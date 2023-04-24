Somers Point’s family-friendly festival started small 34 years ago, and has grown into one of the largest single-day events in the state

Like a certain summertime boat parade hosted by its neighbor across the 9th Street bridge, Bayfest in Somers Point is undeniably among the events that have become synonymous with life in and around the South Jersey seashore area.
Taking place in a roughly eight- to 10-block section of Bay Avenue, Bayfest began as an Earth Day celebration around the same time its Bayfront Historic Preservation District was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1989. This year’s festival still offers educational components on the bay area’s ecosystem and unique history, but has largely morphed into a day for families to enjoy a myriad of fun activities and food options from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
Gregory Gregory, whose family has owned Gregory's Restaurant and Bar at 900 Shore Road in Somers Point since 1946, and through five generations, is in his first year as chairman of Bayfest, but was among the pioneers of the inaugural event 34 years ago.
“I think we had 65 people that first year,” says the gregarious Gregory. “Now it’s like a mini city within a city. It’s become like a living, breathing organism.
“This is a 10-month-out-of-the-year operation, and you continue to make contacts in the two months you’re not working on it,” he says. “We have six different co-chairs and we expect 30 to 35 thousand people – that’s what we have our numbers set for with the Department of Homeland Security and the police department. And we’re expecting beautiful sunshine, because it’s only four days after my birthday and at the end of the month of April.”
Somers Point city liaisons Ashley Mathers and Brianna McNair said that there will be more than 30 food vendors at this year’s event. Along with the requisite festival fare such as pizza, popcorn and donuts, other items for sale will include fresh cold-pressed juices, and vendors such as Ike’s Famous Crab Cakes, Maui Joe’s Shaved Ice, Tacocat, Tony Baloney’s, the Grilled Cheese and Crab Cake Company, barbecue options from Chef Charles Kitchen, and tons of others.
“Many people return year after year who seem to have their favorites,” says Gregory. “I’m a pretty social guy and talk to a lot of people. I was speaking with a gentleman who said ‘I take my grandkids over to the hot-dog cart (run by AC Dogs), and tell them that we used to have these carts all over Philly when I was growing up.’
“He wanted his grandkids to see and experience the same thing he did while growing up. That’s the kind of hometown feel we want to project for Bayfest. We stress that this is an apolitical, one-day event in which everyone in the family can enjoy our Bay Front Historic District.”
As always, children’s events abound at Bayfest. There will be a petting zoo, face painting, games, rides and activities. The event will also feature crafters who make homemade jewelry, clothing, candles, pet supplies, wellness products and more. Civic and humanitarian organizations on hand will include Beacon Animal Rescue (which will have pets at the event that can be adopted), the Green Thumb Garden Club of Somers Point, the local chapters of the Legion, VFW, Marine Corps League and others.
Bayfest annually raises tens of thousands of dollars for city improvements, including having recently rebuilt a local hockey rink, and raised funds to train and procure a dog for the police department’s canine unit. This year a fundraiser is taking place to establish a local Police Athletic League in Somers Point. Among the major sponsors that help bring these things to fruition are Toms River Auto Group, Freedom Boat Club, Pau Hana Tiki Boats, Wawa, Magnum Opus Tattoo, Foot Care Centers, Kates Schneider Engineering, Hand & Stone of Somers Point, Renewal by Andersen, Dennisville Fence, “and many others who have been extremely generous in their donations,” says Gregory.
Bayfest is spread out enough to have multiple music events going on at the same time. Acts will include members of the Somers Point-based South Jersey Jazz Society, and the bands Dead Reckoning, The Kilted Rogues, and Animal House.
To alleviate parking issues, there will be shuttle buses to and from the festival from the Somers Point Fire Department (located near the local playing fields at 447 Bethel Road), and from the nearby Dawes Avenue (22 West Dawes Ave.) and Jordon Road (129 Jordan Rd.) schools in Somers Point.