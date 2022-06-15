Phanatic and Special Guests to Visit Ocean City Boardwalk for ‘Phillies Day at Manco & Manco’

While the team’s away, the Phillie Phanatic and friends will be making a special visit to Ocean City in honor of “Phillies Day at Manco & Manco” Thursday, June 16, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 9th Street and the Boardwalk.
The fun kicks off with the Phillies Ballgirls, who will be handing out team giveaways throughout the event (while supplies last).
Fans are also invited to receive autographs and take photos with 2008 World Series champion hitting coach and 1993 National League champion outfielder Milt Thompson, as well as 1993 NL champion pitcher Tommy Greene, who will be at Manco & Manco from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The Phillie Phanatic will then make his big entrance at 6:00 p.m., where he will attempt to take part in one of Manco & Manco’s traditions, which is making the pizza fresh in front of the customers.
Part of the proceeds from this special event will benefit Phillies Charities, Inc.
The popular Manco & Manco is also one of the newest concessions to be featured this season in Ashburn Alley at Citizens Bank Park.