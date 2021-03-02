Quiet Riot continue to rock in the face of tragedy

When a young guitar virtuoso by the name of Randy Rhodes left the band Quiet Riot in 1979, it seemed to be the end of the line for the group. Yet like a roach that managed to live despite its head being cut off, Quiet Riot managed to regroup, and in 1983, their album “Metal Health” topped the charts, selling more than 10 million copies and spawned the singles “Cum On Feel the Noize” and “Metal Health,” each of which remain glam-metal classics to this day.

But tragedy would strike again and again for this band, as both lead singer Kevin DuBrow and drummer Frankie Banali would pass away in 2007 and 2020, respectively. On top of that, the revolving door of bassists and guitar players that have come through meant that any shot at seeing a live performance from the classic lineup was, and is, an impossibility.

And though that is unfortunate, there is something impressive about a band — and a brand — that manages to continue trudging on despite having no original members left in the lineup. It’s ultimately a testament to how much the fans enjoy the music itself, for as long as it’s being played well and with dedication, the theaters still regularly sell out when Quiet Riot, who heads to the Landis Theater 7 p.m. Saturday, March 6, comes to town. We spoke with guitarist Alex Grossi, who has been filling the lead guitar role within the band since 2004.

Atlantic City Weekly: What’s it like to join a band that is already established and has hit songs? It seems like it would be intimidating.