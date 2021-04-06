Ocean City springs to life as Girls Weekend and Comic Book Show return

Ocean City is officially open for business this weekend as a pair of fun events take center stage.
On Saturday and Sunday, April 10 and 11, Girls Weekend features hotel and bed-and-breakfast packages, dining offers, shopping discounts, exercise and wellness classes, spa specials, craft projects and demonstrations at various locations throughout Ocean City. Due to restrictions on indoor gatherings, the popular local Fashion Show will not be part of this year’s event.
For a detailed schedule of Girls Weekend events, accommodations and participating businesses, folks can call 609-399-1412, visit OceanCityVacation.com or the Facebook event page.
And if your Spidey sense is tingling, it’s probably because The Ocean City Comic Book and Memorabilia Show is heading our way. The show will bring comic book vendors from all genres under one roof from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at the Ocean City Music Pier. This modified event will be vendor-specific and will not include the cosplay, discussion panels, celebrity appearances or Super Hero Runs that fans have come to love in past OC-Con events. A replica of KITT – the legendary talking car from “Knight Rider” – will be on display outside the Music Pier.
The Ocean City Music Pier is located at 825 Boardwalk in Ocean City. Call 609-399-6111 for more information.
