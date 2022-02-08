Soundgarden tribute band SuperUnknown resurrects grunge at the Levoy

Re-creating the vocal stylings of any famous lead singer is surely a rare talent, but such is the task that every tribute band vocalist faces. But for Jason Reed of the Chris Cornell tribute band Superunknown, who will perform 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at the Levoy Theatre in Millville, that job is just a wee bit harder.
That’s because Chris Cornell, who famously fronted Soundgarden, as well as the supergroups Audioslave and Temple of the Dog, is easily one of the most powerful and recognizable voices of the last half century. And he’s also one of the most challenging to mimic, due to his impressive vocal range, which includes grumbly lows and shrieking highs, often within the same verse. While some singers may be able to channel Cornell for a song or two, Reed has to keep it up for an entire show.
“It was challenging early on when I first started doing this, so I had to figure out an approach where I’m not really pushing hard on my voice all night, while still making it sound like I am,” Reed says “It’s sort of like walking a tightrope, but you can’t just scream at the top of your lungs, even though it sounds like Chris is doing that on the records. If you try to do that, you’ll blow your voice out. It’s just not sustainable.”
The technique Reed developed has clearly worked, as he is able to power through a setlist of powerhouse grunge favorites each night, though he will admit some songs are still a little tricky.
“‘Pretty Noose’ is a hard song to sing, and it’s also a hard song to sing and play guitar on at the same time,” Reed adds. “I’ve worked on it with the band long enough that I am comfortable with it now, but at first, that was really the hardest one. It’s still one of the hardest ones to sing because some of the notes that he hits in that song are tough to get to.”
Though it took a little finesse to perfect the Cornell vocal, Reed is a veteran when it comes to belting out classic rock.
“I was in a band in the ’80s when I was in middle school, and we did a lot of classic rock covers,” he says. “We would do stuff by Zeppelin and Aerosmith, so I was always covering those kind of singers who could sing in a high register with power. In the ’90s, when I became a Soundgarden fan, that was one of the things I liked about them. Chris’ vocals reminded me of the kind of soaring vocals that Robert Plant did with Led Zeppelin in the early ’70s.”
Three-trick pony Though Superunknown covers a lot of Soundgarden material, they also feature songs by Audioslave and Temple of the Dog, which means Reed isn’t the only member of the band doing the heavy lifting.
Audioslave, in particular, was known for having a heavy, groove-based stile, due to the project being essentially a Cornell-fronted version of Rage Against the Machine, which tasks guitarist Pete Hefley with the job of recreating the guitar wizardry of Tom Morello.
“Pete had been in a Rage Against the Machine tribute band a few years ago, so he’s got a great foundation and he is a big fan of all of that music. So, for him, it’s a treat to be able to play that stuff too,” Reed says.
A legacy to live up toWith Cornell having passed away in 2017, fans of his now only have tribute acts like Superunknown to carry on the musical legacy of their hero in a live setting. For a local band, that can be a lot to live up to.
“There is a lot of pressure in a sense, but it’s also a source of pride,” Reed says. “And we try to get the music to sound as close to the original versions as we can. Because we have been fans of that music going back 30 years, so we want it to sound just like the way it did when we fell in love with it.”