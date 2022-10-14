 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Original Plays Showcased at Harvest Festival Weekend
Original Plays Showcased at Harvest Festival Weekend

SPQR Stage Company presents its first Harvest Festival, a weekend of new works, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23, at studio;space in Somers Point. The two-day event showcases the original works of local playwrights Heidi Mae of Ventnor with “Jackie and Marilyn”, a story revolving around a post-Roe v Wade world, and Susan Tischler of North Cape May with “The Bohemian Vagabond Freeloader’s Guide to Rome”, which follows a lucky Papal audience member around the Vatican. Both were top plays originally staged during SPQR’s “New Works Festival” that have been refined based on constructive audience feedback.

Tickets are $10 at the door.

Located at 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point. StudioSpaceSPNJ.com

