Penn & Teller bring Vegas show to Hard Rock

Penn & Teller are no longer just entertainers, they are legends.
In an industry where acts rise to popularity quickly and fizzle out even faster, Penn & Teller have defied the world’s short attention span to become the most popular illusionists of our generation.
Need proof? Not only have they successfully performed together since 1975, but they are now the longest running headliners in Las Vegas history, performing at The Rio in Las Vegas for about 40 weeks a year for the last 20 years. On top of that, their CW series “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” a reality series in which up-and-coming magicians try to baffle the intelligent duo, is currently in its ninth season, with the 10th scheduled for production in the spring.
Need more? Their Emmy Award-nominated series “Penn & Teller: Bulls#%t” holds the record for the longest running Showtime series – it ended in 2010 after 89 episodes – they endured multiple Broadway runs, released an underrated movie (“Penn & Teller Get Killed”) mostly filmed in Atlantic City, wrote a bunch of books and made more television appearances than you can possibly list.
Penn Jillette, the guy who talks in the magical comedic duo while Raymond Teller stays (mostly) quiet, took the time to talk about filming “Penn & Teller Get Killed” in A.C., developing a deep appreciation for White House Subs and what you can expect this weekend at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, where they perform two shows 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11.
SCOTT CRONICK: Hey Penn, how are you doing buddy? Been a long time?
PENN JILLETTE: We are really excited about coming to Atlantic City. It’s been a while since I’ve been to White House Subs.
SC: You know there’s one inside the Hard Rock now?
PJ: I know, I know. And I love that, and it’s great, but I will still be going to the original because they have a picture of The Beatles and me.
SC: Are you in your green room but it’s a pink room?
PJ: I am in my dressing room at the Rio in Las Vegas, and yes it is pink. Once I had been here for 20 years, they said I can paint it any way I wanted. So I painted it pink with pictures of Tiny Tim and Bob Dylan.
SC: They have similar looks if you put them side by side.
PJ: And they were put side by side. I have several pictures of Tiny Tim when he visited Bob Dylan at Woodstock and they played together.
SC: My favorite Howard Stern appearances were with Tiny Tim.
PJ: And Howard Stern agrees with you. Tiny Tim was a big hero of mine. He was able to destroy cynicism wherever he went. He brought sincerity with him.
SC: You actually dated Robin Quivers, didn’t you?
PJ: Kind of, sort of. It was a thing for the show mostly. I certainly know her and like her, but dating is a strong term. But she is a friend.
SC: is this the first tour outside of Vegas since COVID?
PJ: Pretty much. I think this is our third gig outside of Vegas since the lockdown, and during the lockdown — it may surprise you, maybe not – Teller and I — it’s all we do — we spent the whole time writing. So we created a lot of new stuff, and we are bringing a lot of new stuff to Atlantic City. People our age are usually known for doing their greatest hits, but we do not do greatest hits. We do brand-new stuff like we are 20. We don’t give a damn.
So when we come to Atlantic City, the new stuff from the Rio is in there except two things that are simply too big to move. And there will be some older stuff. We tried the show in Texas before Atlantic City, and it went better than I expected. I was very happy. The finale is a thing with the whole audience doing a card trick together … kind of like a gospel thing.
SC: Isn’t that what keeps it interesting?
PJ: It’s all I ever wanted to do. If I had not had the luck we had, and I had another job, I would still be writing magic tricks. It’s no longer what I do for a living, and maybe it never was. I am very fortunate to make a living at it.
SC: If it wasn’t for Penn & Teller, so many people would have never picked up that deck of cards or bought that box of magic tricks. Isn’t that the ultimate compliment?
PJ: It certainly is. The wonderful thing about our show “Fool Us” is that we now get people on who started magic because of the show “Fool Us” and now come on and fool our asses. It’s perfect.
SC: These magicians are that good to fool the best, huh?
PJ: In nine years, it’s about 12 percent that fool us. The younger you are, and we also found out the more non-gendered male you are, the better the chance of fooling us because the new people getting into magic that aren’t old white guys are doing different stuff that we are not hip to, and that’s what I really love about the show.
SC: Does that inspire you?
PJ: Oh yeah! You get into magic because you like to be fooled, and you keep chasing that first high, and it gets harder and harder and harder because you know more and more, but we have producers travel all over the world who bring the greatest magicians to us.
SC: But they have to get into your psyche, right?
PJ: They do, and it’s very flattering how some put in the time to know what books we read and what we know.
SC: Has anyone gotten their own thing from being on the show?
PJ: Oh yeah! Piff the Magic Dragon was on the first season. The first show he did was with us, and he was certainly unknown, and now he has his own theater in Vegas and is also one of my best friends. I have a dragon suit that matches his, and we occasionally do a show called Piff and Puff Magic Shop, and I play his father. Shin Lim came off our show, and he has done a show here in Vegas. Mat Franco did “America’s Got Talent,” but also did “Fool Us.” And we have so many other magicians doing great things on their own that have been on the show.
SC: The Rio is an amazing success story for you and Teller.
PJ: We are not (just) the longest running show in Vegas now. We are now the longest running show in Vegas history. So take that Sinatra! We have been in Vegas since 1994 and at the same place for 20 years now. It’s been incredible.
SC: If the Rio one day pulls the plug, would you consider going somewhere else?
PJ: I had a friend of mine say to me that once you headlined in your own theater, you can’t go lower. I said, “Sure you can!” I will be doing shows … I intend to die in office. And if we no longer have shows named after us on the Strip, I will play off the Strip, and if I end up in a Starbucks playing my acoustic guitar on open-mic night, I will be there, too.
Some people like Johnny Carson retire at their peak. And some people fade out until no one wants to see them, and that’s who I am going to be. I will not be like Johnny. I will be embarrassing and terrible, and no one will want to see me. But I will be there because this is all I do.
SC: Do magicians still get pissed off you reveal tricks?
PJ: No, no, no. They have all grown up. As they say, “Science progresses one funeral at a time,” and I think anyone who was pissed off at us has died.