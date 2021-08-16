Playing Brigantine Golf Links could be a religious experience

Since first picking up a club at age 40, I’ve been fortunate enough to play golf all over the country.
Some rounds were especially memorable.
In October 2009, I teed it up at Pine Valley, widely considered the top course in the world. I’ve yet to play Pebble Beach, but there have been roughly a dozen rounds at the Ocean Course at Half Moon Bay outside San Francisco, which features jaw-dropping views of the Pacific.
My only hole-in-one occurred at Harbor Pines in Egg Harbor Township in September 2003, when I aced the par-3 11th. While I danced a jig around the green and whooped for joy, my playing partner, the late, understated Mark Simenson, responded with, “Nice shot.”
My recent round at Brigantine Golf Links produced another historic moment. It marked the first time I played 18 holes without cursing.
I always try my best to keep my language PG on the course — “Son of a Bees Wax” and “Dag Nabit” are favorite phrases — but it never fails that a shanked 9-iron into the woods or a 3-foot putt that lips out produces more colorful language.
The blue streak was snapped at Brigantine, where I was paired with Joe Smith. Upon driving up to the first tee, I happen to glance at his golf bag and saw “MSGR Joe Smith” on it.
Yes, I was teeing it up with a priest.
“I was playing with a couple of guys a few months ago and they heard my buddy call me, ‘Father,’” Smith says with a smile. “One of them says, ‘I was always taught that the only person I should call ‘Father’ is the ‘Almighty Father’ in Heaven.’ I say, ‘OK, then you can just call me Monsignor.’”
Father Joe, who has been a member at Brigantine for over a decade, was a fantastic host.
Throughout our four-hour round, he offered valuable tips and a little bit of history about both the course and himself.
Brigantine was built in 1927 by Wayne Stiles and John Van Kleek. Through the years, it has remained true to its roots as a links-style track that is always challenging due to the ever-present winds blowing off the ocean and/or bay.
Legend has it that professional golfers such as Walter Hagen would play there in preparation for The Open Championship — also known as the British Open. If true, the strategy paid off for Hagen in 1928 and 1929, when he won back-to-back Opens.
Brigantine is a par-72 course that features four sets of tees. It stretches 6,507 yards from the Championship Tees, 6,152 from the whites, 5,254 from the silvers and 5,053 from the reds.
“I played from the whites until I was 77 years old,” Father Joe, 87, says. “I shot my age when I was 83, but now I’m lucky to break 100.”
The course is unique in that it features par 5s on the 1st and 18th holes. All four of the par 3s have water hazards that make accuracy a necessity.
The par-3 15th is a favorite. Playing 167 yards from the white tees, water surrounds the green. Players stroll across a wooden bridge to get to their putts. The par-4 17th features egrets nesting in the trees on the right side of the fairway.
To say I didn’t curse is a bit of a stretch. Upon seeing my birdie putt slide past the lip on the 18th, I did mutter a choice word under my breath.
Father Joe just nodded and smiled.
There’s a reason golf is a four-letter word.
Tap-ins: The front nine is named for Walter Hagen, and the back nine is named for Harry Vardon. ... The M.E.G.A. League (Men’s Evening Golf Association) is extremely popular. ... The Cove Bar and Grille is one of the better 19th Holes in South Jersey and is open to the public.