack tournament with legendary athletes Andre Dawson, Keith Byars and Wayne Chrebet, and Sports Illustrated models Camille Kostek, Josephine Skriver, Brooks Nader and Haley Kalil, where Kostek won $10,000 to benefit The Gronk Nation Youth Foundation.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics