Showboat to host nation’s largest black culture festival
This month Juneteenth will officially be recognized as a holiday in New Jersey, marking an important step worth celebrating for black culture in our state. And making its debut in Atlantic City on the same weekend is another celebration of black culture – the Black Excellence Festival.

“We chose the date to coincide with Juneteenth because it was obviously significant to the black community,” says Nathan Smalls, creator and CEO of the Black Excellence Festival. “Especially coming on the heels of the Black Lives Matter movement, we just felt it was a great opportunity to do some healing and reflecting and to celebrate at the same time,”

Running from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, June 18 and 19, the Black Excellence Festival heads to Showboat for two days of culture, comedy, shopping, live music, films, panels, workshops and more. There will also be free COVID vaccinations and health screenings offered each day from AtlantiCare.

With the popular Essence Festival in New Orleans being virtual this year, the Black Excellence Festival has become the nation’s largest in-person celebration of black culture. But it took some careful planning for it to all come together.

“For the last couple of years up in Englewood we had been producing two separate expos – one called ‘Women of Color’ and one called ‘Men of Color,’” Smalls says. “During COVID, I had a lot of time to think about the future, and I began speaking with the folks at Tower Investments about doing a festival down in Atlantic City at the Showboat. And so after some discussions, we decided to combine the ‘Women of Color’ and ‘Men of Color’ events, and the Black Excellence Festival was born.”

A super fest

The festival is particularly unique in that it includes so many different aspects of entertainment, and tickets to each event can be purchased individually.

“It’s like a bunch of small festivals all put together into one,” Smalls says.

The BE Comedy Jam will take place Friday night and will feature a stellar lineup of comics, including Big Momma Bad A$$, Zack The Comic, Will Wright and GL Douglas – “The Good Girl of Comedy.” Saturday afternoon, the Rucker Park Entertainer’s Basketball Classic will feature some of the most amazing streetball players in the world and will be one of two events to honor Greg Marius, the legendary creator of the original EBC at Rucker Park in Harlem, who passed away in 2017 following a bout with cancer. The other event in his honor will be a celebration of life party taking place Friday night.

And what would a festival be without some great music? The Black Excellence Fest has pulled out all the stops and managed to secure some serious old-school hip-hop legends, with performances from The Sugarhill Gang and Melle Mel and Scorpio from Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five. The show will take place Saturday evening at the Bourbon Room – located in the space formerly occupied by the House of Blues.

Attendees can even enjoy a few free events, including discussions and presentations from various speakers including Dr. Syleecia Thompson and Dr. Varleton McDonald, who will speak on issues facing the black community today, as well as the BE Film Festival, which will feature more than 30 films from some of the most talented up and coming African-American film makers.

For the grand finale, guests can dance till the wee hours at the All White After Party, which starts 11 p.m. Saturday and will be hosted by Rucker Park and Nike legend Future and will also feature some special guests you won’t want to miss.

“I’m just looking forward to experiencing the common fellowship of people gathering to have a good time. It’s going to be unlike any other festival, and I can’t wait,” Smalls says.

Official lineup for Black Excellence Festival

Friday, June 18

10 a.m.: BE Film Festival Screening Begins (Carousel Room)

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Atlanticare (Covid Vaccinations - Convention Floor)

Noon: Opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony

Noon to 9 p.m.: BE Shopping Market Place

7:30 to 10 p.m.: BE Comedy Jam (Bourbon Room)

11 p.m. to 2 a.m.: Celebration of Life After Party honoring Greg Marius (Bourbon Room)

Saturday, June 19

10 a.m. to 9 p.m.: BE Shopping Market Place

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: BE Speaker Pavillion - various speakers - (Carousel Room)

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: AtlantiCare (health screenings - convention floor)

3:30 to 6 p.m.: Rucker Park Entertainer’s Basketball Classic Basketball Game (Altman Park)

7:30 to 10 p.m.: BE Hip-Hop Celebration Concert With Sugarhill Gang and Melle Mel and Scorpio (Bourbon Room)

11 p.m. to 2 a.m.: All White Closing After Party (Bourbon Room)

THE BLACK EXCELLENCE FESTIVAL

Where: Showboat Hotel, 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 18 and 19

How much: Tickets are sold for individual festival events and vary in price. Go to TheBEFestival.com to purchase.

More info: TheBEFestival.com

5 questions with Master Gee of Sugarhill Gang

Ryan Loughlin: The early years of hip-hop are always so closely associated with New York City. But you and the other guys from The Sugarhill Gang are from Teaneck. Was there a hip-hop scene in Jersey back then as well?

Master Gee: Actually the hip-hop scene in New Jersey was just us. Teaneck, Hackensack and Englewood had two groups that would do parties, and I was in one, and there was another group called Sound on Sound, which (Sugarhill Gang member) Wonder Mike was a part of, and we used to play at parties in those towns. And that was the entire hip-hop scene in New Jersey.

RL: When you were first starting out did you ever expect hip-hop to become as important culturally as it has?

MG: No. I was young, so it was hard to really understand the scope of it all. I just thought it was a bigger version of what I was doing in the neighborhood. We went from being regular kids to suddenly being a part of the music scene when we did things like “Soul Train” – that kind of legitimized us as recording artists, but I never thought it was going to become as big as it did.

RL: What are your thoughts on current hip-hop?

MG: Mainstream hip-hop is a generational thing. It’s going to speak to that young person. All the negative things that are being said about today’s hip-hop – with the exception of the violence aspect – were said about us, too. People said it wasn’t a real art form and that they couldn’t understand it. All these things were said about our music. So I always look at what’s happening now as just a mirror of what has been going on since the beginning.

RL: What are your current plans for Sugarhill Gang? Any tours or new music planned?

MG: Yeah. We tour extensively. We were touring internationally, doing over 100 shows a year until the pandemic struck. And now that things are starting to pick up again, we are actually scheduled to do a bunch of dates this summer and should be back to full-scale by the fall.

Musically, we are always doing stuff. We just did a project with Arrested Development, and I have a project of my own with The Hues Corporation, who did the song “Rock the Boat.” I did a 2021 version called “Rock the Boat for Love.” We are very fortunate to have the opportunity to continue writing and being productive.

RL: What can fans expect from your performance at the Black Excellence Festival?

MG: We take our fans on a journey. You gotta understand that you’ve got the basic foundation of hip-hop on that stage. And we bring it. We come from the old-school tradition of really performing for the fans .We want to perform for that fan in the crowd who has never seen The Sugarhill Gang. We want them to go away with a great experience.

