Picks of the flicks: a 2023 movie preview

I’m not sure if my ever-encroaching sense of mortality is making time go by quicker, or if there’s something in the water that’s making each year seem about three weeks long, but I really do feel like I just wrote about the movies I was looking forward to in 2022. Looking back at the preview I wrote last year, some of the movies I was excited for were definitely worth the wait (“Everything Everywhere All at Once” and “Decision to Leave”) and some were decidedly not (“Don’t Worry Darling” and “Blonde”).
It’s always a crapshoot when previewing upcoming releases, but it’s also a blast when you end up correctly calling how good something will be months before it comes out. So, with that said, let’s take a look at some of the wide-release movies I’m really looking forward to in 2023.
2/17/2023: “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — Yeah, I know, I’m a Marvel fan, but even more than Marvel, I just love me some Paul Rudd and, if the preview is to be believed, this entry in his Ant-Man series will see him going darker as he shrinks down to the Quantum Realm to take on Kang the Conqueror (played by the always excellent Jonathan Majors). The imagery in this looks breathtaking.
2/24/2023: “Cocaine Bear” — A bear in Kentucky ingests several pounds of cocaine and goes on a chaotic rampage of murder and insanity. The trailer looks bonkers in the very best of ways. I want this to be like “Sharknado,” but with legit talent behind the camera.
3/24/2023: “John Wick- Chapter Four” — I know prevailing opinion is that this series has been nothing but an escalating franchise of diminishing returns, but I thought Chapter Three had the best action sequences of the series by far. So if Chapter Four follows that trend then I’m stoked. I want to see these movies coming out for decades, so I’m here for wherever the series goes.
4/14/2023: “Renfield” — Nicolas Cage is playing Dracula in this horror comedy from the director of “The Lego Batman Movie.” I just imagine this movie in my head and it’s bananas.
5/19/2023: “Fast X” — I will never be able to explain why I love this deeply stupid series, but I just do. Each one of the films after “Fast Five” has been so ludicrously (he-he) entertaining that they’re two+ hours of giggles and forehead smacks. The movies are much weaker without The Rock and Paul Walker, but since this is supposed to be the second to last entry, I guess I’ll stay on board until the wheels fall off.
6/2/2023: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — Considering the first in this series changed the game not only with the animation style, but also by proving you can tell a superhero story that’s completely character driven, I’m very excited to see how big this one goes. Miles Morales has long been my favorite incarnation of Spider-Man, so more adventures with him are a complete joy.
6/30/2023: “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” — The last movie in this series was arguably the worst film of Steven Spielberg’s career, so we can only go up from there, right? The very early teaser has some lovely throwback vibes reminiscent of “Raiders,” and with James “Logan” Mangold directing and the luminescent Phoebe Waller-Bridge co-starring with Harrison Ford, this could be a nice final chapter for a series that deserves a good one.
7/14/2023: “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning- Part One” — I don’t know about you, but I think these movies just keep getting better and better, with 2018’s “Fallout” being the finest action movie of the entire year. I’m not a big fan of Tom Cruise and company splitting this latest entry in half (Part Two is planned for release in June 2024), but at this point they’ve earned the benefit of the doubt.
7/21/2023: “Oppenheimer” — I mean, Christopher Nolan makes pretty good movies even when he makes bad ones, so I’m excited to see Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and more teach me about the bomb.
7/21/2023: “Barbie” — I don’t know. Greta Gerwig is a great filmmaker and this looks like a pretty fascinating satire, so I have a feeling this isn’t going to be what anyone expects. I want candy colored insanity.
10/13/2023: “The Exorcist” — David Gordon Green just finished directing the new “Halloween” trilogy and now sets his sights on “The Exorcist.” He’s also doing exactly what he just did — by making his new “Exorcist” film a direct sequel to the original and pretending like none of the other movies exist. That bold move (sort of) paid off with “Halloween,” so maybe he knows what he’s doing.
11/3/2023: “Dune: Part Two” — The design and scale of Part One was gorgeous, so hopefully this second half of one giant film deepens the characters and creates an unforgettable whole. Even if it’s just eye candy it’ll probably work, but we’d better get something of uncommon depth and resonance.
TBD: “Beau is Afraid” — Writer/director Ari Aster describes his new film with Joaquin Phoenix in the lead as a “four-hour long nightmare comedy.” If it has the humor of “Midsommar” and the scares of “Hereditary,” then this will be unstoppable.
TBD: “Asteroid City” — The new Wes Anderson film has his most ambitious cast yet, featuring Margot Robbie, Ed Norton, ScarJo, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston and a dozen more and is set at an astronomy convention in the 1950’s. Not everyone loves Anderson, but those people can be wrong, it’s OK.