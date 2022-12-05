Musical revue show at Resorts supports Toys for Tots

Anyone who has ever met Jim “The Singing Lifeguard” Craine, even briefly, knows he is a man who loves to laugh at life and find the fun in everything he ventures into.
There is another side to him that does not seem to manifest itself openly too often, at least not until the holiday season rolls around, when his sentimental nature and caring quality shines through in all its glory.
Much of that has to do with his family upbringing and lifelong fondness for the town he grew up in, Atlantic City, and serves as the inspiration behind his “Swing Into Christmas” musical-comedy revue show which began in 2014 at Resorts Casino Hotel. The show benefits the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program, which gathers and distributes toys to children whose families cannot afford to buy them during the holidays.
“Swing Into Christmas,” which was shut down by the pandemic for the past two years, returns 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Resorts’ Superstar Theater. It features Craine fronting the five-man Atlantic City All-Star Band of keyboardist Tony DeLuca, drummer Ray Nunzi, guitarist Stan Richards and bassist Jimmy Hines. Attendance is free, and guests are asked only to bring a new, unwrapped toy of their choosing to be donated to Toys for Tots.
The show also consists of the Tony Grant Stars of Tomorrow Alumni Dancers, under the direction of longtime Atlantic City native Betsy Daily, and exceptional singers Suzie Neustadter and Michelle Dawn Mooney, both of whom also hail from the A.C. area. There will be surprise guests, a cash bar from 7 to 9 p.m., and an after-party at the Irish Pub, just a short walk down the Boardwalk from Resorts. Everyone involved in the show is volunteering their time.
“It’s going to be a great show and so much fun,” says Craine. “It all reminds me of me and my dad, who played Santa for several years at Lits department store in Atlantic City. He really instilled that love of Christmastime in me from an early age.”
It is also why Jim Schilling – Craine is his show-biz name – opted to make the beneficiary of his annual holiday revue show one with a tie-in to the Armed Forces.
Patriotic to the core, and a staunch supporter of the U.S. Military throughout his life, the elder Schilling was a World War II veteran who would sometimes pull his son out of class around Pearl Harbor Day, Dec. 7, and take him to places that helped instill a more customized understanding of the day. He also occasionally took Jim to the large Philly department stores during the holidays for a reason that helps shed light on how the Singing Lifeguard (Craine was a member of the A.C. Beach Patrol from 1974 to ’99) inherited his keen and quirky sense of humor.
“Before my dad became a store Santa himself, he would take me on the train to Philly and we’d go to the different stores – Lit Brothers, Gimbels, Wanamaker’s, Strawbridge’s – because he wanted me to be the guinea pig to go sit on Santa’s lap, and kind of see what the other Santa Clauses were doing to give him some ideas.
“It was through that kind of thing where I really started to get into the whole spirit of the holidays. He’s always been a big part of putting the Christmas spirit in me. I love it. And Resorts has always been so great about having us there and getting behind what we’re doing right from the start.