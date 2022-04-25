 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Somers Point’s biggest festival rises again as Bayfest returns for 2022
Back to the bay

Somers Point’s biggest festival rises again as Bayfest returns for 2022

There are certain events that take place each year in South Jersey that serve as a sort of preview to the fun, carefree summer season, and one of the biggest of them has always been Somers Point’s Bayfest.

Started more than 30 years ago to coincide with the celebration of Earth Day, it’s expanded over the years to become one of the largest festivals of its kind in all of New Jersey, with food, vendors, live music, giveaways and more than 30,000 people attending.

Sadly, it’s been three years since we have been able to enjoy Bayfest. As with just about every event that was set to take place in the spring of 2020, it had to be canceled due to concerns over COVID. Plans were put in place to have Bayfest return the following April, but that too ended up getting scrapped for the same pandemic-related reasons.

It’s been a rough few years and a lot of uncertainty, but finally, Bayfest is officially set to return this year from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30, along Bay Avenue in Somers Point.

“We are very excited! It’s something that we love to do, and it’s our way of giving back to the community,” says Bayfest Committee Chairwoman Muire Cosgrove. “It’s the first big outdoor event in our area for the season, and people really look forward to getting out and seeing their friends, especially after COVID.”

Cosgrove’s enthusiasm is shared by many, as the beloved event’s hiatus has only served to increase anticipation from those who have made it an annual tradition over the last three decades.

“It’s been tough to watch that last weekend in April come and go with nothing happening,” says Tom DeCarlo, a semi-local from Edison who has enjoyed the festival since the early years. “My parents bought a summer house in Somers Point when I was a kid, but for most of the winter we would be up in North Jersey. But when the weather warmed up a bit, we would start to make trips down on weekends, and the biggest one of the spring season was always Bayfest. My mom passed away a few years back, but we still have the house, and my sisters and I always come down for Bayfest. It’s a tradition that we have really missed over the last few years. We are definitely looking forward to this year!”

To anyone who may be concerned that this year’s Bayfest will be a lesser version of what they remember from year’s past, you can officially breathe a sigh of relief, as it’s set to come back full force.

“It’s going to be as big and as great as it ever was,” Cosgrove promises.

The FoodWhile it will have the same scale as in the past, there will be some new elements, as well. Seventy-five percent of the food vendors will be brand new this year, offering up a variety of new and exciting snacks for everyone to enjoy. Like any street festival worth its salt, Bayfest loads up on fun foods that bring back childhood memories, everything from sausage and peppers to french fries, sno-cones, funnel cakes, cheesesteaks, ice cream, fresh-squeezed lemonade and all varieties of deep fried goodies will be up for the munching. Plus, with so many vendors making their Bayfest debut this year, one can only guess what brand new treats might await.

“We are very excited to have new crafters and new food vendors for folks to experience this year,” Cosgrove says.

The EntertainmentAs always, one of the most enjoyable aspects of Bayfest is the chance to enjoy a day filled with live bands, as the sweet sounds of the music drift down Bay Avenue. This year the event will play host to a variety of different groups, each with their own dedicated stage to perform on.

There will be four bands performing, including the Grateful Dead tribute act Dead Reckoning, the R&B group Starborne, the party band Animal House, as well as The No Clue Trio, who will perform all your favorite feel-good tunes.

Acts will begin between 11 and 11:30 a.m. and perform sets throughout the day, wrapping up at 5 p.m.

For the Kids There is always plenty for the kids to do at Bayfest with bouncy houses, a petting zoo, face painting and more, but this year there may just be a few pirates showing up, too.

“We will have live children’s theater from the Riddlesbrood Players going on this year! It’s going to be a pirate-themed show,” Cosgrove notes, adding the shows will begin at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The VendorsIf you are the type who loves to browse, you’ll have plenty to keep you busy for hours at Bayfest, as there will be around 100 vendors on site as well as 28 non-profit groups with tables set up.

You’ll be able to peruse through everything from local art to jewelry and other handmade crafts. If you are looking for one-of-a-kind items to give as gifts or something special to bring home for yourself, your options at Bayfest will be nearly endless.

No matter how you choose to spend your time at Bayfest, you can be sure it will be one for the books.

“It’s a homecoming. It feels great to be out there and doing Bayfest again. And we are so happy to be able to finally bring it back,” Cosgrove says.

Somers Point's Bayfest

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30

Where: Historic Bay Avenue, Somers Point (parking and shuttle buses will be available at Somers Point Volunteer Fire Company No. 1 – located at 447 Bethel Road)

How much: Free

More info: Facebook.com/SPNJBayfest.com

Bebop Into the Bayfest with Benny Banack III

Where: Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave. in Somers Point

When: 7 p.m., Thursday, April 28

How much: Free

More info: BennyBenackJazz.com; SouthJerseyJazz.org.

Bringing the bebop to Bayfest

Bayfest is exciting all on its own, but this year there will be an opening act of sorts to get everyone in the right frame of mind for the big day.

Jazz trumpeter, pianist and vocalist Benny Benack III will perform a free concert as the South Jersey Jazz Society presents “Bebop Into the Bayfest with Benny Banack III” 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at the Gateway Playhouse in Somers Point.

For those unfamiliar with his work, Benack is the third generation in a line of jazz musicians out of Pittsburgh. His skill on both the trumpet and piano are obvious from the first note, while his vocal style gives a noticeable nod to Sinatra and other legendary crooners of yesterday as he performs both standards and his own material with impeccable style and virtuosity. Benack is also a touring member of Postmodern Jukebox, a rotating musical collective that transforms modern pop songs into swinging jazz numbers.

The jazz musician talks about growing up in a musical family and how his love of jazz has shaped his life’s path.

RYAN LOUGHLIN: You come from a family of great jazz musicians. Did you always want to follow in their footsteps?

BENNY BENACK III: It’s pretty predictable, but I was kind of shown the way with jazz music from the time I was very young. It was always playing in my house, and I just took to it right away. And even before I started playing trumpet, I was always singing and I just really loved jazz music. So there was never really any doubt or question as to what I wanted to do. I always had the music in my heart.

RL: You also work with the group Postmodern Jukebox. Is it safe to say your love of music expands beyond jazz?

BBIII: Yeah absolutely. My favorite thing about postmodern Jukebox is getting to perform with them at some really huge venues all around the world. And, of course, we do modern pop songs that everyone will recognize, but it’s done with a jazzy feel with a lot of solos and improvising. I love that they are able to introduce a new generation to swing and jazz, that’s something I try to do with my own music as well.

RL: Why do you think jazz has managed to remain popular for so long?

BBIII: I think it’s because it’s really America’s art form. It was something that was born in New Orleans — created in America by Americans, so in this country there is such a tradition of it. But something I have noticed more recently with the advent of YouTube and livestreaming is how passionate people from other countries are about jazz.It’s really incredible. They come over to New York from Europe or Asia, and they want to visit the jazz clubs as much as they want to see the Statue of Liberty!

RL: Tell us about your upcoming show in Somers Point. What can fans expect?

BBIII: The theme of the show is a celebration of bebop, which is a style of jazz that was made popular by guys like Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie, originally. It’s really energetic with uptempo songs and exciting melodies and other musical pyrotechnics, and I’m really excited because the band that we have assembled for this show is like a bunch of sports cars lining up at a drag race together. It’s going to be a high-energy show, and it’s not for the faint of heart!

RL: If you could perform with any musician living or dead, who would it be?

BBIII: Oh wow – that’s a great question! It might be a bit of overlap since we both play trumpet and sing, but I would want to play with Louis Armstrong. Not only because of his virtuosic trumpet playing and iconic singing voice, but just to share the stage with him and feed off of his amazing energy.

