Primus pay tribute to prog-rock forefathers as ‘A Tribute to Kings’ tour rolls into Borgata

When it comes to technically complex rock music, two of the biggest bands to ever wade in those waters are Rush and Primus. While they come from different generations, the former has greatly influenced the latter, and soon Primus will pay tribute to Rush in Atlantic City as its “A Tribute to Kings” tour comes to town 8 p.m. Friday, May 27, at the Music Box at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.
Rush are no longer active, but were darlings of the ’70s prog-rock era, while Primus’ nearly indescribable brand of weirdo cartoon hillbilly funk alt-metal somehow made it to the Billboard charts in the 1990s. Though they are worlds apart stylistically, the bands feel distinctly related, as each share the unique classification of being three-piece acts devoted to complex musical arrangements, with a bassist who also handles lead vocal duties.
Each show on the tour - which began last year and is now in its second leg - consists of the band performing Rush’s iconic 1977 album “A Farewell to Kings” in its entirety, along with a nice chunk of original Primus tunes, with ’90s classics such as “Jerry Was a Racecar Driver” “Wynona’s Big Brown Beaver” and “My Name is Mud” regularly appearing in setlists.
I had a chance to chat with Primus frontman/bassist Les Claypool about his thoughts on songwriting, lyrical inspirations and what it’s like to perform the music of his childhood heroes live. Here is what he had to say:
RYAN LOUGHLIN: You are now embarking on the second leg of the Farewell to Kings tour. Were you the kid in the ’70s listening to Rush in his bedroom every night?
LES CLAYPOOL: I was listening to Rush quite a bit in my teen years, yeah.
RL: How influential was (Rush bassist and lead vocalist) Geddy Lee on your playing?
LC: When I was first starting he was very influential. Rush was the first concert I had ever seen. He was the champ.
RL: Has it been enjoyable to play someone else’s music for a change?
LC: I think more than anything it’s just been enjoyable to play this music because it was such a big part of all of our upbringings. And it’s now become a great posthumous tribute to (former Rush drummer) Neil (Peart). We planned this whole thing long before he left the planet, it just kept getting moved for various reasons, including the pandemic. But yeah I enjoy it. It’s been a lot of work, because you can’t go out there and fake Rush. You have to work on that s--t. So, we spent a long time working on it. It’s like a little mini vacation during the set each night.
RL: Rush is one of the most technically proficient bands in rock history. Do you feel a certain pressure to play the parts live exactly as they did?
LC: Yeah – pressure because Rush fans are not only extremely picky and scrutinizing, but also because we are Rush fans ourselves, and we want to play things correctly and do it justice. There’s a few ways of approaching tunes – you can make it your own, or you do it as close to the original as you possibly can and that is what we are doing with the Rush stuff.
RL: Over the years, Primus’ lyrics have focused on some unique and quirky subject matter. Where do you find lyrical inspiration?
LC: Like most writers, I just write from experience. A lot of the lyrics are surprisingly dark, but they are presented in the velvet glove of some colorful character. But if you look at some of the characters, like Jerry from “Jerry was a Racecar Driver” or Mud from “My Name is Mud,” they’ve got some demons. I grew up in a semi-rural environment and a lot of my characters reflect the type of individuals I grew up with. There is a lot of substance abuse and working class issues and whatnot within the framework of all these characters. It’s like a cross between a Capra film and a Tarantino movie.
RL: You have a new EP called “Conspiranoid” and recently released the song “Zelensky, the Man with the Iron Balls,” both of which are clearly topical and influenced by specific global and political issues affecting the world currently. Do you find yourself more drawn to these types of topics now than you may have been in the past?
RL: It’s just such a prevalent element in our lives these days, you know? But even going back to the early days, the very first song I wrote for Primus was “Too Many Puppies,” which is a metaphor for soldiers being killed in war. And that is still very relevant today. So I have always had songs that touch on these topics, but it’s generally through the eyes of one of these Capra-esque characters.
RL: Does it surprise you that music as eccentric and unique as yours has found such sustained success for so many years?
LC: It’s a ridiculous thing. But it’s also a wonderful thing. It gives me hope that we are all not just drowning in the mainstream. That’s why we named our (1991) album “Sailing the Seas of Cheese.” Because it was our first major label release, and we were literally being marketed alongside Gerardo. We were entering the world of Guns N’ Roses and all these bands that were part of pop culture that we didn’t really identify with, but all the sudden we were being marketed right alongside them. So we were going to sail the seas of cheese and somehow we managed to keep it going for 30 years.