Skato with Kato Briefing

Do you consider yourself a good skater? Would you be willing to compete against others for a good cause?
Then the Skato with Kato event at the Ocean City Skatepark is for you as the Humane Society of Ocean City will host the event starting at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5, with all proceeds going to the animal-loving shelter.
The skating competition begins at 3:30 p.m. Full pads are required to participate. It is free to attend the event but costs $20 to register for the skating competition.
The event will feature HSOC alum Kato the white German Shepard, a concert by LNJ Sessions and prizes. LNJ Sessions will very likely perform their hit song “Pet All Dogs.”
Although admission to this event is free, donations are accepted and greatly appreciated. Kato and his furry friends will accept donations, take pictures and sign autographs for everyone.
To make a donation or sponsor the event, email phil.bellucci@hsocnj.org or go to HSOCNJ.org.
If you are a dog lover, enjoy your Sunday by spending time with Kato, listening to live music and winning some prizes while making a difference for our four-legged friends.