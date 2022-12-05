 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Musical revue show at Resorts supports Toys for Tots
Anyone who has ever met Jim “The Singing Lifeguard” Craine, even briefly, knows he is a man who loves to laugh at life and find the fun in everything he ventures into.

There is another side to him that does not seem to manifest itself openly too often, at least not until the holiday season rolls around, when his sentimental nature and caring quality shines through in all its glory.

Much of that has to do with his family upbringing and lifelong fondness for the town he grew up in, Atlantic City, and serves as the inspiration behind his “Swing Into Christmas” musical-comedy revue show which began in 2014 at Resorts Casino Hotel. The show benefits the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program, which gathers and distributes toys to children whose families cannot afford to buy them during the holidays.

“Swing Into Christmas,” which was shut down by the pandemic for the past two years, returns 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Resorts’ Superstar Theater. It features Craine fronting the five-man Atlantic City All-Star Band of keyboardist Tony DeLuca, drummer Ray Nunzi, guitarist Stan Richards and bassist Jimmy Hines. Attendance is free, and guests are asked only to bring a new, unwrapped toy of their choosing to be donated to Toys for Tots.

The show also consists of the Tony Grant Stars of Tomorrow Alumni Dancers, under the direction of longtime Atlantic City native Betsy Daily, and exceptional singers Suzie Neustadter and Michelle Dawn Mooney, both of whom also hail from the A.C. area. There will be surprise guests, a cash bar from 7 to 9 p.m., and an after-party at the Irish Pub, just a short walk down the Boardwalk from Resorts. Everyone involved in the show is volunteering their time.

“It’s going to be a great show and so much fun,” says Craine. “It all reminds me of me and my dad, who played Santa for several years at Lits department store in Atlantic City. He really instilled that love of Christmastime in me from an early age.”

It is also why Jim Schilling – Craine is his show-biz name – opted to make the beneficiary of his annual holiday revue show one with a tie-in to the Armed Forces.

Patriotic to the core, and a staunch supporter of the U.S. Military throughout his life, the elder Schilling was a World War II veteran who would sometimes pull his son out of class around Pearl Harbor Day, Dec. 7, and take him to places that helped instill a more customized understanding of the day. He also occasionally took Jim to the large Philly department stores during the holidays for a reason that helps shed light on how the Singing Lifeguard (Craine was a member of the A.C. Beach Patrol from 1974 to ’99) inherited his keen and quirky sense of humor.

“Before my dad became a store Santa himself, he would take me on the train to Philly and we’d go to the different stores – Lit Brothers, Gimbels, Wanamaker’s, Strawbridge’s – because he wanted me to be the guinea pig to go sit on Santa’s lap, and kind of see what the other Santa Clauses were doing to give him some ideas.

“It was through that kind of thing where I really started to get into the whole spirit of the holidays. He’s always been a big part of putting the Christmas spirit in me. I love it. And Resorts has always been so great about having us there and getting behind what we’re doing right from the start.

“This is a real Atlantic City event and that’s what I like to stress,” he adds. “That’s what I want everybody to know.”

SWING INTO CHRISTMAS TOYS FOR TOTS BENEFIT

WHERE: Resorts Casino Hotel’s Superstar Theater

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9

HOW MUCH: Attendance is free with the donation of a new, unwrapped toy

MORE INFO:

ToysForTots.org,

JimCraine.com,

ResortsAC.com

Other holiday happenings at Resorts

Atlantic City’s first casino

Resorts Casino Hotel’s celebration of the holidays hardly starts and ends with Friday night’s Toys For Tots gala. In fact, guests of the property can expect to find all sorts of jolly shenanigans going on throughout the season. Here are some other fun-filled events taking place:

Candy Cane pop-up lounge

Resorts hass transformed its hip Bar One cocktail lounge into a holiday themed pop-up bar with a candy-cane twist.

Dubbed the Candy Cane Lounge, guests can enjoy live bands and dancers delivering holiday-themed excitement, and specialty cocktails such as the Mistletoe Martini (melon liqueur, pink Whitney vodka and sour mix served in a red sugar-rimmed martini glass); and the Candy Cane Kringle (Crème De Cacao, Crème De Noyaux, hazelnut DeKuyper, grenadine and half & half and served in a green sugar-rimmed glass on the rocks). Each is $12 and will be available through Jan. 3.

Special upcoming Candy Cane Lounge performances include Sinatra-style singer Tyler Nese starting 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; and a trio called Sidestory at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.

The Resorts Holiday Dancers, featuring the Candy Cane Girls, Merry Elves, Dancing Santas, and Snow Angels, will be displaying their festive footwork throughout the property at random times through Christmas.

*******************

Paint party at Breadsticks

There will be a special holiday-themed art class on Resorts’ dining level, outside of Breadsticks Café & Grill, starting 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Guests can enjoy happy-hour snacks and cocktails before painting a common theme on a canvas bag. This year’s common theme is a goose carrying a Christmas tree through the snow. No artistic experience is needed. The cost is $35 per person. Call 609-703-7689 to reserve a spot.

**************

Frank Sinatra’s Birthday Bash

Billed as a multi-media musical tribute celebrating the career of Frank Sinatra, and the 40th anniversary of Ol’ Blue Eyes’ last performance at Resorts’ Superstar Theater, Michael Martocci headlines a birthday tribute show to the late Chairman of the Board, who was born December 12, 1915, in Hoboken. The show is 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Superstar Theater.

Martocci has been hailed as one of the best interpreters of Sinatra’s songbook, and will be joined by special guests Brandon Tomasello, Sonny Averona Jr., Zach Talioli, Joannie Schneider and Sunday Grasso. Tickets are $39 and $69. Visit MichaelSingsSinatra.com for more.

*******************

An evening with Deana Martin

Like her famous crooner father, Deana Martin clearly inherited the gene for sensational singing, and was a frequent performer on her dad’s weekly television program, “The Dean Martin Show,” as a teen in the late 1960s.

Professionally trained as an actress in England, Deana Martin amassed an impressive array of theatrical credits. Singing remains her passion, and among the five albums she released was the 12-song “Deana Martin’s White Christmas” in 2011, which is highlighted by a duet with famed singer Andy Williams recorded the year before he died.

Martin performs 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Superstar Theater. She will be accompanied by special-guest Steven Maglio, and they will be backed by an 18-piece orchestra. Maglio, who turns 64 on Dec. 25, is a highly acclaimed singer from New York City. He has performed a tribute show called “Sinatra Saturdays” at the Carnegie Club Lounge behind an 11-piece orchestra since 2004. It is currently the longest-running nightclub act in New York City. 

Tickets to the Resorts show are $35 for general admission, $50 for preferred seats, and $125 that includes a post-show meet-and-greet. Proceeds benefit Margate’s historic Lucy the Elephant. Visit DeanaMartin.com or StevenMaglio.com for more.

