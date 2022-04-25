Somers Point’s biggest festival rises again as Bayfest returns for 2022

There are certain events that take place each year in South Jersey that serve as a sort of preview to the fun, carefree summer season, and one of the biggest of them has always been Somers Point’s Bayfest.
Started more than 30 years ago to coincide with the celebration of Earth Day, it’s expanded over the years to become one of the largest festivals of its kind in all of New Jersey, with food, vendors, live music, giveaways and more than 30,000 people attending.
Sadly, it’s been three years since we have been able to enjoy Bayfest. As with just about every event that was set to take place in the spring of 2020, it had to be canceled due to concerns over COVID. Plans were put in place to have Bayfest return the following April, but that too ended up getting scrapped for the same pandemic-related reasons.
It’s been a rough few years and a lot of uncertainty, but finally, Bayfest is officially set to return this year from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30, along Bay Avenue in Somers Point.
“We are very excited! It’s something that we love to do, and it’s our way of giving back to the community,” says Bayfest Committee Chairwoman Muire Cosgrove. “It’s the first big outdoor event in our area for the season, and people really look forward to getting out and seeing their friends, especially after COVID.”
Cosgrove’s enthusiasm is shared by many, as the beloved event’s hiatus has only served to increase anticipation from those who have made it an annual tradition over the last three decades.
“It’s been tough to watch that last weekend in April come and go with nothing happening,” says Tom DeCarlo, a semi-local from Edison who has enjoyed the festival since the early years. “My parents bought a summer house in Somers Point when I was a kid, but for most of the winter we would be up in North Jersey. But when the weather warmed up a bit, we would start to make trips down on weekends, and the biggest one of the spring season was always Bayfest. My mom passed away a few years back, but we still have the house, and my sisters and I always come down for Bayfest. It’s a tradition that we have really missed over the last few years. We are definitely looking forward to this year!”
To anyone who may be concerned that this year’s Bayfest will be a lesser version of what they remember from year’s past, you can officially breathe a sigh of relief, as it’s set to come back full force.
“It’s going to be as big and as great as it ever was,” Cosgrove promises.
The FoodWhile it will have the same scale as in the past, there will be some new elements, as well. Seventy-five percent of the food vendors will be brand new this year, offering up a variety of new and exciting snacks for everyone to enjoy. Like any street festival worth its salt, Bayfest loads up on fun foods that bring back childhood memories, everything from sausage and peppers to french fries, sno-cones, funnel cakes, cheesesteaks, ice cream, fresh-squeezed lemonade and all varieties of deep fried goodies will be up for the munching. Plus, with so many vendors making their Bayfest debut this year, one can only guess what brand new treats might await.
“We are very excited to have new crafters and new food vendors for folks to experience this year,” Cosgrove says.
The EntertainmentAs always, one of the most enjoyable aspects of Bayfest is the chance to enjoy a day filled with live bands, as the sweet sounds of the music drift down Bay Avenue. This year the event will play host to a variety of different groups, each with their own dedicated stage to perform on.
There will be four bands performing, including the Grateful Dead tribute act Dead Reckoning, the R&B group Starborne, the party band Animal House, as well as The No Clue Trio, who will perform all your favorite feel-good tunes.
Acts will begin between 11 and 11:30 a.m. and perform sets throughout the day, wrapping up at 5 p.m.
For the Kids There is always plenty for the kids to do at Bayfest with bouncy houses, a petting zoo, face painting and more, but this year there may just be a few pirates showing up, too.
“We will have live children’s theater from the Riddlesbrood Players going on this year! It’s going to be a pirate-themed show,” Cosgrove notes, adding the shows will begin at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
The VendorsIf you are the type who loves to browse, you’ll have plenty to keep you busy for hours at Bayfest, as there will be around 100 vendors on site as well as 28 non-profit groups with tables set up.
You’ll be able to peruse through everything from local art to jewelry and other handmade crafts. If you are looking for one-of-a-kind items to give as gifts or something special to bring home for yourself, your options at Bayfest will be nearly endless.