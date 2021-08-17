 Skip to main content
Rock and Roll Hall of Famers KISS say goodbye after nearly 50 years
End of the Road

As KISS delves further into a farewell tour that was interrupted by the pandemic, lead singer and guitarist Paul Stanley knows what he’ll miss most about the band he co-founded with bassist/singer Gene Simmons in 1973 in New York City.

“There’s nothing really that can compete or come close to the combustive emotional nature of what we do on stage and the connection to the fans,” Stanley says. “That’s something that’s irreplaceable. That’s something that there’s nothing to compare it to.”

But fans won’t have to worry that they’ll see a mopey or overly sentimental Stanley on stage as he grapples with the reality that this is the final KISS tour.

“I’m not one for missing things. I will have all of those memories. I’m not one who pines for the past or mourns the past. Better to appreciate it and know how damn lucky I’ve been,” he says. “That being said, the thing that can’t be replaced or replicated is that sacred time on stage. But I’ve lived it.”

In fact, Stanley, in typical fashion for a band that has never been short on bravado, says this last outing, billed as the End of the Road World Tour, is actually a festive occasion.

“This is really a time of joy, and for us to be up there and celebrate what we’ve done together,” Stanley says, including fans as the key part of the experience. “It’s much better than finishing a tour, let’s say, and then a year later deciding you don’t want to go out and two years later you decide you don’t want to go out. In that sense, you’ve called it quits, but this is so much better for us and better for the fans to go out there with the highest of spirits and the greatest of shows.”

The show, indeed, is bigger and bolder than any KISS has taken on the road, Stanley says. That’s no small endeavor for a group that helped revolutionize the rock concert in the ’70s by not only donning their famous makeup – Stanley as Starchild, Simmons as Demon, original guitarist Ace Frehley as Space Ace and original drummer Peter Criss as Catman – but with state-of-the-art lights, enough pyrotechnics to light up a 4th of July and even a few flashy stunts, such as Simmons breathing fire, all while decked out in elaborate costumes and high-heeled platform boots.

“The show this time really is the ultimate KISS show. It’s the victory lap,” Stanley says of the farewell tour stage production. “With that in mind, we wanted to put together something that really raised the bar, not just for us, but as happened over the years, raises the bar for every act out there. That’s a good thing because the fans win because of it. This show is more bombastic. There’s more pyro. The lights are stunning. The automation involved, the computer synchronization is unlike anything we’ve ever done, and yet it doesn’t lose, we don’t wind up with something that’s technical and sterile over something that’s passionate and gritty. So it’s a marvel, I’ve got to tell you. It left us speechless when we first saw the finished stage. And for us to be silent is a miracle in itself.”

The show will also offer more for fans on a musical level, with a longer set than KISS has played on recent tours, all made up of crowd-pleasing selections.

“I believe we’re doing 22 songs, I think, somewhere around that,” Stanley says. “I think the average on the last tours has been about 16. It’s a diverse and really great overview of all the eras of the band.”

In all, KISS has sold more than 100 million albums and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

So why did Stanley and Simmons decide it was time to do a farewell tour and be done with life as a touring band? Simply put, they didn’t want to risk reaching an age or point with their health where they couldn’t deliver the kind of performance fans expect.

“We are not any other touring band. If we were wearing T-shirts and jeans and athletic shoes, we could do this into our 90s. There’s no reason to stop,” Stanley explains. “But take any one of those bands and put 40 pounds of gear on them, and they wouldn’t make it through a tour. So it just has reached a point where we just felt let’s go out there and be at our best, knowing we can be at our best, and not look to the future. Let’s stop when we believe we can deliver the best KISS ever.

“It’s much better to make a conscious decision and celebrate that,” he says. “The band — I think we’re going on close to 20 years now with this lineup — and for us, we really enjoy each other and get along great. And if it’s at all possible, at this point knowing this is the last tour only makes us all closer. The beauty of this isn’t we’re stopping touring because we hate each other. We’re stopping touring because we get along great and we’re proud what we are, who we are and our legacy.”

Stanley is open to the idea of former members, such as Frehley, Criss and Kulick participating in the farewell tour in some fashion at some point. (“To not have various former members be a part of it at some point, in some way, if it didn’t happen, it wouldn’t be of my choosing,” he says.) He also isn’t closing the door on KISS remaining active to some degree after the final tour — perhaps to do special concerts or even make more music. But he isn’t making promises, either.

“It’s difficult to see that far into the future,” he says. “So how things proceed after that is something that will become clearer to us as we get there. We’ll see, but in its own way, KISS is invincible. I don’t foresee the band becoming non-existent.”

KISS: End of the Road World Tour

Where: Etess Arena, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21

How much: Tickets, priced at $99, $149, $199 and $299, are available at Hard Rock box office or Ticketmaster.com

More info: HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com; KISSOnline.com

Starchild takes rehearsal break to give tour update

By SCOTT CRONICK

The old adage of “Never meet your heroes, you will be disappointed” certainly doesn’t apply to Paul Stanley.

Anyone who knows me knows KISS plays an integral part of my life. One of the first albums I ever purchased – after Sha-Na-Na and Olivia Newton-John’s “Physical” – was “KISS Alive”; I owned all of the four original KISS dolls that would be worth a fortune today if Mom didn’t toss them in the trash; I dressed up as Gene Simmons for Halloween (my buddy Kevin insisted on being Ace, so I relented); I went to the Spectrum in Philly for KISS’ “Crazy Nights” tour in 1987, which was the first real big rock show I ever attended; I have a KISS wall in my man cave; I met them a bunch of times and once got to interview Simmons in person in a Trump Plaza gazebo surrounded by two large-breasted women he hired as companions for the day; and I have seen them on every tour – multiple times on many of those tours – every time they hit the road since that “Crazy Nights” introduction.

So, it goes without saying that no matter when I get the chance to interview any member of KISS, I get a little giddy. But I get particularly geeky when it comes to KISS’ energetic frontman and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer. I will never forget when he brought his solo “Live to Win” tour to the House of Blues 15 years ago. He surprisingly invited me to his band’s soundcheck, and I decided to bring my then 8-year-old son Sam along. While Paul was courteous to me, he was just super cool to Sam, making sure he felt safe and had fun, sending him home with picks and other merch.

I will never forget that, nor will I forget how nice he was this week to jump on the phone with me for a quick interview, breaking away from the band for 10 minutes during rehearsal for what might be the last interview I ever do with my childhood hero. And, breaking that old adage, Stanley didn’t disappoint, he made me realize I inadvertently chose the right hero 43 years ago.

SCOTT CRONICK: Paul, it’s always a pleasure, how are things going as you come out of the pandemic to tour again?

PAUL STANLEY: I am doing terrific. We are just finishing up rehearsals and I am packing my bags to hit the road again. The crazy part about it is that this “End of the Road Tour” should have been over already. I hear people saying, “This tour is going on forever.” Well, guess what? We lost a year and a half.

The great thing is the show is all intact and better, and we spent the last three weeks or so just rehearsing musically because we want to be at our best. So we are really excited, and the show is great.

SC: When you rehearse, do you rehearse as much musically as you do physically to get ready, because what you do out there every night is very athletic.

PS: When we are rehearsing musically, it’s like teams know their plays but you have to practice it to do it at your best. We are rehearsing musically, and actually a day before yesterday, we started putting the boots back on just because it changes things. The air is thinner up there where those heels take you.

We want to be at our best, and that means taking this seriously. It’s always funny because some people go, “Don’t you know these songs?” Of course, we know the songs! The first day of rehearsal three weeks ago we knew the songs, but are we playing them better now? Hell yeah!

SC: You are always working to keep your voice tip-top. During the pandemic, did working so much on your side project Soul Station (a Motown-inspired group that plays Motown classics and originals) help keep the voice in shape?

PS: Soul Station is so different than what I do with KISS. In KISS, I am doing: (In his signature Starchild screech) “How ya doing?” It’s a real athletic endeavor to do what I do on stage vocally, physically, musically.

Look, time takes a certain toll on you. You wanna be the best you can be today, and perhaps you also have to take into account you’re not what you once were.

That being said, I will kick the butt of any new band that wants to step foot on stage. It’s always funny: We will have a band out supporting us or opening, and I know the first night they are thinking they are going to blow us off the stage. By our second song they have different plans.

SC: After all of these years, bands have not learned have they?

PS: If anything I am proud to say so many bands got their initial tours out with us. We took Rush, AC/DC, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Bon Jovi, Motley Crue, Tom Petty, John Cougar Mellencamp, Bob Seger … the list goes on. All those bands were our opening acts when they first started.

Look, we are big fans of rock music and always tried to have a great time and bring great bands to the public, and I think we’ve done that well

And for the “End of the Road,” we continue that. The show we are out there with now is just amazing to look at. It is just awesome!

A brief KISSTORY

The wide-ranging setlist means fans will get a final chance to see KISS perform core songs from each of the band’s three primary lineups. That original edition of KISS broke through with the 1975 concert release — the double LP “Alive” — and notched four more platinum albums before Criss was dismissed and Frehley quit in the early 1980s as the band’s popularity was waning.

Eric Carr then came on board to replace Criss, and after a brief stint with Vinnie Vincent on guitar, Bruce Kulick took over for Frehley. In an attempt to refresh the band, this 1980s edition of KISS dispensed with the makeup and enjoyed a resurgence with a pair of platinum albums (1985’s “Asylum” and 1987’s “Crazy Nights”).

Frehley and Criss returned for a blockbuster reunion tour in 1996, followed by the release in 1998 of “Psycho Circus,” a reunion album that was a reunion in name only. Stanley has said Criss and Frehley made only minimal contributions to “Psycho Circus,” and the reunion ended not long after that. Guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer (who, after Carr passed away in 1991, joined and remained with KISS until the 1996 reunion with Criss and Frehley) signed on, creating the third long-lasting lineup, which remains intact to this day.

This lineup bounced back from the “Psycho Circus” debacle to make two albums, “Sonic Boom” in 2009 and “Monster” in 2012, that were among KISS’ strongest efforts since the 1970s.

