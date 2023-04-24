'Mutts Gone Nuts' combines canines and comedy for a howling good time

If you’re a dog owner, you might be pretty impressed with yourself — and your favorite four-legged pal — if he or she nails commands like “sit,” “lay down,” or “speak.” And while those behaviors certainly deserve a pat on the back, they’re nothing compared to what’s going on at “Mutts Gone Nuts,” a dog stunt show that’s just as funny as it is amazing. Catch them on tour 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Grunin Center in Toms River. It’s a dog show like no other.
Danielle Davies: “Mutts Gone Nuts” is pretty unusual. How do you describe it?
Scott Houghton, co-founder of and performer in “Mutts Gone Nuts”: It’s a stunt dog show, but it’s got a foundation of comedy. I think it’s the comedy that sets us apart from the other folks that we compete with, because there are a few really good stunt dog shows out there. People come to our show, and they expect to see cool dog behaviors and dog tricks and Frisbee dogs and high jumping dogs and all that, but I think my favorite comment we get from people after the show is “Oh, I had no idea it was going to be so funny. I haven’t laughed that hard in a long time.” I think people are pleasantly surprised. We try to give them everything.
DD: Why did you decide to do a dog stunt show?
SH: That’s a good question. My wife Joan Houghton and I had a juggling act for 25 years. It was very physical. We did a lot of slapstick comedy, with high unicycles and pratfalls. It was wonderful when we were in our 20s and 30s, but getting up into our forties, we started to feel it in our knees and backs and thought we should come up with a different act that we could do for a couple more decades, one that wasn’t as physically demanding. We thought about music and magic and this and that, but we had been working at Dixie Stampede, Dolly Parton’s horse show, and we were around a lot of animal trainers. And so somebody hit on this dog idea. We love animals and we love dogs — we’ve always had a menagerie of animals — and that’s kind of how it started. There was a period of about 3 years when the act was kind of a hybrid of the old act and the new act. After a few years, we looked up and it was all dogs and we were like, “Ok, we’re a dog act.”
DD: How many dogs are in the show?
SH: We currently have nine dogs in the show. Our lead trainer is Samantha Valle and she has a couple of Guinness Book World Records. She has this dog Rocky that jumps rope. He has the world record for canine double Dutch. In fact, that’s how we finish the show — it’s a nice trick, really impressive. She also trained our greyhound, Feather, who has the Guinness Book World Record for canine high jump. Siri is an Australian shepherd. Pixel is a cattle dog/Aussie mix — she’s got a lot going on. Nerdy is one of Sam’s dogs, he’s a border collie mix. Valor, also Sam’s, is a border collie. Ronda is a border collie/Aussie mix. Charlie is a Jack Russell terrier. Biscuit is a pomeranian. And Whittaker, one of Sam’s dogs, is a black lab. I love this dog Whittaker because so many people have black labs, but it’s really unusual to see a black lab doing the kind of stuff that Whitaker does. She does a dance and jumps rope and does all these great tricks.
DD: What are the dogs doing when they aren’t working in the show?
SH: Four of the dogs are Sam’s and five are ours, and they’re our pets. They live in our house, a few of them sleep in our bed. They’re like our family. We’re not like a circus act where dogs are in crates all the time – they’re our pets. They put food on our table so we try to spoil them the best we can.
DD: As the lead trainer, does Samantha Valle do all of the training, or is it a joint effort?
SH: The training chores are split between Sam and I, but I’m going to say that if you see something really incredible in our show, it was probably trained by Sam. We have two things going on in our show. We have the blow-your-mind dog tricks that are trained by Sam. And then we have kind of the naughty dog stuff, where I’ll train them to kick me in the butt or steal my hat, and that’s kind of my thing.
DD: In addition to the ones you previously mentioned, what are some of the other things people can expect at a show?
SH: I do a magic routine with Pixel. She’s about 12 pounds, and I make her vanish and then she comes back. It’s a lot of fun. It’s kind of a comedy magic routine where I’m the bad magician and she just keeps exposing how bad I am. And Sam has a dance routine with Whitaker that is just sensational. It’s my favorite routine right now.
We also work with a comedian, Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy, who’s really a comedian who happens to juggle. He opens the show. He’ll go out there for 10 to 12 minutes just to kind of get the crowd warmed up and he opens the second half of the show as well after intermission. He’s just a real fun guy to work with and people love him. They fall in love with him because he’s very charming and really funny.
DD: In any live show, there’s always the potential for things to go wrong. What happens when something unexpected happens with the dogs?
SH: Well, things do occasionally go wrong. Having been a juggler, when you drop a ball, that creates tension in the crowd — the crowd wants you to do well. So you have to get yourself off the hook with a joke or something. And so we have that same kind of thing. If a dog does something off, we’ll say something like, “Well, that’s what happens if you get a dog off Craigslist.” It’s an opportunity, because the best laughs happen to break the tension of an obvious mistake.
DD: How do you come up with the ideas for your show?
SH: Honestly, sometimes our best bits were written by the dog. When a dog does something, sometimes we’re like, “Oh my God, that was hilarious. Let’s keep it in there.”