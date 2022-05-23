Showboat debuts indoor go-kart experience

Do you feel the need for speed? If so, there’s no better option in Atlantic City than Showboat Raceway at Lucky Snake, which will celebrate its grand opening 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28.
The brand-new, indoor go-kart experience will feature a 40,000 square foot track with an “Escaping Las Vegas” theme.
Drivers will have the opportunity to record their experience with 4K cameras attached to the helmets. A go-kart racing league is currently in the works. Drivers can win prizes from vacation packages at the Showboat Hotel to prizes at the Lucky Snake arcade.
The raceway is the latest attraction to Owner Bart Blatstein’s family fun concept at the resort, which also features the Lucky Snake Arcade, the largest arcade on the East Coast with 80 pinball machines and a variety of classic, modern and virtual reality games as well as redemption and prize challenges. A waterpark is also expected to open in 2023.
The Raceway grand opening will feature DJ Caution at 11 a.m. followed by the ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon that will feature Blatstein, Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and others.
Attendees of the ribbon cutting can win prizes from $5 to $15 gift cards, free room stays, free go-kart rides and T-shirts when they spin the wheel while enjoying free popcorn and more.
