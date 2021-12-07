Resorts to host annual holiday show ‘Swing Into Christmas’

If you love your holiday shows with a touch of local flair, then you won’t want to miss “Swing Into Christmas,” a holiday variety show that heads to Atlantic City 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Resorts Casino Hotel.
The show, now in its ninth year, serves as a fundraiser for the United States Marine Corps Reserves Toys For Tots program and is the brainchild of Jim Craine, aka “The Singing Lifeguard,” an Atlantic City stage legend with a passion for both music and the community.
The Man“Do you know why Santa Claus is so jolly? Well, he knows where all the naughty women live, but that’s another story,” says Craine with a laugh so endearing you can’t possibly be offended.
Craine is a funny character – a jack of all trades, he is part singer, part comedian, part radio disc jockey, part music shop owner and a heck of a fun guy to interview. He weaves in one-liners and puns like a Catskills comic while simultaneously speaking earnestly about his enthusiasm for Christmas and the joy it brings.
“I love to make people happy,” he says. “If I can make you laugh one minute, and then sing a song that tugs at your heartstrings, like these holiday songs do, it’s really a great feeling.”
Craine is best known as “The Singing Lifeguard,” a nickname he earned by working for the Atlantic City Beach Patrol for 25 years. Outside of rescuing distressed swimmers, Craine spent time as a young man working on the famous Steel Pier, where he was lucky enough to attend performances by some of the most legendary acts to come through America’s Playground.
“I started working at the Steel Pier when I was 9 years-old, and I got to see every big act there ever was. I worked there for 10 years and even took care of the diving horses,” he remembers.
This December marks Craine’s 48th year in showbiz. And though he is primarily known as a local act, his impressive history includes opening for the likes of major headliners from back in the day, including Frank Sinatra, Bob Hope and Sammy Davis, Jr.
The show“Swing Into Christmas” mixes singing, holiday music and bits of comedy with an old-school charm that is irresistible.
“If I’m onstage, there’s comedy,” Craine says with a laugh. “It’s sorta like the old Christmas TV programs from back in the day where they would have comedy, music and all of the sounds of the season. Our stage is going to be decorated with Christmas trees and everything.”
The show features Craine and the Atlantic City All Star Band, along with a variety of local musicians including Betsy Daily and the Tony Grant Stars of Tomorrow Alumni Dancers, Atlantic City singer Suzie Neustadter and other special guests performing all the most memorable and festive songs of the season.
“It’s basically a community event, a holiday revue with all of Atlantic City’s greatest stars,” Craine says. “This year they gave us the big room (The Superstar Theater) at Resorts, and a lot of people are gonna be there. It’s the time of the season, and it’s a great way to get out and enjoy the comraderie of other people, laugh at a few jokes and have a good time. And, to top it all off, you are giving to a charity.”
The CauseWhile the show itself is a great time, it’s also for a great cause. Those planning to attend “Swing Into Christmas” are asked to bring an unwrapped toy as a donation to the United States Marine Corps Reserves Toys For Tots program, a charity close to Craine’s heart.
“My father was in the Navy, and over the years I have been an advocate for all veterans – past, present and future,” he says. “I just keep trying to do things right and support the cause as best as we can. The Marines do such great work in this area, and there is such a need for the toys. The last time we did this show was back in 2019, before COVID, and we actually had a guy come in and donate a brand new bike! When you see something like that, it’s just fantastic. And, on top of that, we also collected nine big boxes of toys! We want to beat that this year.”