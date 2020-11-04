Ocean City Theatre Company to host musical fundraiser

Among Kelli Rabke’s impressive credentials in the world of music theater is having produced her own popular cabaret shows, and she says she owes a lot of credit to the Ocean City Theatre Company for helping get that side of her career off the ground.
“About seven years ago I performed in the first Broadway on the Boardwalk show,” says Rabke, referring to what became an annual summer event at the Ocean City Music Pier involving Broadway musical stars, and established by OCTC’s founding artistic director Michael Hartman. “I wanted to do a Broadway cabaret show but didn’t really have any idea how to do it, and that Broadway on the Boardwalk event really helped give me some ideas and get the ball rolling for me.
“My music director (and pianist John Fischer) and I premiered my first cabaret show (called ‘No Place Like Home’) the following year, so Michael will always have a special place in my heart since he inadvertently helped me get my cabaret career started.”
This past summer that annual Broadway on the Boardwalk event — and practically every other event that the non-profit OCTC came to rely on for financial sustenance since its founding 13 years ago — got waylaid by the coronavirus pandemic. Hartman, who is also Ocean City’s special-events coordinator, met with the OCTC’s board of directors. Together they came up with the idea to do an outdoor cabaret show in conjunction with a local Ocean City restaurant to help raise funds for the OCTC, which was particularly hit hard financially by the pandemic.
Hartman reached out to longtime friend Rabke, who agreed to host a dinner-theater style show starting 6 p.m. at Luigi’s outdoor dining area in Ocean City. The event will conform to all Covid-19 guidelines.
“I knew Kelli was doing these cabaret-style outdoor shows at other venues up in North Jersey, so I thought I’d reach out to her first to see if she might be interested in doing one for us,” Hartman says. “I don’t think I barely even got the question out and she said ‘Yes, absolutely!’
“She’s basically coming to do it for free. Biscayne Suites donated a room for her to stay in while she’s here for the weekend, her partner (Fischer) is playing the piano, Luigi’s has been totally supportive with a great meal at a great price in a lovely venue and atmosphere — it’s just nice to see everyone rallying to support the underdog.”
Rabke, who was born and raised in West Orange and spent her childhood summers at the Jersey shore in Lavallette, has the distinction of being the only Broadway musical star to originate a role in both a Stephen Schwartz and Andrew Lloyd Webber production. She is best known on Broadway for her roles as the narrator in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”; as Eponine in “Les Miserables”; as Mabel in “Mack and Mabel”; and as Christine in “Phantom of the Opera.” She also starred as Yonah in the Stephen Schwartz production “Children of Eden,” which debuted at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, where Rabke scored her music-theater debut as Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz.”
“I’m big on storytelling,” says Rabke, who has performed in about a half-dozen other O.C. shows since her resort debut, many with the Ocean City Pops Orchestra. “I think that audiences get a lot more out of a song when there’s some sort of point-of-view behind why you’re singing it, or some sort of reference point. For instance, if I’m going to sing the song from ‘Children of Eden,’ I’ll give a little bit of background about that show for people who may not be familiar with it. I kind of set the scene for why the character is singing the song, and where it comes from.
“I could probably do a whole show on just the mishaps involving flying and dogs and pyro that happened during my ‘Wizard of Oz’ days,” she laughs.
Hartman says he plans to sit down and discuss some of the finer points of how the hour-or-so long Ocean City show will be structured, but says he feels perfectly comfortable leaving the set list in Rabke’s hands.
“Kelli’s a wonderful singer, but what really makes her stand out, and what I think is going to make the evening really lovely, is that she’s a well-rounded entertainer and fantastic storyteller,” Hartman says. “She does a great job of peppering the plot or the character that she’s performing and making it relatable to the audience. So I trust her judgement based on her amazing career, from having traveled the world performing, from putting her career on hold to be a mom — I think she’s going to choose a wonderful music selection that will tell the story of her personal journey, and also make it relatable to the journey of our theater company right now, and the performing-arts industry in general.
“I think she’s got a plan to make it an entertaining and inspirational evening,” Hartman adds. “I’m sure a lot of people, in the Ocean City community and beyond, really felt the loss of not having the theater operational this summer. But I keep saying there’s positives that come out of everything, and when we come back to some sense of normal, whenever that is, I hope that people appreciate what we have here a bit more.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!