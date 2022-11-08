Regal classic rock band Foreigner brings its string of chart-toppers to Hard Rock’s Etess Arena on Friday

There was a time from the late 1970s through the late ’80s when it was almost literally impossible to stop the radio dial on a modern-rock station – those that featured what today would be called classic-rock tunes – and not soon hear a song or string of songs played by the band Foreigner, which visits Hard Rock’s Etess Arena 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.
The New York City-based group initially included three American musicians and three from England, the latter three correspondingly responsible for the band’s name. American Lou Gramm, who was Foreigner’s lead singer from its 1976 inception through 2003, minus a two-year hiatus, was one of its principal songwriters along with British guitarist Mick Jones, who remains the group’s lone original member of the initial six.
Jones and Gramm were inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013, and deservingly so. They are collectively accountable for some of the greatest rock anthems of all time, including Foreigner’s No. 1 hit on the Billboard Top-100 chart in 1984, “I Want To Know What Love Is.”
The pair also spurred Foreigner to eight other Top-10 hits on that chart from 1977 through 1988 – “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Double Vision,” “Hot Blooded,” “Cold As Ice,” “Urgent,” “I Don’t Want To Live Without You,” “Feels Like the First Time” and “Say You Will” – and seven others that cracked the top-25, including “Juke Box Hero,” “Head Games,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Blue Morning, Blue Day,” “That Was Yesterday,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and “Break It Up.”
Several musicians have come and gone from Foreigner in the 46 years since it formed, but only one of the current crew signed on somewhat recently, guitarist Luis Maldonato. The others have all been with the band at least a decade, including lead singer Kelly Hansen, bassist Jeff Pilson, guitarist Bruce Watson, drummer Chris Frazier and keyboardist Michael Bluestein.
Prior to joining Foreigner in 2008, Bluestein played with such music luminaries a Stevie Nicks, Enrique Iglesias, Boz Scaggs, and in the house band for “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” A graduate of the revered Berklee College of Music in Boston, Mass., near where he grew up, Bluestein spoke with me by phone in advance of Friday’s show.
Ray Schweibert: On Foreigner’s website I saw that you started playing piano at age nine. Were you from a musically inclined family?
Michael Bluestein: Not really. My mom was artistically inclined and studied art in college. She was always into creative pursuits, mostly visual arts, and she had a graphic design business. But both of my parents were music lovers, so there was always music playing and I was exposed to a lot of different types of music.
RS: Did you gravitate toward piano on your own, or did your parents encourage you to take it up?
MB: I really took to it. They were never forcing me to practice or anything. I just really kind of fell in love with it and have always been a bit obsessive with things, even from a young age. Whatever I got into I was just sort of all in.
RS: And you were able to pick it up pretty easily once you started?
MB: I wouldn’t say easily. Some kids are born with perfect pitch and photographic memories for music. I wouldn’t say I was that kid, really, but what I did have was a real drive and love for it. And that’s what’s most important, in my opinion. I’ve seen kids with more talent than me who just didn’t work on it or got disillusioned or, for whatever reason, didn’t pursue it beyond an initial phase. And in the end, it’s a lot of work and practice to get a lot of musical concepts together.
RS: You graduated from Berklee, one of best music schools in the country; was it there that you began to think that you could become a professional musician?
MB: I’ve never been a super long-term planner, and maybe I haven’t been gifted with a lot of clarity about what exactly I was doing with it. I just knew I loved it and wanted to do it all the time, and work at it and get better at it.
At that point I had fallen in love with all the great jazz pianists like Oscar Peterson, Bill Evans and Herbie Hancock, and other jazz greats like Miles Davis, John Coltrane and others from the ’50s and ’60s era and beyond. And so I was really working on that style, but while jazz is a great craft, a beautiful artform and a wonderful, expressive vehicle, it isn’t the best way to make a living through music if that’s what your goal is (laughs).
I was pursing that and fell in love with it, and seeing where it would take me. Things evolved and one thing led to another. I never felt like I had a super clear vision, I just let it take me where it took me.
RS: Does everyone in Foreigner contribute to the backing vocals behind Kelly Hansen?
MB: Yes, there’s a strong background vocal component to pretty much every song. Most of them have either two- or sometimes three-part harmony. So we’re all singing too, except Chris, the drummer.
RS: Do you tend to switch from traditional piano to keyboard, depending on the song?
MB: I’m back there on my riser, and there are four keyboards that are each synched into certain computerized sounds. There are no pre-recorded tracks – I’m playing the keyboard on each song – but for instance “Blue Morning” has a piano-based intro. There are a lot of synthesizer parts, Hammond B3 riffs, stuff that runs the gamut of songs that have been prominent since the late ’70s.
RS: I read where Foreigner had 23 top-100 hits; do you guys try to play all the hits during each show?
MB: We do have that problem in that we can’t really get to all of them, which is a nice problem to have. When you work in the solos and jams and improvisation and things, there’s just not time to get in all of them.
There was an insane run of about 10 years or so where Foreigner was just cranking out the hits, which, in pop-music years, that’s a pretty long run when you consider how many artists from that era, or any era, are lucky enough to have maybe one big song. We have a whole set where every song is a big song that everyone knows and can sing along to. We feel pretty fortunate to be able to have that.
RS: Foreigner’s fourth album went six-times platinum, and held the top spot on the Billboard Album Chart for 10 weeks. It came out in 1981. Did you guys celebrate the 40th anniversary of that record?
MB: One of the tour runs that we did was entitled “Foreigner 4 and More” where we played most of the hits, but we featured more heavily songs from “Foreigner 4.” We did some of the deeper cuts like “Girl On The Moon,” “Woman In Black,” “Break It Up” – some of the songs that didn’t chart as big but were really great songs from that album. And we still occasionally do an acoustic version of “Girl On The Moon” and some other unplugged stuff. But yes, that album just turned 40 and produced three really huge songs in “Urgent,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You” and “Juke Box Hero.”
RS: Does Mick Jones still tour with the band?
MB: We have him out with us from time to time but it’s been a little tougher for him to do some of the grueling travel that we often do. It just really depends on his health. We haven’t seen him out as much lately but he does make it out when he can.
RS: In music these days, especially with the help of virtual assistants like Alexa and Siri, young people are getting into their parents’ music more than ever. Are you seeing that reflected in the audiences of these shows?
MB: It definitely become an inter-generational thing where we’re seeing a lot of kids and grandkids of the original Foreigner fans showing up. We’re amazed sometimes. Sure, they’ll be times where everybody looks age-appropriate for those who might have been in high school in the late ’70s, when the band first started to get popular. But then we can be really surprised, where you’re looking out and it seems like half the people there are in their 20s and 30s. It just depends, and it’s hard to really be sure where or why. It can be more of a summer thing, when there’s more families coming out with the kids. But it is pretty consistent that we’ll see a lot of youngsters out there who know about the tunes.