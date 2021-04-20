Somers Point to celebrate hope and positivity with the Here Comes the Sun Weekend

It’s definitely been a long, cold lonely winter. And with the blanket of darkness and despair that the pandemic has thrust upon us, any glimmer of hope or positivity is warmly welcomed. And hope and positivity is exactly what the Here Comes the Sun Weekend in Somers Point is all about.
A joint venture put on by the Somers Point Experiences Club and the South Jersey Jazz Society, this free event is named for the George Harrison-penned Beatles classic of the same name and takes place from Friday through Sunday, April 23 to 25, at various locations throughout Somers Point’s Bayfront Historic District. It will include live music in a variety of styles from jazz to classic rock, as well as arts, crafts and other activities.
“We have been going through this COVID protocol for 14 months and things are finally starting to look up,” says Nick Regine, who serves as both the President of the South Jersey Jazz Society as well as the main organizer of the event. “We wanted to celebrate that positive aspect of moving forward and also the weather is getting warmer and spring is here, so it makes sense.”
The event will feature performances from the Ed Vezinho/Jim Ward Big Band as well as The Budesa Brothers with Chris Aschman, The Tom Angello Classic Rock Band featuring Danny Eyer; and the Ameranouche Gypsy Jazz Band. Folks will be able to enjoy the performances at traditional venues such as Gregory’s Restaurant and the Gateway Playhouse, as well as on at least one front porch along Bay Avenue.
“We felt that this would be a nice placeholder for Bayfest, which was canceled this year. It’s not going to replace it though. This will be a one-off event,” Regine notes.
Though Here Comes the Sun will not be on the scale of Bayfest, its very existence is a testament to the human ability to work around life’s biggest challenges. Regine sees a parallel between this concept and jazz music itself.
“Jazz, by its very nature, is improvisational. And that is what we all do in life. We improvise and find ways to make things work, no matter how difficult the obstacle may be. There is nothing more uplifting than that,” he says.
And though it has been hard to find much to be excited about in the last year, Regine feels that recently things have started to shift.
“I think everybody sees that light now. With more people getting vaccinated, they feel more comfortable coming out to an event like this.”
A chat with a Budesa
Perhaps the best reason to come out to an event like the Here Comes the Sun Weekend is the music, and from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24, The Budesa Brothers will bring their much-loved blend of jazz and popular music to Great Bay Gallery, which is sure to be one of the highlights of Here Comes the Sun. Rich Budesa sings and plays keyboard in the band and was kind enough to chat with us for a bit in advance of the show.
Atlantic City Weekly: So the theme of this festival is about optimism. Do you feel optimistic about the state of the pandemic right now?
Rich Budesa: I do. I’ve started working again a bit. I’m working in some churches and some restaurants. What’s great is that people have been very respectful. Everybody is wearing their masks and keeping their distance. I think if you want to go out safely and enjoy music, you can. A lot of the restaurants are doing the right thing and following the guidelines to keep everyone safe.
ACW: What are you looking forward to about this show?
RB: Well, it’s weird because we tried doing live streaming but Facebook shut that down. And we have been doing a lot of writing and rehearsing and there have been a lot of creative juices flowing. I think it’s all going to come to a head when we get out there and perform. We gotta keep the music going. People need music and they need inspiration.
ACW: Will you be performing as a three-piece?
RB: It will be a four-piece. My brother Robert is on guitar, and I play keyboards, and we both sing. We have Keith Hollis from Atlantic City, who is an amazing drummer, and we will also have a steel drummer from Baltimore named Chris Aschman joining us. He plays trumpet and steel drums, and he is fantastic. We always do a little bit of everything, but with him it adds a Caribbean flavor, so we will do some reggae and maybe some Latin jazz, too.
ACW: The name of the festival obviously makes you think of The Beatles. Do you have any plans to throw in a Beatles track or two?
RB: Definitely. We love that song (“Here Comes the Sun”), and we love The Beatles. My brother sings it and plays the guitar, and it’s definitely a spring song even without the pandemic. The sun’s out, and it’s time to go out and enjoy life.
Below is the full schedule for the Here Comes the Sun Weekend:
Friday, April 23:
7 and 8:30 p.m. — Ed Vezinho/Jim Ward Jazz Big Band. Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave.
Saturday, April 24:
1 to 3 p.m. — The Budesa Brothers with Chris Aschman. Great Bay Gallery, 829 Bay Ave.
2 to 4 p.m. — The Tom Angello Classic Rock Band featuring Danny Eyer on guitar. 55 Higbee Avenue
Sunday, April 25:
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Ameranouche Gypsy Jazz duo. Gregory’s Restaurant, 900 Shore Road (Reservations recommended. Call 609-927-6665 to reserve.)
