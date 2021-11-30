South Jersey is bursting with enough Christmas shows to keep us all merry and bright

With Thanksgiving now in the rearview mirror, the “most wonderful time of the year” is officially in full swing. And, in South Jersey, that means the arrival of a variety of live concerts, plays and holiday shows dotting the stages from A.C. to Cape May. Each year, these jolly spectacles arrive just before Christmas, but after being forced to go dark last year due to COVID restrictions, for 2021 there seems to be more chances to put a little jingle in your Kringle than ever before.

So with so many to choose from, we decided to put together a little roundup for you. Consider this your South Jersey holiday show menu for this week (and a few beyond), with more to come as the season progresses. But, for some reason, this week seems to be the jackpot week for holiday shows. So choose wisely.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas (Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Atlantic City, 2100 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, $56.50, $71.50, $86.50): Best known for their neo-classical New Age music, Mannheim Steamroller has managed to sell nearly 30 million albums since releasing their first record in 1975. And unlike many acts that throw together a Christmas album as a one-off, some of Steamroller’s most popular releases have been Christmas-themed. Counting box sets and compilations, they have released 26 Christmas albums in total over the last half century and their live performances – particularly the holiday shows – are unforgettable, with elements of classical, New Age and rock all melding with the spirit of Christmas. This year they bring the cheer to Caesars Atlantic City for a dramatic and stunning performance that is sure to enchant all. Caesars is located at 2100 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to Caesars.com.