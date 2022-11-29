South Jersey bursts with good cheer with holiday shows galore

It’s officially the most wonderful time of the year, and just in case you forget that (and in the midst of the shopping and planning and baking and wrapping and tree trimming, we can hardly blame you) there are plenty of shows out there to help you channel your inner Claus. From traditional ballets and choirs to over-the-top spectaculars, here are some of the jolliest holiday shows coming to South Jersey this season.
The NutcrackerCan you even have Christmas without taking in a production of “The Nutcracker?” From Clara and her nutcracker friend to the battle against the evil Mouse King, the show celebrates the magic of Christmas and one family’s Christmas Eve celebration. And, it’s impossible not to be moved by the dance performances of the Atlantic City Ballet, who have had “The Nutcracker” in their repertoire since 1982, along with magnificent costumes and scenery, as well as spellbinding performances. Shows take place Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 1 through 3 at Holy Spirit High School in Absecon; Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10 at Stockton Performing Arts Center; Saturday, Dec. 17 at Caesars Atlantic City. ACBallet.org
Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland A must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is an all-new musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun filled holiday-themed show experience they will never forget. Let’s put it this way—there are acrobats, aerialists and hijinks, all mixed together with holiday cheer. With just one local performance, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Tropicana Atlantic City, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland is your newest Christmas tradition. CirqueMusica.com
Christmas with Elvis Is there any better way to spend Christmas than with the King of Rock ’n Roll? While Elvis himself can’t actually be there — despite this being the season for holiday miracles — Matt Lewis, the Elvis Tribute artist USA Today called “The Best in Las Vegas” along with the 12 piece Long Live the King Orchestra (also known as Big Ray & the Kool Kats) will have you rocking around the venue all night. Show takes place 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Landis Theater in Vineland. TheLandisTheater.com
Christmas Carol If you dream of keeping tradition alive, you won’t want to miss “A Christmas Carol” at the Grunin Center in Toms River. The time-honored Charles Dickens classic tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, the original Christmas miser, and his three ghostly visits. Brought to life by Yates Musical Theatre, the show takes place 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec.3, at Grunin Center. GruninCenter.org
Midtown Men Calling all Broadway lovers! The Midtown Men, which reunites stars from the Broadway smash hit “Jersey Boys,” ring in the Christmas season as their “Holiday Hits” show comes to Golden Nugget Atlantic City 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. We’re talking iconic songs here, from classics like “Winter Wonderland,” “Let it Snow” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” to their signature renditions of the greatest rock ’n’ roll hits of the 1960s, “Holiday Hits” is a can’t miss show for anyone who appreciates the swooning and crooning of Broadway. GoldenNugget.com
Top of the World—
A Carpenter’s
Christmas Show Fronted by singer Debbie Taylor and backed by a seven-piece band, Top of the World will perform the unforgettable music of The Carpenters plus plenty of holiday favorites at A Carpenter’s Christmas Show. The show takes place 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Levoy Theatre in Millville. Levoy.net
Magic Flowers An award-winning one-act comedy written and directed by Bill Sterritt, “Magic Flowers” is presented by SPQR Stage Company this holiday season. Set in Manhattan on Christmas Eve, the story centers on Ethel Pahoni, an advertising copywriter who is prepared to spend another Christmas Eve alone when she’s interrupted by a man selling magic flowers —flowers he claims will help Ethel find love. The show takes place 4 p.m. Saturday Dec. 3, 10 and 17, and 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, 11, and 18 at studio;space in Somers Point. StudioSpaceSPNJ.com
Westminster Concert
Bell Choir Sure, you’ll hear some bells on Christmas Day. But if you want to hear the largest range of handbells in the world—eight octaves, from C1 to C9—check out the Westminster Concert Bell Choir at Grunin Center. Hailed for its virtuosity, the Westminster Concert Bell Choir has appeared on national television and its holiday performances have been heard on “Performance Today”—they’re even on NPR’s “Christmas Around the Country II” recording. And you can see them live. Catch them 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Grunin Center. GruninCenter.org
Swing into ChristmasIf you can’t possibly enjoy the holidays without feeling like you’re giving back, then head to Resorts Casino Hotel’s annual “Swing Into Christmas” musical comedy show 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. The performance benefits the US Marine Corps Toys for Tots program, and you receive free admission if you bring a new unwrapped toy. The show is performed by Jim “The Singing Lifeguard” Craine, along with some of Atlantic City’s greatest stars. ResortsAC.com
A Children’s Holiday As the name suggests, this performance is for the young — and the young at heart. If you grew up with memories of “Charlie Brown,” or “The Grinch” or “The Night Before Christmas,” this is the show where you can relive it all. And who doesn’t want to feel young again? The show takes place 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at The Grunin Center. GruninCenter.org
Cirque Dreams Holidaze Glam up your holiday with Cirque Dreams Holidaze, a dazzling family holiday spectacular that features a whimsical, Broadway-esque musical done with contemporary circus style. The critically acclaimed extravaganza is sure to put some jolly in your step, and is perfect for the entire family. The show takes place 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Ocean Casino Resort. CirqueDreams.com
Santa’s Christmas Wonderland Santa Claus is coming to town, specifically to Harrah’s Resort, with Santa’s Christmas Wonderland. Old Saint Nick and his merry helpers take you on an unforgettable Christmas journey complete with sensational sets, nostalgic songs, a dazzling cast and the highest kicking chorus dancers this side of Radio City. Be like a Griswold and pack the whole family in for this one. The show takes place 8 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, Dec. 8 and 10; 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9; and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 11. Caesars.com
It’s a Shore Holiday We may not always get a white Christmas, but we always get a shore holiday. The Atlantic City Ballet performs a dance review that features a blend of contemporary and classical dance all set to your favorite holiday tunes. With singers and dancers and a live band, it’s like all of your Christmas wishes have come true. The show takes place 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 21 and 22, and Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 27 and 28, at Showboat Hotel. ACBallet.org