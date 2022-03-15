Professional cornhole tournament comes to Showboat this weekend

Over the last year or so, Showboat Hotel has begun to build a reputation as a place to enjoy some decidedly non-traditional entertainment in Atlantic City. While the casinos generally stick to the winning formula of slots and table games accented by bars and showrooms, Showboat has installed a massive arcade taking up the entirety of its former casino floor, is in the process of building an indoor waterpark and has hosted some truly quirky live events including a circus, a marijuana-themed festival and its latest venture, the American Cornhole League’s “Cornhole Mania Tournament,” which runs Friday to Sunday, March 18 to 20.
What is it?
The premise of the game is simple: competitors stand at a distance and toss 16-ounce bags filled with plastic “corn kernels” into a raised platform with a hole at the far end. The goal is to get the bag in the hole, which results in three points. If the bag lands on the board but not in the hole, it is worth one point. First player or team to score 21 points is the winner.
Though it may be best known as that beanbag game you play with your friends while tailgating at a stadium parking lot, cornhole has taken off as a competitive sport in recent years.
“It really started because our commissioner Stacey Moore always had a passion for tailgating,” says Trey Ryder, media director for the American Cornhole League. “He started a league called the National Tailgating League, but after a couple of years he realized that people were taking cornhole so much more seriously and that it could be a professional sport. So, in 2015, he changed the name to the American Cornhole League, and the rest is history.”
You may have thrown a few bags with your buddies, but when it comes to the professional level, cornhole is as serious a sport as any.
“It’s one of those games where it requires a very specific skill to become a pretty good at it,” Ryder explains. “But once you reach that point of mastering the skill, it’s all about mental toughness, a short-term memory and the ability to focus and repeat the same thing over and over again. And that is something that very few people possess. It’s very easy to find a good cornhole player, but it’s very difficult to find a great cornhole player.”
The event
The 2022 ACL Cornhole Mania Tournament is the second of four national tournaments set for the year to include ACL Pro Players. Similar to the Majors in golf, these ACL Pro Players will compete for prize money and for standings that will lead up to the 2022 ACL World Championships. The players will also compete to qualify for Superhole III at the 2022 ACL World Championships in August.
The Superhole prelim event combines four ACL pros with four celebrities, including fitness model Callie Bundy, NFL Pro Bowler Dion Dawkins of the Buffalo Bills, Dale Moss of “The Bachelorette” and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino of “Jersey Shore” infamy.
“We figured hey — we are in Atlantic City, we are on the coast, why not get Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino to come down? So, he will be competing in our Superhole event, and we are really excited about that,” Ryder says.
Cost-effective entertainment
Wanna know the best part about the tournament? It’s free!
That’s right — three straight days of exciting pro cornhole action will be coming to you live with absolutely no cost to attend. Most of the action over the course of the weekend will take place on the main convention space, but the ESPN broadcast - 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 19 - will take place in The Bourbon Room.
“You will see over 300 of the best cornhole players in the world playing for three straight days in a variety of configurations, including singles, doubles and team events. But we definitely encourage people to come out Saturday evening at 8 p.m., which is when we will record our ESPN broadcast. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Ryder says.