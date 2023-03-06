SNL alum Leslie Jones heads to Hard Rock

Leslie Jones’ start in stand-up comedy came in the late 1980s when she was attending Colorado State University on a basketball scholarship, and got entered into a Funniest Person on Campus contest by a friend and fellow student.
Even at age 55, Jones, a three-time Emmy-nominated former “Saturday Night Live” sketch writer and cast member, looks like she could still hold her own on the hardcourt, but her comedy career has taken her in so many different directions since that open-mic start, it is unlikely she would even have time.
Jones, who performs her stand-up routine 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Sound Waves theater, is a current cast member of the period-comedy cable TV series “Our Flag Means Death,” where she plays a pirate named Spanish Jackie who has 20 husbands. One of her husbands on the show – which was shot in New Zealand and renewed for a second season starting in June – is fellow SNL veteran Fred Armisen.
From the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro through the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Jones live-tweeted videos of her reactions to the competition in multiple events. During the 2022 Super Bowl, she appeared in a “Keeping Up with the Joneses” Toyota truck commercial with Tommy Lee Jones, Rashida Jones and Nick Jonas.
After longtime “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah announced his retirement from the show last fall, Jones became the first in a revolving slate of co-hosts for three days in January. She appeared on the morning talk show “The View” in advance of that “Daily Show” debut. Whoopi Goldberg asked if she would consider taking a permanent role as host of the show – which is famous for lampooning politics, politicians, and general news of the day – if the role were offered.
“I’ve got too many things going on,” Jones said. “Plus, talking politics every day, as the joyful person I am, would bring me down. I have enough politics going on in my own life.”
Since last summer, Jones has also co-hosted a weekly podcast called “The Fckry” with fellow comedian Lenny Marcus, who will join her on stage in Atlantic City. The podcast often features special guests, such as a two-part series with Mike Tyson that is hysterical, and plenty of unscripted banter between Jones and Marcus that evokes excellent chemistry.
“It’s like working with your best friend,” Jones told show host Jimmy Fallon on a recent “Tonight Show” appearance in advance of her latest tour. “But he’s the ultimate nerd. He has charts and graphs and notes and things in front of him at all times. He’s the nerd of all nerds. He’s like Lord Nerd of the Nerd Rings.”
Jones – who also served as host of the game show “Supermarket Sweep” from October 2020 through January 2022, and had roles in the film remakes of “Ghostbusters” and “Coming 2 America” – was a recent guest on Bill Maher’s podcast “Club Random.” While discussing their early comedy careers, Maher mentioned that he knew he wanted to be a professional comedian since about age 8, asking Jones “What about you?” She relayed the story about never having been on stage prior to the college-years contest.
“As soon as I touched the mic, it was almost like I could see my life unfolding and it felt like I had been doing it already for 10 years,” she said. “It felt like home.”
When Maher asked her what material she prepared for the college show, she said that the performance was largely unscripted and almost completely improvised.
“I just imitated Richard Pryor and Eddie Murphy, I talked about my uncle, the difference between black and white churches, I talked about my grandmother who had real big breasts.
“I was always funny, but I always thought it was just me imitating funny people. I had no clue until I actually walked on stage and it started to flow.”