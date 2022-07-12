O.C. Pops honor famed film composer with ‘Star Wars’ performance

When you think of the people behind the magic of the most legendary films, it’s easy to focus on the actors and directors, first and foremost. After all, they are the main driving forces behind much of what you see on the screen. But despite films being a highly visual form of entertainment, the musical score can often steer the viewer’s experience more than almost anything else.
Can you imagine for a minute if the infamous shower scene in “Psycho” featured some whimsical clarinet tooting along instead of the sinister orchestral stabs that accompany the bloodbath? Wouldn’t quite have the same impact, would it? We may not always think about it, but a great composer putting a memorable score to a film is a crucial part of the movie experience.
One of the most legendary film composers of our time is the great John Williams. A staple in Hollywood for the last seven decades, he has scored such celebrated films as the “Star Wars” saga, “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” “Superman,” the “Indiana Jones” films, “Jaws” and the “Harry Potter” franchise, just to name a few.
Williams turned 90 years old this year, and to celebrate, the Ocean City Pops will perform “Star Wars and Beyond: A John Williams 90th Birthday Celebration” 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at the Ocean City Music Pier. The event will feature selections from the “Star Wars” films, as well as other famous Williams pieces from his years working in Hollywood.
Just to add a bit of fun theming to the night, members of the “Star Wars” cosplay group the 501st Order will appear before the performance in costume, so if you see a small army of storm troopers on the Ocean City Boardwalk, don’t be alarmed.
We had a chance to speak with Ocean City Pops maestro Vince Lee about the show, his history with the organization and the Pops’ upcoming schedule. Here is what he had to say:
RYAN LOUGHLIN: How long have you been conducting the Ocean City Pops?
VINCE LEE: This is my second year as conductor and music director. There was a two-summer search process that started before that, so technically it’s my fourth summer here, but only my second at the helm.
RL: What is it about John Williams and the “Star Wars” score in particular that makes his work so memorable to fans?
VL: There is a reason why he is so successful at what he does. He has a knack for capturing the spirit of a moment in the movie and doing so in a way that sticks with the ear of the person watching the film. So, when you talk about “Star Wars,” it’s that same thing that always defines John Williams – a big, bold, creative score. Nobody really writes quite like him. But also he is very flexible as a composer, so for example, if you listen to the “Harry Potter” stuff, that doesn’t sound anything like “Star Wars.” But he is able to capture the mystery and wonder of “Harry Potter” just like he is able to capture the villainy of Darth Vader or the quirkiness of the Ewoks.
RL: Will you be showing any clips from the films?
VL: It’s going to be music only. There may be some still images, but the main reason we are not going to show the film along with the music is for copyright reasons. But we will have members of the 501st Order there before the show dressed up as different characters, and that really brings a lot to the event.
RL: Has it been nice to finally be back to performing regularly? I imagine COVID had a big effect on your ability to perform as much as you would like in recent years.
VL: Yeah. I like to refer to last summer as our “miracle season.” Of course, in 2020 everything was shut down around the country, especially orchestras, but in late May of last year we decided to try and go for it and do some shows, and the town supported us. We ended up doing 14 concerts last summer, which was more than any other orchestra in the entire country. Planning was very last minute, but it was all so worth it, and it was a big success actually.
RL: You have a show with the Pops coming up featuring vocalist Jackie Evancho. How do you prep for something like that – do you rehearse together, or is it just done on the fly on the day of the show?
VL: Actually, it’s kind of both. It really depends on the guest artist. Even though Jackie is still in her 20s, she has literally been doing this music her whole life. So she knows the show inside and out. Normally with major artists, they will have a music director who will come in and work with the conductor, but in her case, Jackie will come, and I will work with her for about 30 minutes. She doesn’t need to go through the whole program with me because she knows it, and I have studied it, as well. So we just go over a few things before we go on stage.