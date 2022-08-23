Ocean Casino hosts a night celebrating ‘The Chairman of the Board’

Despite his being deceased for nearly a quarter century, the near-mythical status of Frank Sinatra has not dwindled one bit. A beloved performer and the head of the infamous Rat Pack, his songs and persona have become a part of the fabric of American culture, like Coca-Cola, muscle cars or Hollywood itself.
This week the memory of Ol’ Blue Eyes will once again be celebrated as “Sinatra! An Evening of Laughter, Music and Stories” comes to Ocean Casino Resort 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
The show will feature a mixture of music from Sinatra sound-alike Mike Martocci, who performs with his orchestra, and comedy performed by Tom Dreesen, a comic who spent 14 years on the road with Sinatra himself as his opening act.
We had a chance to speak with Dreesen about the upcoming show and his adventures with the Chairman of the Board. Here is what he had to say:
Matt Bryk: What is this new show at Ocean Casino about and what is your role in it?
Tom Dreesen: For years I’ve been doing a one-man show called “The Man Who Made Sinatra Laugh” — it’s a 90-minute show that I’ve been doing on my own, stand-up comedy, and then storytelling. It’s a journey through my life. This show here in Atlantic City, I’ll be doing about 45 minutes because Michael Martocci has got a 20-piece orchestra, and he’s going to sing Sinatra songs. He will open the show and sing 10 or 12 songs, then I’ll come out and I’ll do stand-up comedy and tell stories about my life with Frank Sinatra, how I met him and the journey I took with him. And then Michael will come back out, sing a song or two and then I’ll join him and we’ll say goodnight to everybody.
MB: Wow, that sounds like a great time for everyone. I’m really excited to check it out. What was it like working as Sinatra’s opening act?
TD: Well, it was like serving mass for the Pope if you were an altar boy. When I met Frank Sinatra, I’d been in the business for a while, you know, I toured with Sammy Davis Jr., I toured with Natalie Cole, Frankie Avalon and James Darren and then I toured with Smokey Robinson. And when I met Frank, it was unlike any tour that I’d ever been on. I thought it was going to be for one week, but it turned into 14 years and 45 to 50 cities a year. I had been doing shows opening for Sammy to 2,500 to 3,000 people, but with Frank, we are doing 20,000 seat arenas. In Hawaii, we did 40,000. I was a veteran, but when you open for Frank Sinatra, it’s unlike anything that any comedian has ever done before because it’s an incredible challenge to get that audience and then get them in the palm of your hand and get them laughing. And I would do that night after night. I have little tricks that I would pull off, to pull the audience into me, and then hold them with my material. It was tricks that I had learned. And so the audience was really up by the time Frank came out.
MB: How did you get to work with Frank? How did you meet him?
TD: I was at Caesars in Lake Tahoe. I was performing there with Smokey Robinson and Frank Sinatra was at Harrah’s. After my show I was gonna go to see Frank. So I go over to Harrah’s after my show, and as I was running into the showroom, out in front was Holmes Hendrickson, the Vice President of Harrah’s, and he was standing next to a heavyset guy with a cigar. When Holmes saw me, he said “Oh, Tommy, come here,” and I reluctantly went over because I didn’t want to miss Frank’s opening. He said, “Tommy, this is Mickey Rudin.” That was Frank Sinatra’s lawyer. He said, “Mickey, this is Tom Dreesen. I think Tom would make a great opening act for Frank Sinatra.” And the lawyer got a pained expression on his face like he’d heard that a million times. He turned to me and he said, “Hey, kid, if I gave you a week with Frank, would you want more than 50,000?” I said, “Mr. Rubin, put it this way: If you gave me a week with Frank, would you want more than 50,000?” He started laughing. He laughed and laughed. He said, “Oh, I like this kid.” A week later, they called me (and asked) would I want to do one week with Frank Sinatra at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City. And I said, “Yeah, sure.” So I go there. On the second night, I perform with him. He and his wife Barbara took me out to dinner. I can remember it like it was yesterday. In the middle of dinner, he turned to me and said “I like your material. And I like your style. I’d like you to do a few other dates with me if you’re interested.” And that turned into 14 years of playing 45, 50 cities a year, and a friendship that I treasure. I was a pallbearer and I spoke at his funeral and I miss him every day of my life.
MB: What were your favorite moments with Frank Sinatra?
TD: My favorite moments with him were when I stayed in his compound down in Rancho Mirage. He had this big beautiful compound that had security all around it and everything. Once you went inside that compound, it was a whole world. The first time I went it was Gregory Peck and his wife, Veronique, Kirk Douglas and his wife Anne, Jack Lemmon and his wife Felicia, Robert Wagner and Jill St. John, Clint Eastwood and whoever he was dating at the time and Alan Shepard. These people I’ve seen in movies, so it was just an incredible experience. Frank never went to bed till the sun came up. So he would come and get me sometimes at 3:30 in the morning in my bungalow and he would say “Tommy, let’s go take a ride.” When we were alone in that car, he wasn’t the great Frank Sinatra and I wasn’t the comedian Tom Dreesen. I was a kid from Harvey, Illinois, and he was a kid from Hoboken. And that’s what we talked about growing up and the things we had in common. And then those were my favorite moments, riding around with Frank Sinatra till the sun came up.
MB: What was it about Frank that made people love him so much?
TD: First of all, his enormous talent. People forget what a brilliant actor he was. He won the Academy Award and never took an acting lesson. And when he sang, he put his guts out there. A song to him was a script. He’d become that lonely guy in a bar, his woman left him and he’s never going to find love again — and you felt that. You felt every bit of that. That’s what made him so special.