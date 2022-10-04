Perfect Tenn Fest 2.0 brings a full day of fun to the Orange Loop

For the second year in a row, Tennessee Avenue is celebrating itself in style. The Perfect Tenn Fest 2.0 runs from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 for an incredible 15-hour event of dining, dancing and rocking out.
The inaugural Perfect Tenn Fest took place last summer as a way to thank supporters of the businesses on the block with a concert-style block party featuring an all-day lineup of rock bands.
This year the fest will still be about thanking supporters, but a few changes have been made to last year’s formula. Mark Callazzo, the entrepreneur behind most of the restaurants on Tennessee Avenue says this year the event will be more focused on what the businesses are known for and it will incorporate even more music and food.
Instead of a an old-school block party with the street being closed off, there will be a long day of events scattered around each of Callazzo’s restaurants — Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, Cuzzie’s Pizzeria Kitchen, Rhythm & Spirits and Bar 32 Chocolate. Callazzo wants to have something for everyone to enjoy, so each event will be unique and fun.
The goal of the day is to celebrate Tennessee Avenue, to feature the different venues and showcase the strengths of each. People can come for one specific event, or stay all day, bouncing from one to the next.
Callazzo says that coming up with the events for the day was easy, “We just looked at what we are good at. We have great Italian food, great venues for live music, one of the best outdoor dining spots, and one of the best wine distributors. We have something for everyone and it will be a great summer closing party.”
Curious how the day will unfold? Below is the full lineup of events.
Wake and Bake YogaThe Leadership Studio will host a yoga experience from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the outdoor patio at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall. During this event the Dead Reckoning Duo will play acoustic versions of your favorite Grateful Dead tunes and brunch will be served by Chef Charles Soreth. The yummy brunch will include fresh-baked goods by Hammerbacher Bakery like Eggs Benedict knish, Hammerbacher Brioche French Toast, Croissants, Scones with Jam and their much-loved Sinbuns. Admission is free to enter this event, guests pay for food and drink.
Blame It on the
Love of BrunchThe outdoor space at Rhythm and Spirits has built a rep for having one of the hippest and most affordable brunches in all of Atlantic City, but for Perfect Tenn 2.0 they have managed to find an even more fun way to enjoy it — by adding a soundtrack of nonstop Bon Jovi hits! This event is presented by Hampton Water Rose and is on from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Chef Kevin Cronin rocks the kitchen with a lineup of tasty options while DJ Skyline rocks your ears (while simultaneously giving love a bad name.) This event is free to enter but reservations are recommended and prices vary depending on what you eat and drink.
Blues, Brews & BBQChef Charles Soreth is at it again, temporarily transforming the menu at Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall with his Chucktown concept of Southern BBQ. You can pair the 40 different tap beers and 100 bottles and cans with some incredible smoked meats and killer sides. The event runs from 2 to 9 p.m. and will feature live blues from The Anthony Krizan Band, (featuring the former lead guitarist of the Spin Doctors) from 2 to 5 p.m. with the North Jersey based blues act Jump Back from 6 to 9 p.m. No entrance fee is required, just pay for the drinks and food.
Allagash Brewery TastingWant to taste and learn about some of the best beer produced in all the Northeast? Head to Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall from 2 to 4 p.m. Allagash Brewery representative Jared Ruocco will be there to answer any questions, give recommendations and help you to enjoy all the beer you want. Pay $12 for a flight full of four beers you select yourself.
Cocktails, Conversation
& CigarsWord on the street is that a new cigar-based venue will open on the Orange Loop this spring, and this event will serve as a preview of sorts. Coby Frier, a local cigar expert, and Tennessee Avenue’s very own Mark Callazzo will lead a cigar-fueled conversation while enjoying some fabulous cocktails. This event takes place in the beautiful secret garden at Rhythm and Spirits. Tickets are $50 per person, which provides you with two cigars and cocktails.
Chocolate and WineBased around two of Callazzo’s personal favorite things, this event takes place at Bar 32 Chocolate and hosted by Chris Assay of Frederick Wildman. Come in, sit down, relax and enjoy the chance to taste and learn about the homemade chocolate and great wine selection offered inside Bar 32. This event runs twice throughout the day, the first session kicks off from 3 to 5 p.m. with the second following right after from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $75.
Sinatra SupperThis supper, hosted in Rhythm and Spirits dining room is said to be rooted in tradition. It will be a time for family, fun, music and some amazing Italian food. From 5 to 10 p.m. Cuzzie’s will work alongside Rhythm and Spirits to create a full Italian-American-style dinner, complete with a soundtrack of Sinatra tunes to complete the mood. Robert Polillo will perform live Sinatra music and DJ Skyline will mix up some additional tracks for all to enjoy. Reservations for this dinner are recommended, pay as you go.
Iron Room under the StarsThis is the event Callazzo says he is most excited for. The Iron Room was the first restaurant that Callazzo owned, and it put him on the map in Atlantic city, which means this dinner holds some some sentimental value — and it has some serious culinary chops to live up to. Of course, original Iron Room Chef Kevin Cronin will be in the kitchen, making sure the dishes and the nostalgia are all on point. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. you can sit in Rhythm and Spirits secret garden and enjoy the original Iron Room menu while relaxing under the Atlantic City night sky and reliving the glory of 2015. The three-course meal costs $75 per person and reservations are strongly encouraged as it is expected to sell out.
Dirty DiscoWhat’s the best way to get the night started off right after filling up on a big meal? Dancing, of course! From 10 p.m. to midnight, head to Rhythm and Spirits to glimpse a special guest appearance by world-renowned Cher impersonator, Steven Andrade. DJ Skyline will be spinning classic dance tracks too, keeping the floor packed and sweaty. Admission is free, pay as you go.
Monkey WrenchThe finale to a full day celebrating local businesses has to be a bang, and the Perfect Tenn Fest 2.0 offers a solid way to rock out this year with the addition of a live performance from the Foo Fighters tribute band, Monkey Wrench. Hosted in Tennessee Avenues Beer Yard, this Jersey-based act will close out the event with classic hits such as, “Learn to Fly,” “Times Like These,” “Breakout,” “Everlong” and many others that are sure to keep everyone singing and shouting along. From 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. No entrance fee is required for this event.