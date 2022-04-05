NJ Horror Con screams its way back to Showboat

Mutilation, suffocation, mayhem, guts and gore … these are a few of their favorite things!
Who? Horror fans of course. While these topics may seem a bit off-putting to some, they are the glue that binds these fans, and they are more than a little passionate about their love for the genre.
“I hate violence in real life, but I can’t get enough of it if I’m watching a movie like ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ or any of the ‘Friday the 13th’ films,” says Eric Peterson, a self-proclaimed “horror junkie” and toy collector who regularly travels the country attending horror movie conventions.
“I just love walking around checking out all the booths and seeing what kind of fun stuff I can find. There is always something I don’t have in my collection at any given convention,” he says.
One such convention that he will be attending is the NJ Horror Con and Film Festival, which makes its way back to Atlantic City for three days of macabre madness.
The Con runs Friday through Sunday, April 8 to 10, at Showboat Hotel and will feature everything from Z-list celebrity appearances to vendors selling everything from posters to action figures, to live bands, a cosplay contest and a full-on film festival and awards ceremony showcasing some of the freshest talent in the world of indie horror flicks.
The celebrity guestsA big part of the fun at any type of con, be it horror, comic or otherwise, is having the opportunity to meet a variety of recognizable faces from some of your favorite films, TV shows, bands and more. And the NJ Horror Con is no exception, as it’s packed with celebs and pop culture figures from the last half century, most of which are available for things like autographs and photo ops, with a select few also participating in various panel discussions.
While the celebs may not be of the A list (or even B or C list) variety, that in itself is half the fun as you get a chance to mingle with some familiar faces from your childhood which you may not have even thought about in a while.
“I’m definitely nostalgic by nature. I love the ’80s and ’90s and all the great films that were made back then,” says Ryan Weber, the organizer behind the Horror Con, which is about to do its 9th event this weekend.
Weber is a filmmaker himself, with four horror flicks under his belt and a passion for pop culture. The lineup of names he has put together for the NJ Horror Con includes the following celebrity guests:
Kristy Swanson (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”)
Ross Marouand and Paola Lazaro (“The Walking Dead”)
Barry Bostwick (“Rocky Horror Picture Show”)
Butch Patrick (“The Munsters”)
Jay Jay French and Mark “The Animal” Mendoza (Twisted Sister)
Catherine Mary Stewart (“Night of the Comet”)
Kelli Maroney (“Chopping Mall”)
Mark Patton and Kim Myers (“A Nightmare on Elm Street 2”)
Tony Moran and Sandy Johnson (“Halloween”)
Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl (“The Last Drive-In”)
Corey Glover (Living Colour)
Alex Vincent (“Child’s Play”)
Christine Elise (“Child’s Play 2”)
Dave Sheridan (“Scary Movie”)
Felissa Rose (“Sleepaway Camp”)
Ginger Lynn Allen (“The Devil’s Rejects”)
Cathy Moriarty (“Raging Bull”)
Vernon Wells (“Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior”)
Jennifer Banko (“Friday the 13th Part VII”)
Bai Ling (“The Crow”)
Kristina Klebe (“Halloween”)
Whit Hertford (“Poltergeist II”)
Beatrice Boepple (“A Nightmare on Elm Street V”)
Lynn Lowry (“I Drink Your Blood”)
Lar Park Lincoln (“Friday the 13th Part VII”)
America Olivo (“Bitch Slap”)
John Russo (“Night of the Living Dead”)
5 Questions with Vernon WellsYou might not instantly know the name Vernon Wells when you hear it, but you’ll likely know many of his film roles. A classic character actor mostly cast as a villain, Wells first came to fame playing the role of Wez, the lead bad guy opposite Mel Gibson in the 1981 film “Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior.” The Australian-born actor went on to land roles in other ’80s classics such as “Weird Science,” “Innerspace” and “Commando,” in which he starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger. He has over 200 films to his credit and will appear at the Con in costume as Wez on Saturday, while signing autographs and taking pics with fans.
We had a chance to speak with Wells recently about some of the highlights of his career. Here is what he had to say:
RYAN LOUGHLIN: Some of your most famous roles have been as villains. Is it more fun to play the bad guy?
VERNON WELLS: I think it is. Because when you are playing the hero you have rules; there are things you can and cannot do. But when you are playing the villain, you can do anything, and everybody wants you to do more. So I think playing the villain is a lot more fun.
RL: Arnold Schwarzenegger was one of the biggest stars in the world when you worked together in the film “Commando.” Was it intimidating to be working with someone so famous?
VW: Nope. (laughs) The funny part about that is I actually had no idea who he was! I couldn’t even pronounce his name for the first few days of filming.
RL: You’ll be appearing in costume for part of the time at the NJ Horror Con. Do you enjoy appearing at these types of events and getting to re-live your old characters a bit?
VW: Getting into the costume of Wez is a LOT of work. But for the fans, it’s wonderful, and I love doing it. You get out there, and they all love it so much, but it is really not easy to get in that costume!
RL: You have over 200 acting credits to your name. What was your favorite role and why?
VW: There are a couple of roles that I have done that I really loved what I was able to do. One of them was called “Circle Man,” which was a boxing movie in which I played a (mentally disabled) boxer, and I thought that was just so way out in left field for me. And it was such a pleasure to really get inside the character. And then I did another one which was a nice little film called “King of the Ants” in which I played a villain. But he was the only redeemable villain in the movie, and of course he died the worst death. As they say, no good deed goes unpunished!
RL: I read somewhere that you were initially unsure that you wanted to be an actor. Are you glad that you decided to stick with it?
VW: Yeah, of course, but you are right — when I first started, acting was not something that interested me in the least. I was a vocalist in bands in Australia. My mother was a songwriter, and she had written for some country and western stuff, so I kind of had that gene imbedded in me. And acting was just something that never turned me on, but being behind the camera did. Whenever I had 5 seconds to myself I would be watching what the crew did and how it all came together. And that really intrigued me, and I thought to myself, “I want to be one of them!” But (“Mad Max 2” Director) George Miller’s girlfriend Sandy saw me in a stage play and said to him, “I just found your Wez,” and that was the end of that idea!
NJ Horror Con Film FestivalThere are a lot of great reasons to visit the NJ Horror Con, but one of the most rewarding aspects of it is having the opportunity to check out a variety of independent horror films from filmmakers on their way up.
“I think the film festival really helps keep things fresh because it is always new films at each Horror Con we have done,” says Horror Con Organizer Ryan Weber. “I am a filmmaker myself, and it’s kind of why I started the Horror Con, so these filmmakers would have a place to show their work. We get about 200 submissions for each con, and we are able to show about 30 or 40 of them.”
Films will be screened on all three days of the Horror Con beginning 6 p.m. Friday and 11:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. There will also be an awards ceremony at 8 p.m. Saturday evening.
Below is the full list of films that will be screened at the festival:
Friday, April 8
“Ghost Trippers”
“A Monster Within”
“Dark Ages”
“Reeds Point”
“Clowmare”
“Lethalogica”
“No Way Out”
“My Monster and Me”
“The Session”
“Sleep. Walk. Kill.”
“BLEEP: A Serial Killer’s Dog”
Saturday, April 9:
“The Witch’s Bargain”
“Raven”
“Friday the 13th: Rose Blood”
“For Roger”
“Liked”
“Dear Mirror”
“Ghost Tour”
“Dark Tales From Channel X”
“Hi-Fear (World Premeire)”
“Fleddy Melculy- Freddis”
“Crazy for the Blonde”
“Never Hike in the Snow”
“Jack Be Nimble” (world premiere after 8 p.m. awards ceremony)
“Shakespeare’s S--tstorm” (midnight screening)
Sunday, April 10
“Shelter in Place”
“Living Matter”
“Hugs:A NJ Legend”
“Routine”
“Lights”
“Momma, Don’t Go”
“Sound of Silence”
“Erotic Insect”
“Cameo”
“The History of Metal and Horror”
“Quaarintineed”
“Martyrs of the Cult of the Dead”
“Life in the XXI Century”
“This Isn’t Even About Her”
“The Dollhouse”
“Valentine’s Night”
“Carve”
“Are You Lonesome Tonight?”
“The Killer Across the Street”
While most of the films in the festival are shorts without any recognizable stars in them, one feature-length film that guests will have the chance to enjoy is called “Jack Be Nimble.” It will be screened on Saturday, April 9, after the Film Fest’s awards ceremony — around 9 p.m.
“Jack Be Nimble” was written directed by Steve Wollett, a Baltimore native who put the film together during the height of the pandemic. It’s a horror comedy starring Vernon Wells and Bai Ling – who will both be in attendance with Wollett — that tells the story of a group of aging gamers in a nursing home who suspect one of the caretakers is actually a demon.
The film has won numerous awards in both Europe and Asia and is a definite “do not miss” at the film festival.