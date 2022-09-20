Orange Loop Amphitheater goes indie with inaugural Frantic City festival

Atlantic City’s perpetual roller-coaster ride through history appears to be on an upswing, but the resort town still seems stuck in the “familiar is favorable” approach in many of its live-music venues.
Cover bands have dominated the music landscape, and while many are extremely talented, outlets or special events that encourage original live music have been somewhat sparse by comparison.
The Orange Loop Amphitheater hopes to help change that when it debuts the Frantic City festival starting noon Saturday, Sept. 24. Eleven of the top indie bands from all over the country will perform sets ranging from a half-hour to an hour on two alternating stages.
The event is being presented by a pair of New Jersey natives with extensive backgrounds on the regional music scene – longtime Hoboken-area concert promoter Todd Abramson, and Joe Holdfast, who has been heavily involved in the revival of the Asbury Park music scene. He is also the former owner of the renowned HoldFast Records in Asbury Park. The festival will be hosted by actor-comedian and friend of Abramson, Fred Armisen.
Management at Bourré, a mainstay of the Orange Loop entertainment district that encompasses the beach blocks of St. James Place, Tennessee and New York avenues, reached out to Abramson and Holdfast about hosting the festival in A.C.
“We were approached by Charlie of Bourré, who told us he thought Atlantic City should have its own festival – something that kind of represented what he was seeing and what we thought we were seeing when we were doing some business down there, and he just kind of cut us loose,” says Holdfast.
“Todd used to book Maxwell’s in Hoboken, and I have a long history in Asbury Park working at the Stone Pony and doing other festivals, so when he cut us loose and gave us free rein, we kind of nerded out for a week and tried to do a mix of bands that most people heard of – some newer and some older – along with some foundational bands like Superchunk and the Bouncing Souls.
“Todd and I felt really lucky to be able to do it this way,” he adds. “We actually got to build this from scratch. You kind of get that feel that good things are coming in Atlantic City. You can see the foundation is there, and there are a lot of people doing amazing work who really want the city to thrive.”
Holdfast says that while all 11 of the groups performing have established fan bases in the indie-music world, some have never shared a stage before and many have never performed in Atlantic City before.
“About 90 percent of the bands in the lineup Todd and I have worked with numerous times in the past on some level, and that’s the reason that most of them are on the bill,” Holdfast says. “These are the guys who get it, they understand opportunity and they want to be a part of helping Atlantic City grow musically. The lineup was designed to complement each other, and to get some of the more established bands a new ear just as much as the younger bands.
“This show wasn’t built and then put in A.C. – it was built for A.C. with the understanding that we wanted to bring these bands, these agents, these press people down who may not have given the city a chance in the past. Most are being flown in on Friday morning specifically because we wanted them there at least one day to hang out, walk the Boardwalk, check out the food, feel it out.
“This is like a taste test. There’s always been culture in Atlantic City. We just want to get more people to come and check it out, grow it and want to be a part of it.”
A chat with Superchunk’s Mac McCaughan
Superchunk is an indie-rock band founded in 1989 by bass player and backing vocalist Laura Ballance and guitarist/lead vocalist Mac McCaughan in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The two also established around that same time an independent record label called Merge Records that started as an outlet for their own band, but grew to include artists from around the world, with many of their records reaching the top of the Billboard music charts. Ballance and McCaughan also co-wrote with John Cook the book “Our Noise: The Story of Merge Records, the Indie Label That Got Big and Stayed Small.”
Superchunk – which also features guitarist Jim Wilbur, drummer Jon Wurster and bassist Jason Narducy – has released 12 studio albums since its self-titled LP in 1990, most recently “Wild Loneliness” earlier this year.
Ray Schweibert: Has Superchuck every played in Atlantic City before?
Mac McCaughan: No. I’m coming the day before the festival and leaving Sunday, so I’ll be staying a couple of nights. We’re all really looking forward to it.
RS: How hard is it to make a setlist for a show like this, where you’ll only be playing for about 45 minutes?
MM: It’s actually kind of fun, but it is hard when you’re trying to incorporate older songs and newer ones. We always do a mix, but our set’s typically more like an hour and a half, something like that. It’s fun to try to pare it down and make it as solid as possible. On the tour we’ve been doing usually more than half of the new record, but for this show there will probably be only a couple of the new ones and then mostly older stuff.
RS: How has “Wild Loneliness” been received by your fan base since it came out in February?
MM: Very well, and it’s been fun playing those songs live. They’re totally different live because the record has a little bit of an acoustic feel to it. Live, of course, we’re playing them full-on electric, so it’s kind of cool because it’s a new version of the songs that people are getting.
RS: Are any of the other bands performing at Frantic City on your record label?
MM: We’ve put out a couple of singles by Rocket From the Crypt a while ago, and Titus Andronicus is on Merge currently. So that’s kind of the Merge connection, but of course Yo La Tengo are old friends of ours and I’ve toured with them and played with their band in the past. The new Titus record comes out on Merge the Friday after the festival, so I’m hoping that they’ll play some songs from that.
RS: Are you finding that vinyl records and CDs are still relevant to helping bands get their music out there, now that the internet and live streaming seems to have taken over?
MM: We still sell a good amount of vinyl and CDs, and of course even the same people who are buying those are still listening through streaming services. So it seems to have morphed into a real combination as to how people listen and buy music these days. We have a lot of fans, and bands like the ones that are playing this festival all have fan bases that like to support them, and so I feel like they do still tend to buy the physical music, even if it’s when they’re driving around in a car and listening to it through a hard copy or a streaming service.
RS: You’re credited with creating what I saw labeled as the Chapel Hill Sound – did you and your band help kick off a whole indie/punk-rock scene down there?
MM: There’s always been a great music scene here. When I was in junior high and high school there were punk-rock bands coming through, but some of the local bands that started around the same time as us would include Polvo, Archers of Loaf and Squirrel Nut Zippers. They’re all friends of ours. It was kind of cool to have a reputation for (being from) a place where there were a lot of bands happening. I think another reason the focus was on us was that we had a label at the same time, so were putting out singles by Polvo and Erectus Monotone and other bands, and of course that grew to include bands from all over the place.
RS: How helpful are events like Frantic City in getting new music out among the public, particularly in areas that cater mainly to cover bands?
MM: When I was in bands in high school we were playing covers, and then we started writing our own songs because the bands that we were looking up to, like R.E.M. (from Athens, Georgia) for instance, were all writing original music and these were the bands that we wanted to be like. So it just made sense. They were so influential and such a model for us and many other bands from the south, because bands from the south weren’t really known for alternative rock. They were only from a few hours away, but there were a lot of others that were exceptional talents that we started to go see in our area, and we started to believe that we could be something like that.