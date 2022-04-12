South Jersey is hopping with holiday events

Lots of people have favorite ways to celebrate Easter. Whether it’s indulging in jellybeans and coconut cream eggs or heading to an Easter Egg hunt, visiting with the Easter Bunny or participating in a best-dressed contest, we seem to cling to some tried-and-true traditions when it comes to Easter. No matter what your favorite way is to celebrate Easter, South Jersey has so many options we thought we would tie them all together here with one nice pink Easter ribbon:
Steel Pier traditionOne of our favorite traditions is heading to the boardwalk, specifically the Steel Pier on the Atlantic City Boardwalk for breakfast with the bunny.
“Steel Pier has a long tradition of celebrating Easter with the community,” says Steel Pier Sales & Marketing Director Sharon Franz. “Specifics may change over time, but our commitment to tradition is always a big part of who we are.”
Steel Pier has been hosting Easter activities on the Atlantic City Boardwalk for the last 20 years, and this year is no exception. Get there between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday for a pancake breakfast with the Easter Bunny that also includes free rides for kids 12 years old and under. Tickets are $15.95 per person for everyone else, and if you’ve ever taken a kid to the rides, you’ll recognize that as a steal.
On Sunday, the festivities continue with Steel Pier’s Best Dressed Costume 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Waterslide Pavilion. Guests can register between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m., but must arrive by 1:30 p.m. for a sharp 2 p.m. start.
If you’re worried about being hungry up there in the saltwater air all day, don’t be. For the first time ever Steel Pier is offering an Easter Sunday all-you-can-eat seafood extravaganza from noon to 8 p.m. complete with crab legs, shrimp, fish and chips, mac and cheese and more. Tickets are $59 plus tax and fees for adults, $35 plus tax and fees for kids 12 and under.
Atlantic CountyAt Showboat Hotel, kids of all ages can have photos taken with the Easter Bunny during their first annual Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 17. The hunt is from 8 to 9 p.m. for 1- to 5-year-olds and 10 to 11 a.m. for ages 5 and up. For an extra treat, two eggs will be filled with $50 and $100 Lucky Snake Arcade Game Cards.
The Easter Bunny is leaving some adult treats around the Easter Eggstravaganza at Boogie Nights in Tropicana Casino Resort. Hop on down to Boogie Nights 9 p.m. Saturday to party with all the bunnies. Mr. Boogie will be throwing out prize-filled Easter eggs including a special golden egg with an even more special prize: A VIP experience for a party up to 8!
In Brigantine, guests can celebrate with an Opening Day Parade and Easter Egg Hunt. Presented by the Brigantine Baseball and Softball Association and the Brigantine Chamber of Commerce, the parade kicks off 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Thomas Catholic Church parking lot and ends at 26th Street. Opening ceremony and Easter Egg Hunt will follow with prizes, games and snacks for the kids.
It’s “All Aboard” in Hammonton with DiDonato’s Easter Eggspress Thursday through Sunday, where guests enjoy an Easter-themed train ride, a meet and greet plus free photo op with the Easter Bunny, an Egg Hunt, a spring hedge maze, an inflatable 40-foot obstacle course, toy market and endless opportunities for play. Admittance is $12.95 per person in advance, $14.95 at the door. They often sell out, so get your tickets now.
Head to an Easter Egg Hunt at Sweetwater Marina & Riverdeck in Mullica Township 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Kids should be registered by emailing Kim@swmarina.com.
The Easter Bunny is hiding thousands of eggs at Heritage Park in Smithville for the Smithville Easter Egg Hunt 10 a.m. Saturday, with staggered start times to accommodate different age groups. Some eggs contain golden tickets, which can be exchanged for prizes at the prize table. For families who want a glimpse of the Bunny himself, head to Smithville noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday to catch the Colonial Easter Bunny strolling the village, or put on your Easter best for the Easter Parade 1 p.m. Sunday, where awards are given for best outfits. The parade begins at the Smithville Inn.
Hop over to Linwood’s All Wars Memorial Park, where the Board of Recreation’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt takes place 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. With Easter Egg Hunts by age group, a magician and face painter, there’s plenty of fun to be had.
Everything is magical at Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township, including their annual Easter Egg Hunts, which are specially designed for small children and run continuously noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Cape May CountyKids up to age 7 are invited to bring their baskets and hunt for eggs at participating Boardwalk merchants at the Great Egg Hunt on the Ocean City Boardwalk from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday between 6th and 14th streets. On Sunday, come dressed in your Easter’s best for the Ocean City Fashion Stroll and meet the Easter Bunny at the Ocean City Music Pier at 1 p.m.
In Upper Township, Seashore Lines in Tuckahoe invites guests to hop aboard the Easter Bunny Express on Saturday with departures scheduled for 11 a.m., 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Coach tickets are available for $21.95 for ages 13 and up, and $19.95 for ages 2 to 12, with prices ranging from $23.95 to $124.95 (for up to four passengers) for first-class seating. Infants up to age 1 ride free.
Head to Sea Isle for their annual Spring Fling Family Fun Day from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Excursion Park at JFK Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue. Kids up to age 12 can enjoy a variety of free activities including photos with the Easter Bunny, face painters and a “Dress to Impress Easter Stroll.” Go to VisitSICNJ.com for more information.
Spring has sprung at Woodland Village in Clermont where their Annual Easter Egg Hunt takes place at 11 a.m., Saturday. The event is free for all ages, and the Easter Bunny will be making an appearance for photos after the hunt.
Things are hippity-hoppingin Wildwood with three Easter events. The Step Back Foundation, which provides equipment and other necessities to local student-athletes and families, is hosting their Second Annual Easter Egg Hunt 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in Allen Park in North Wildwood. At noon Saturday, the Greater Wildwood Jaycees host their Annual Easter Egg Hunt for kids 1 through 12 on the Wildwood Beach at Lincoln Ave. The Greater Wildwood Elks Easter Egg Hunt for kids 1 through 11years oldalso takes place noon Saturday at 19th Street and the beach. Bring your bag or bucket to collect the eggs.
Postponed from last week, the Township of Lower Easter Egg Hunt & Spring Fling kicks off with the hunt 9 a.m. Saturday at Freeman Douglass Park. The hunt is followed by spring fling festivities including lawn games, candy art, balloon artist, stilt walker, face painter and DJ, until noon.
In Cape May, the Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt takes place 10 a.m. Saturday at Cape May Elementary Fields at 921 Lafayette St., where kids will hunt for hidden Easter eggs. And at 1 p.m. Sunday, the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May along with the Small Businesses of Washington sponsor the Annual Easter Fashion Stroll 1 p.m. at Rotary Park, 400 Lafayette St., where awards will be given to various categories including best dressed lady and best dressed couple.
Luckily for adults, the kids don’t get to have all the fun. Head to Cold Spring Village in Cape May for an Easter Keg Hunt noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, where guests explore Historic Cold Spring Village for eggs and follow clues and answer questions. One lucky winner wins a free Cold Spring Brewery Growler.
Ocean County
For something different, head to the Tuckerton Seaport Outdoor Egg-citing Scavenger Hunt 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 18, 19, 23 and 24. The outdoor event invites children to participate in a scavenger hunt to find hidden signs around the seaport. Sponsored by Tuckerton Pride & Celebration, Redmen, and Pocahontas, the weeklong event is free. No registration required. While you’re in Tuckerton, head to Hand’s Garden Center for an Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon, Saturday. Hunters are asked to bring their own baskets.