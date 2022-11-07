S&L Players and Package Goods Orchestra team up for ‘An Evening of Laughter and Lyrics’ in Brigantine

A pair of seasoned South Jersey entertainment-scene veterans – the S&L Players and the Package Goods Orchestra – are collaborating on a two-part production called “An Evening of Laughter and Lyrics,” which takes place 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11 and 12, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Brigantine’s Community Presbyterian Church auditorium.
Act One features renditions of two lighthearted, yet socially relevant plays: “Rounding Third” and “A Team of One.” The first was written by playwright Richard Dresser and has been performed by the S&L Players previously, while “A Team of One” is the latest of several plays penned by S&L co-founder Sam Sardina, and will be making its theatrical debut.
Act Two is a setlist of songs by the five-person Package Goods Orchestra that are all tailored to jibe with the quirky, lighthearted nature of the preceding drama.
“We’ve done this kind of marriage between music and comedy in the past, and it’s worked out well,” says Sardina, who founded the S&L Players with his wife Leanne in 2003. “Some of the plays I write are a bit shorter, so we thought that the combo of the comedy and music would work well together in providing a full night for the audience.”
“Rounding Third” is a full-length play that S&L will perform in abbreviated form. The story is about two coaches who each have a son playing on the same Little League team. One coach is a weathered win-at-all-costs sort, which is Sardina’s character, and the other is a novice who just wants the kids to learn the game and have fun, played by S&L veteran Scott Higbee. Hilarity ensues, but the play also elicits an underlying message about what is important in parenting.
“Scott and I are both huge sports fans, especially baseball,” Sardina says. “We’ve performed this play off-and-on since 2010, and there’s two reasons we’re doing it here.
“One is to serve as a sort of dry run to the full version that we’ll perform sometime in 2023. The second is that Scott and I (both well over 50) want to do it again while we can still make an audience believe we might be fathers of kids who are only 10 years old. We want to do this one more time before these kids turn into our grandkids.”
The second part of Act One, “A Team of One,” focuses on two psychologists, one of whom was the teacher and friend of the other when he was still a medical student. The two had a falling out 20 years previously, and the younger doctor reaches out to his former mentor not only for his advice in dealing with a current patient, but for the underlying reason of working through issues that caused the two-decade estrangement.
“The younger doctor not only needs help, but wants to mend a fence that was broken by him,” Sardina says.
Bette Kaminsky is a longtime actress with the S&L Players, and also a member of the Package Goods Orchestra since the musical quintet formed more than 25 years ago. S&L and PGO have teamed up in similar partnerships in the past.
“Sam’s idea was to provide a comedy-type program, and we wanted to fit in with that,” says Kaminsky. “We have hundreds of songs we’ve played over the years. We went through our playlist and picked out the ones that have the cleverest and funniest lyrics.
“We just want to make people laugh,” she adds. “It’s been a really heavy time for a lot of folks lately, and we wanted to focus more on the laughter and the lighthearted lyrics for this show.”
PGO sometimes weaves wacky instruments into its act such as kazoos and toy accordions, along with its usual lineup of guitar, bass and drums. It also plans to do what Kaminsky calls “a ridiculous version of the Talking Heads’ ‘Psycho Killer’ on a banjo.”
Other songs include revered staples from a bygone era such as “Shimmy Like My Sister Kate,” “Java Jive” and “Show Me the Way to Go Home”; a couple of numbers by the retired Canadian pop group Moxy Fruvous called “My Baby Loves a Bunch of Authors” and “You Will Go to the Moon”; and quirky songs by late venerated storyteller/musicians John Prine and Warren Zevon.
“We’re not doing the same songs for all three shows; we’re switching them up a bit to try to keep things interesting,” says Kaminsky, who is joined in PGO by Bill Johnson, Steve Friedland and Steve and Barbara Fiedler.
“We’ve done this sort of collaboration in a holiday-themed setting before (most recently a 2019 show called “Comedy and Carols”) and it seemed to work out really well,” she adds. “When you have a series of short plays, but you don’t want the audience to have too little entertainment, this is a nice way to kind of round it all out.
“Sam’s a talented and funny guy. Most of his plays are lighthearted, but always with a little drama or slice of life, and we feel that way about our music too.”