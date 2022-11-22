Party with Jumper at Gypsy Bar

In an area as saturated with nightlife as ours, there’s hardly a shortage of party bands. On any given night of the summer, there might be two to three bands playing each and every venue from Cape May to Long Beach Island. And while the off-season doesn’t see quite as much in terms of live entertainment — or traffic — we’re still privy to the best in local musicians. Philadelphia based Jumper, a six-piece party band, is no exception. Catch them at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Gypsy Bar at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.
“Individually, every person in Jumper is just so super talented. I feel like our lead guitarist should be on tour with a national act,” says Chickie Sayegh, one of two lead singers for Jumper. No one’s an average musician and I feel like we all kind of just went under the radar, got overlooked or something and now finally all found each other and connected. So we can do anything.”
From Nicki Minaj and House of Pain to Shania Twain and Carrie Underwood all the way to AC/DC and Lady Gaga, Jumper is tuned in to all the party favorites.
“We’re definitely pop, rock and rap. But at private events and weddings, we’ll do some more oldies and disco kind of stuff like Donna Summer and Earth, Wind & Fire,” says Sayegh.
Whatever they play, it’s based less on a set list and more on the people at the venue, and the response the band is getting.
“We usually do about three hours of music, and you can expect to hear between 12 and 15 songs per set,” says Sayegh. “Towards the end, if it’s looking like the kind of crowd who’s enjoyed ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ then maybe I’ll pull out Carrie Underwood. But we have other things our back pocket if they’re liking that one. Or if they’re liking Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin,’ then we’re going to go to AC/DC and to Guns N’ Roses. We put our feelers out and see what they’re responding to.”
Jumper’s versatility and ability to pivot is the product of excellent musicians and leadership longevity — the band was started in 2002 and while the lineup has changed several times over the years, the band leaders have not.
“Tim Durkin and John Nutt started the band,” says Sayegh of the two guitarists, both of whom lead the band. “Tim handles more the booking and business operations. John more handles the arranging and musical direction. They’re a good team.”
And as everyone knows, leadership sets the tone, no matter what the situation. With Jumper, Durkin and Nutt have established an ego and drama-free party band, something pretty rare among performers.
“One of the first things Tim spoke to me about was ‘no egos in the band.’ So, our dynamic is really personable. There can be a lot of egos in bands, but that’s so not the case with Jumper,” says Sayegh. “We’re playing for the audience—what do they want to hear? I think that’s the difference. It’s not about us showing off or being there to pat each other on the back.”
“It’s about giving the people a good time.”