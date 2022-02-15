Speedy Artis and The Harlem Globetrotters return to Boardwalk Hall for a very special game

For generations of kids, attending a Harlem Globetrotters basketball game is a rite of passage. Watching the incredible trick shots and world-class ball handling of these players is enough to amaze just about anyone, making their combo of sports and showmanship some of the best and most beloved family entertainment available.
The team has been dribbling and shooting since 1927, and they will bring their Spread Game Tour – a combination of streetball and interactive family entertainment – to Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22.
I had the opportunity to speak with one of the stars of the Globetrotters, Darnell “Speedy” Artis, about his experiences with the team and why the show in Atlantic City is so special.
RYAN LOUGHLIN: How did you end up on the Globetrotters?
SPEEDY ARTIS: I played basketball at a small Division II college outside of Philly, and the point guard that preceded me there played for (frequent Globetrotter opponents) the Washington Generals. So that created a bridge between my school and the Globetrotter organization. In my junior year, they told my coach that they would like to have some of the players come out and try out for the Generals. And my coach told them: “I have a player here that’s gonna make the Globetrotters.” So I got the call to go. But I had never done any tricks – never spun the basketball on my finger or anything like that before. So, I was a little concerned because I knew what the Globetrotters were all about. But when I got there, it was just a regular basketball tryout. They need to make sure you are a really great basketball player first and foremost. I had a great day playing, I had a great interview, as well, and I ended up making the team.
RL: The Globetrotters are known for easily defeating their opponents. Have you guys ever lost a game since you have been on the team?
SA: Nah, I have never lost a game with the Globetrotters. We haven’t lost a game since the ’70s!
RL: What are your favorite aspects of being a part of the Globetrotters?
SA: It’s the kids. What we do for kids, in my opinion, is one of the greatest things in the world. When I was a kid, I told my mom that I wanted to change the world. And by doing this I feel like I’m doing my part to change the world. It gives me a platform to inspire the youth to chase their dreams and to focus less on what they see on social media and more on their goals and on being a great person.
RL: How did you get your nickname?
SA: I am one of the fastest players on the team … I like to think I probably am the fastest player. I dribble fast, I think fast, and I make quick decisions. That’s why they call me Speedy.
RL: Who was your biggest hero on the basketball court growing up?
SA: I’m from Philly, and I’m 28, so it’s a pretty easy one to guess – Allen Iverson. Allen Iverson was the best player in the world, and no one could tell me anything different. It wasn’t Shaq. It wasn’t Kobe. It was Iverson. And I think he is the greatest player to ever play the game. Being only 6-feet tall and to be able to dominate the way he did – you are never gonna see that again from a guy that small. And he played with his heart on his sleeve. He played every game like it was his last. There was so much that I took from him as a kid. And I still wear No. 3 to this day. He was my biggest inspiration as far as basketball is concerned.
RL: What is the craziest trick in your arsenal?
SA: It’s kinda hard to explain some of the tricks. My favorite thing to do is my two-ball dribble. That’s where I get to show off my dribbling speed and my ambidexterity.
RL: Was it hard to learn all of those tricks?
SA: Yeah, definitely. I would never say I was just a natural. It took me time to learn how to be a Globetrotter and to do all the tricks. I didn’t really get comfortable doing tricks until around my third year. I could do them in my first year on the team, but it took me a while till I was really comfortable with everything. Now, in my sixth year, I like to get creative and add stuff, but it took a lot of time to get here. I would bring the ball back to my hotel room each and every day just to get better at it. It’s like anything else – when I wanted to be a better shooter, I shot the ball more and more, and when I wanted to get better at the tricks, I practiced more and more until I got it.
RL: What can fans expect from the game?
SA: This year Atlantic City has a really special game. It takes place on 2-22-22, and it’s our 2022 world tour, and we are honoring one of the greatest Globetrotters ever, Curly Neal, who wore number 22 and played 22 seasons for the Globetrotters. So it’s a very special day for our organization. Curly Neal is one of the pioneers of basketball, and we are going to honor him at halftime and before the game. It’s really going to be a great night.