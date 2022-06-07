New comedy concept combines hypnosis and improv into one sidesplitting good time

Sometimes, an idea seems so obvious you have to wonder why it hasn’t been done before?
So, what do you get when you combine the insanely funny improvisational skills of Colin Mochrie (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?) and the super talented master hypnotism skills of Asad Mecci?
HYPROV, of course, a brilliant theatrical invention where Mecci hypnotizes about 20 audience members and leaves those impressionable folks in the comically devious hands of Mochrie, who leads the uninhibited group in a master improv class that results in an unpredictable, unforgettable and always hilarious audience experience.
Mochrie and Mecci will bring HYPROV to the Atlantic City Comedy Club at The Claridge Hotel 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11, for what the dynamic duo assures will be two nights Atlantic City audiences will not forget anytime soon.
“Asad was taking classes at Second City, and he realized the instructors were telling the students to get out of your head, to not think so much, to do unconscious comedy, and he thought, ‘I wonder if I could apply hypnosis to that?’,” Mochrie says. “So he contacted me, and we met and came up with this show.”
“I just wanted to get better at my craft, so I took courses at Second City,” adds Mecci, who was touring the cruise line circuit as a hypnotist before coming up with HYPROV. “Oftentimes instructors would say, ‘Get out of your head. You are too much in your head,’ and I realized what they were doing … they wanted to get their students to the point where comedy was unconscious. They no longer consciously constructed their comedy, and it was literally rolling off their tongues, and that’s where HYPROV was born.”
Mecci hypnotizes about 20 volunteers per night and then works with them until he narrows the instant improv troupe to the five best candidates of the night.
“Usually, first-time improvisers play to the crowd and look a little confused and are hesitant, whereas master improvisers are just smooth as silk, just like Colin is when he’s performing on ‘Whose Line’,” Mecci says. “So, when you hypnotize someone, the part of their brain that deals with self-reflection becomes disconnected. They no longer reflect on their behavior. They just carry out my suggestions without hesitation, without question, and they turn into phenomenal improvisers.”
Mochrie admits he was initially “terrified” by the idea of HYPROV, but the more he talked to Mecci and thought about it, the more he warmed to the idea.
“What I enjoyed about it is that’s when I usually have the most fun improvising, when I am outside of my comfort zone,” says Mochrie, who will begin filming another season of “Whose Line Is It Anyway” for The CW network later this year. “And I thought, ‘I can’t be farther outside of my comfort zone than working with people I never met before who are hypnotized.’ And it’s been exciting and fun and actually helps me improvise better.”
HYPROV started in 2016 when Mochrie and Mecci debuted the new show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland, Second City in Montreal and other locations around the world. Then COVID hit, forcing the duo to pause HYPROV until hitting the road again last September.
“It was weird for everyone and exciting because we haven’t been in front of an audience for like two years,” Mochrie says. “And you can feel the audience was a little nervous at the beginning, but within five minutes everyone was having a really good time and really ready to enjoy themselves.”
Over the last six years, Mecci and Mochrie have gotten very good at identifying volunteers who might be faking hypnosis.
“The first time watching Asad, I had a good idea that they are faking and they are faking,” Mochri says. “Asad is a master at it. He sees them right away and gets rid of them. So, we never had a problem with someone faking it on stage … they never made the finals. But what is great is that these volunteers become pure improvisers. They react to everything immediately. There is no thought involved. They are truly improvising.”
Mecci and Mochrie have also realized that the best way to format the show is to keep the setups as simple as possible.
“For example, there is a scene: ‘You’re in love with Colin. You have to propose to him.’ That is how simple we have to make things, which is great because it gets all of the set-up out of the way and leaves the scene open for finding and exploring to see what happens. When working with others on ‘Whose Line,’ things can get more complicated, but it really is a fun, fast show.”
But sometimes – a lot of times – things don’t go as planned.
“For that same setup, this guy is proposing to me and doing a very lovely job and went to put a ring on my finger, and he noticed I already had a wedding ring on,” Mochrie remembers. “The scene became: Why was I leading him on? I had to come up with this story to justify why I already had a ring and to also not make him upset and sad. What I loved about that is that it kept me on my toes and also added some tension to the scene that made it fun. What’s great is that every night we find a new improv superstar.”
Those who attend this weekend’s HYPROV shows at the Atlantic City Comedy Club will get a sneak preview of what will become an off-Broadway show in August.
“In Atlantic City, we won’t have the big production we will have off-Broadway, but you will be seeing it first,” Mecci says.
Mochrie says that HYPROV could have other spinoffs, as well.
“I think Asad has plans to turn it into a television show and maybe a movie of the week,” Mochrie says with a laugh. “But I am really enjoying it because there’s nothing worse than getting comfortable and content when improvising. You always have to find new ways of challenging yourself, and that’s one of the things I love about this show. It has never been done before, so it’s really exciting and dangerous. Every night is different, and there’s no way we can expect what’s going to happen. We always have to be ready for anything that comes our way.”