North Wildwood’s annual festival celebrating live blues and BBQ prepares to sizzle

It’s hard to put your finger on why, but combining BBQ with live blues music just seems to make sense. There seems to be a kinship between the two. Maybe it’s because so much soul gets painstakingly poured into each of them. Maybe it’s because they both share deep roots as purely American inventions. Maybe it’s a little of both. Whatever it is, it works, and the combo is headed our way once again in the form of a three-day festival we have all come to cherish.
The 24th annual New Jersey State Barbecue Championship and Anglesea Blues Festival will return Friday through Sunday, July 8 to 10, at Second and Olde New Jersey avenues in North Wildwood.
“When you think about what America’s food is - it’s BBQ. And when you think about what is America’s music, it traces back to the blues. Both are uniquely American. So it’s the perfect combination,” says Eric Shenkus, event chairman for the festival.
The BBQ and Blues Fest started small, but over the years has grown tremendously.
“Back when we started it in 1999, it was just a small community fundraiser held on half of a parking lot across from the firehouse in North Wildwood,” Shenkus notes. “And this year we expect about 70,000 people will attend over the course of the three days,”
A Smokin’ Good Time
In the State Barbecue Championship, 65 teams from around the country will face off to attempt to best one another, using barbecued ribs, chicken, brisket and pork as their weapons of choice. Cash prizes are at stake … and so are bragging rights.
The official judging will be conducted by the Kansas City Barbeque Society, and winners will be honored with 1st through 5th place honors. In the end, the top overall scorer will be declared Grand Champion and will advance to the invitation-only world championship, the American Royale, held annually in Kansas City, Mo.
Although your Uncle Tim probably smokes a mean rack of ribs, getting him into this competition might be a bit tougher than you think. Being one of the oldest and most popular BBQ competitions on the East Coast, the NJ State Barbecue Championship is also one of the hardest to get into. The top third of overall placing teams from the previous year are automatically invited back the following year, meaning the remaining teams and any new request entries are forced to enter a random drawing for the remaining spots.
Attendees at the festival will have the chance to sample delicious BBQ along with other dishes from a myriad of vendors.
The Blues at the Beach
BBQ is only a part of the attraction. The sweet smells from the grills and smokers will meld seamlessly with the sounds of live blues, creating an irresistible combo that’s sure to add up to a weekend’s worth of fun.
And the best part – it’s all free!
That’s right, the Anglesea Blues Festival costs nothing to attend, but offers up some of the most talented blues musicians in the country on their massive outdoor stage. In addition, local and regional blues acts will perform at various venues around town throughout the weekend.
Things kick off Friday with an opening ceremony at 4 p.m. followed by live performances from The Ashcats and Gypsy Joe Alves.
Saturday things begin bright and early at 10 a.m. with a day filled with shopping, eating and jamming to the sounds of Emmitt Herron and Friends, Paul Plumeri, Jeff Fetterman, while Peter Veteska and Blues Train close out the night.
Sunday is the final day of the fest, and will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fans can expect live music from Sister Blue as well as the Roger Girke Band, with the latter closing out the festival.
Sunday will also feature the judging to decide who will become the 2022 Grand Champion of the New Jersey State Barbecue Championship, as well as an awards ceremony to officially wrap up the competition.
“It’s the perfect combination of all the best aspects of summertime that start with the letter B,” Shenkus says with a laugh. “You got the barbecue … the blues … the beach … and we’ve even got the beer, too!”