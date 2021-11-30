South Jersey is bursting with enough Christmas shows to keep us all merry and bright

With Thanksgiving now in the rearview mirror, the “most wonderful time of the year” is officially in full swing. And, in South Jersey, that means the arrival of a variety of live concerts, plays and holiday shows dotting the stages from A.C. to Cape May. Each year, these jolly spectacles arrive just before Christmas, but after being forced to go dark last year due to COVID restrictions, for 2021 there seems to be more chances to put a little jingle in your Kringle than ever before.
So with so many to choose from, we decided to put together a little roundup for you. Consider this your South Jersey holiday show menu for this week (and a few beyond), with more to come as the season progresses. But, for some reason, this week seems to be the jackpot week for holiday shows. So choose wisely.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas (Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Atlantic City, 2100 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, $56.50, $71.50, $86.50): Best known for their neo-classical New Age music, Mannheim Steamroller has managed to sell nearly 30 million albums since releasing their first record in 1975. And unlike many acts that throw together a Christmas album as a one-off, some of Steamroller’s most popular releases have been Christmas-themed. Counting box sets and compilations, they have released 26 Christmas albums in total over the last half century and their live performances – particularly the holiday shows – are unforgettable, with elements of classical, New Age and rock all melding with the spirit of Christmas. This year they bring the cheer to Caesars Atlantic City for a dramatic and stunning performance that is sure to enchant all. Caesars is located at 2100 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to Caesars.com.
The Motown Holiday Show (Music Box at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City. 8:30 p.m. Thursdays Dec. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, $12.26): A yuletide twist comes to one of Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa’s most popular ongoing shows, as The Motown Show transforms into The Motown Holiday Show just in time for Christmas. Guests can expect to hear seasonally-inspired favorites from some of the most popular Motown artists of all time such as The Temptations, The Supremes, Smokey Robinson and Marvin Gaye — just to name a few. Go to TheBorgata.com.
The Rat Pack – Back in Town (Sound Waves, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, 4 p.m. Sundays Dec. 5, 12 and 19, and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, $24, $29): The spirits of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. live on at Hard Rock as the Rat Pack – Back in Town has wowed audiences since making its debut earlier this year. And through Jan. 1, the show will feature a lineup of classic holiday songs performed with that timeless Rat Pack style. Who doesn’t love the Frank Sinatra Christmas album? Go to HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com.
Christmas with Elvis (Landis Theater, 830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, $30): Elvis impersonator Matt Lewis will be backed by the 12-piece “Long Live the King Orchestra” as he channels The King of Rock ’n’ Roll in this holiday-themed tribute concert. Fans can expect to hear some of Elvis’ most treasured holiday favorites such as “Blue Christmas,” “White Christmas” and many other colorful Christmas tunes in this one-night-only show. The Landis Theater is located Go to TheLandisTheater.com.
Hollywood Holidays (Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Atlantic City, 2100 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, $42): If you’re anything like us, many of your favorite holiday songs were first introduced to you via TV and the movies. The cast of Hollywood Holidays will perform a mix of the best movie-based holiday tunes of all time when they bring their show to Caesars for a one-night only performance. Go to Caesars.com.
Gary Puckett & The Union Gap’s Holiday Show (Grand Ballroom, Golden Nugget, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City, 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, $25, $35, $45): One of the most successful rock acts of the late ’60s, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap will bring merriment and wonder to the crowd at Golden Nugget Atlantic City this season with a holiday show fit for the whole family. The band, known for dressing in Union Army attire, released their much loved holiday record “At Christmas” back in 2001, which featured classics such as “White Christmas,” “Let it Snow,” “Silver Bells,” “The Little Drummer Boy” and “Silent Night.” Expect those as well as some of their all-time classics like “Woman, Woman,” “Young Girl,” “Lady Willpower,” “Don’t Give in to Him” and “This Girl is a Woman Now.” Go to GoldenNugget.com.
Sarah Brightman: HYMN in Concert (Ovation Hall, Ocean Casino Resort, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, $60, $89, $99, $150, $250): International superstar, singer Sarah Brightman will bring her angelic voice to Ocean Casino Resort, performing a holiday-themed show built around songs from her 2018 album “HYMN.” See Scott Cronick’s exclusive interview with Brightman on page 10. Go to TheOceanAC.com.
Adopt a Sailor (Robert Shackleton Playhouse, Cape May Stage, 405 Lafayette St., Cape May, various dates and times from Wednesday, Dec. 8, through Thursday, Dec. 30, $35, $45): Just in time for the holidays, Cape May Stage presents “Adopt A Sailor: The Holiday Edition,” an original play written by Charles Evered, directed by Chris Dolman. The story deals with Patricia and Richard, a successful and artistic couple living in New York City who manage to inadvertently adopt a sailor during the Christmas season. The young man they take in from Turkeyscratch, Ark., manages to change their lives forever. This fun and heartwarming story is sure to put an extra dose of love and merriment in your heart this season. Go to CapeMay Stage.com
Christmas with Harte and O. Henry (Cape May Presbyterian Church, East Lynne Theater, 500 Hughes St., Cape May, 8 p.m. Dec. 5, 9, 10 and 11; 2 p.m. Dec. 11, $28 adults, free for children 12 and under): A pair of Christmas classics will spring to life on stage as Cape May’s East Lynne Theater Company presents “Christmas with Harte and O. Henry.” Each performance will include a pair of Western Christmas tales: the first, Francis Bret Harte’s “Dick Spindler’s Family Christmas” tells the tale of how a rather unorthodox family Christmas party managed to come together in the town of Rough and Ready; the second, O. Henry’s “Christmas by Injunction,” explores the fun story of how a gold miner named Cherokee strikes it rich and decides to play Santa Claus to the entire town of Yellowhammer. Each of these quirky holiday tales were adapted for the stage by East Lynne’s artistic director Gayle Stahlhuth, who performs more than 30 characters throughout the show, bringing each to life with her remarkable talents. Go to EastLynneTheater.org.
A Christmas Carol (Somers Point Unique Experiences Club Annual Porch Performance, 37 Somers Ave., Somers Point. 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Free): For many, it just doesn’t feel like Christmastime without a little nip in the air. And, this year, those frosty temps will serve as the backdrop for the return of the Somers Point Unique Experiences Club’s annual Porch Performances. The Riddlesbrood Players will present their fun and offbeat take on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. The performance will be split among several local porches within the town’s Bayfront Historic District, with the first location being 37 Somers Ave. A wonderful family event designed to douse the entire crowd in Christmas cheer, those attending can expect to be dazzled with lavish costumes, holiday music, and exciting special effects as the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge plays out before them in grand fashion. The evening will be capped off at Gregory’s Restaurant on Shore Road, where light holiday refreshments will be served. Call 609-233-1820 for more info.