Ocean Casino steps up its fantasy football game at Topgolf

With football season mere days away, folks are getting amped up for their fantasy leagues and Topgolf Swing Suite at Ocean Casino Resort has put together a great way to kick the fun up a notch.
Now through Wednesday, Sept. 7, fans can reserve space for their own draft parties at Topgolf, complete with killer ocean views and some of the tastiest bar food around. As part of their All-Pro Package, guests will receive a private dedicated VIP draft space for up to 4 hours, appetizer samplers and two buckets of domestic beer, free Wi-Fi and an Ocean Draft Board with labels for every offensive player and team defense, plus an Ocean championship trophy, swag bag with The Gallery commemorative hat and T-shirt as well as Ocean koozies and an autographed photo of Seth Joyner for each participant.
Cost of the package is $500 per group, with a minimum of 8 people required. Additional participants are permitted at a cost of $50 each. Ocean Casino Resort is located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. For more info, go to TheOceanAC.com.