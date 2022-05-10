Smithville Village’s Mayfest means another weekend of fabulous family fun

There aren’t many spots in South Jersey more appropriate to spend a lovely spring day than Historic Smithville Village. A picturesque landscape packed with quaint shops, cobblestone walkways, rustic buildings and charming eateries all stationed around the serene waters of Lake Meone, the entire village is right out of a storybook, and its many annual festivals bring in thousands of visitors each year looking to spend the day relaxing and enjoying the atmosphere.
One of the oldest and most popular of those festivals is Mayfest, a two-day event packed with crafters, artists, food vendors, kids activities and more, which returns to Smithville 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 14 and 15.
“Festivals like Mayfest are really important to us as they help to introduce people to Smithville that aren’t familiar with it already,” says Wendie Fitzgerald, owner of the Village Greene section of Smithville Village.
For many, a trip to Mayfest is an annual must-do, and that makes sense as it’s one of the longest running festivals Smithville has on its calendar.
“Mayfest is an oldie – it’s been around for more than 50 years! Everybody looks forward to it every year,” Fitzgerald notes.
Arts and craftersOne can easily spend several hours perusing the more than 120 vendors and artists that will be on site, and one of the unique things about an event such as this is the chance to pick up something handmade as opposed to the mass-produced stuff you’ll find at the local mall or big-box store.
“We have so many talented people here – there is a woodworker who creates gorgeous charcuterie boards, and a metal artist who does really neat metal work, too. We like to work with local artisans and crafters, so the person that is selling you the item is actually the one who made it, which is really fun,” Fitzgerald says.
Noshing around the worldWhile many events feature some form of munchies, Mayfest includes its own International Food Court, where one can sample culinary creations from around the globe all in one convenient setting. Everything from Italian to Greek to Thai food will be represented, as well as American classics including lemonade, funnel cake and kettle corn.
“The Greek pastries are just outstanding,” Fitzgerald promises.
We imagine she isn’t steering you wrong, but no matter what you are into, your tastes will likely be covered at Mayfest.
“This year the festival is bigger than it’s ever been! We have so many new food vendors for 2022. Now that there are cottage kitchens allowed in New Jersey, we have a lot of those types of businesses bringing in things like baked goods and other tasty treats,” Fitzgerald says.
Even more funBeyond shopping and chowing down, there is still plenty more for the whole family to enjoy at Mayfest, as the event will offer live music all day long and fun for the kids in the form of bouncy houses and face painters, but unlike your average street fair, at Smithville you can have a great time exploring the year-round treasures of the grounds themselves.
Frankly, we can’t imagine a trip to Smithville that doesn’t include hopping aboard the train for a breezy ride through the village or getting a leg workout on the paddleboats as you cruise Lake Meone in style. Poking around the shops before stopping at Scoops for some ice cream and a trip on the old-fashioned carousel are must-dos as well.
A few insider tipsOne unavoidable truth is that parking at Smithville during any festival can be difficult – and that is putting it mildly. Luckily, they are aware of this conundrum and will offer shuttle bus service leaving from Smithville Boulevard at the Smithville Square shopping plaza from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day of Mayfest.
If parking is difficult, that means big crowds. Over 12,000 people are expected to attend Mayfest, and if you are looking to avoid the masses, we have a little inside info for you: Most vendors will be set up and ready to go by 9:30 a.m., meaning early birds will be able to enjoy much lighter crowds and easier access to just about everything Smithville has to offer.